Chesterton Girls Golf wins Sectional Title

Make it four in a row.

The Chesterton girls golf team battled Valparaiso on its home course, and more importantly Mother Nature, en route to a fourth consecutive Sectional title on Saturday at the Valparaiso Country Club.

“It’s nice to win a fourth straight Sectional because this was our toughest one,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “Everyone said we were the favorite, but on Valpo’s home course I knew it would be five strokes or less either way. It’s nice.

“It’s our highest score this year, but getting a victory, you can’t complain about that.”

The weather was the day’s biggest story as the round was stopped for an hour and a half in the middle due to lightning.

“Obviously it was a tough day on a tough course with bad weather,” Hewitt said. “We had to sit around for an hour and a half and some of our scores were a little higher than usual. You could bring anyone in here today to play and the scores would be higher than usual. It was a tough day.”

It didn’t seem to effect Chesterton’s Kelly Grassel who fired a Sectional record 75 on her way to Medalist honors.

“Kelly’s 75 was very good in tough conditions,” Hewitt said. “It was Kelly’s putting today. She told me on the back nine that she really wasn’t hitting the ball great, but she was putting great. She hit a 30-footer on (hole) 15, downhill on a slippery slope that curled in. She just smiled. She knew she had it going.”

Marissa Kroeger and Jennifer Kattalia turned in the team’s second best score with a 96.

“I was really pleased with Jennifer at No. 5 today,” Hewitt said. “We had a playoff for that spot and she won by a stroke, but came through for her team today.”

Emily DeLache shot 97 and Stephanie Drake carded a 98 to round out the Trojans’ scoring.’

“Our other three girls played as hard as they could,” Hewitt said. “We know they’ll be all right next week. I’m not worried about them at all.”

Chesterton’s trek to the IHSAA State Finals heads to Beechwood next Saturday for the Regional.

“The goal was to get to next week,” Hewitt said. “The girls are looking forward to it and Beechwood’s a place we’ve played pretty well. Our goal is top three and get to State.”