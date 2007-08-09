Chesterton Girls Golf wins Sectional Title

Make it four in a row.
The Chesterton girls golf team battled Valparaiso on its home course, and
more importantly Mother Nature, en route to a fourth consecutive Sectional
title on Saturday at the Valparaiso Country Club.
“It’s nice to win a fourth straight Sectional because this was our toughest
one,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “Everyone said we were the
favorite, but on Valpo’s home course I knew it would be five strokes or less
either way. It’s nice.
“It’s our highest score this year, but getting a victory, you can’t complain
about that.”
The weather was the day’s biggest story as the round was stopped for an hour
and a half in the middle due to lightning.
“Obviously it was a tough day on a tough course with bad weather,” Hewitt
said. “We had to sit around for an hour and a half and some of our scores
were a little higher than usual. You could bring anyone in here today to
play and the scores would be higher than usual. It was a tough day.”
It didn’t seem to effect Chesterton’s Kelly Grassel who fired a Sectional
record 75 on her way to Medalist honors.
“Kelly’s 75 was very good in tough conditions,” Hewitt said. “It was Kelly’s
putting today. She told me on the back nine that she really wasn’t hitting
the ball great, but she was putting great. She hit a 30-footer on (hole) 15,
downhill on a slippery slope that curled in. She just smiled. She knew she
had it going.”
Marissa Kroeger and Jennifer Kattalia turned in the team’s second best score
with a 96.
“I was really pleased with Jennifer at No. 5 today,” Hewitt said. “We had a
playoff for that spot and she won by a stroke, but came through for her team
today.”
Emily DeLache shot 97 and Stephanie Drake carded a 98 to round out the
Trojans’ scoring.’
“Our other three girls played as hard as they could,” Hewitt said. “We know
they’ll be all right next week. I’m not worried about them at all.”
Chesterton’s trek to the IHSAA State Finals heads to Beechwood next Saturday
for the Regional.
“The goal was to get to next week,” Hewitt said. “The girls are looking
forward to it and Beechwood’s a place we’ve played pretty well. Our goal is
top three and get to State.”
Valparaiso
Sectional
AT VALPARAISO
COUNTRY CLUB, Par 72
( Top 3 teams
and top 3 individuals
from
non-qualifying squads advance to the LaPorte Regional on Saturday)
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 364; 2. Valparaiso, 367; 3. New Prairie, 412; 4. Hobart, 416;
5. LaPorte, 421; 6. Portage, 434; 7. MC Marquette, 471; 8. Michigan City,
475; 9. Boone Grove, 519; 10. Wheeler, 531.
Individual
Results
Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 75 (MEDALIST, SECTIONAL RECORD), Marissa Kroeger
96, Jennifer Kattalia 96, Emily DeLache 97, Stephanie Drake 98.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 78, Lindsey Holmes 95, Susan Friedlander 96,
Ellie Gorski 98.
New Prairie -- Lauren O'Malley 98, Chelsea Purkal 98, Michelle Ferro 105,
Alysia Hendricks 111.
Hobart -- Allison Smith 94, Aimee Pope 97, Marina Tiplod 109, Teague Pawlak
116.
LaPorte -- Stephanie Klingenmeier 101, Taylor Thompson 104, Delanie Alcorn
107, Katie Gurnicz 109.
Portage -- Sarah Dienes 93, Kenzie Barcelli 110, Jessica Morris 114, Lauren
Murray 117.
MC Marquette -- Mary Katherine Slattery 90, Erin Krueger 125, Christina Bar
130, Ashley Dickson 130.
Michigan City -- Paige Mellen 113, Elizabeth Smith 115, Olivia King 121,
Laura Bennett 122.
Boone Grove -- Elizabeth Buth 113, Abigail Lukas 124, Kristen Buth 135,
Ariel Hall 147.
Wheeler -- Abbey Wodetzki 128, Tijana Raketic 133, Emily Sell 134, Erin
Mellen 136.
South Central -- Sydney Bailey 82.