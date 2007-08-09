CHS Boys CC wins New Prairie Invite

The Chesterton boys cross country team may not look the same as they did a year ago, but the result was the same as they took top honors at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 115 team points to win the event, followed by South Bend St. Joseph’s (117), LaPorte (149), Mishawaka (158) and Valparaiso (186) in the top five.

“I’m a little surprised at the consistency we have at this point,” Chesterton coach Tim Ray said. “I thought we’d be more up and down on Saturday’s than we’ve been. We really only have two or three guys with much experience, but the other guys have come a long way.

“For these kids, it was quite an accomplishment to repeat last year’s title.”

Andrew Morris was the top runner for the Trojans with a ninth place finish overall in 15:59.6. Ryan Cutter was second for Chesterton in 14th place (16:16.9).

“Andrew Morris ran well and finally kind of had his breakout race,” Ray said. “Ryan wasn’t on his ‘A’ game, but he still ran ok.”

The key to the victory came in the Trojans pack including Austin Palombizio, Tyler Rusboldt, Manny Orlich and Andrew Kearney.

“Our (number) one to (number) six was under a minute apart,” Ray said. “We haven’t had that since I’ve been coaching. That’s a good sign of us getting better. Our pack ran their usual consistent race.”

Joe Niepokoj was the seventh Chesterton runner with an 87th place finish in 17:34.9.

The junior varsity race was cancelled due to the thunder and lightning causing the Trojans to miss the awards ceremony.

“We didn’t go to awards because I thought everything was cancelled,” Ray said. “I apologize to the parents and the kids for that. I know some of them stayed around. That’s how I found out we won.”