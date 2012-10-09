Chesterton Volleyball wins 2nd straight CHS Invite

|
The Chesterton volleyball team turned in an undefeated day on Saturday to
take top honors at the CHS Invitational.
The Trojans picked up victories over East Chicago Central (25-13, 25-8),
South Bend Washington (25-15, 27-25), Washington Twp. (25-11, 25-14) and
Hobart (25-13, 25-19).
Offensively, Chesterton was led by Tournament MVP Katie Urycki with 17
kills. Emily Nix added 16 kills, while Shelby Ruffner and Ali Ostrom each
tallied 14 kills.
Jennifer Williams had 39 assists on the day with Ariane Mahaffey adding 12
assists.
Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had a team-best 49 digs and Emily Marcus tallied
31 digs. Urycki added 29 digs with Williams and Jessica Urycki recording 14
digs.
On the service line, Jessica Urycki, Ruffner and Mahaffey all had five aces,
while Williams and Tarnowski tallied four aces each. Katie Urycki and
Jessica Thornton each had three service aces.
At the net, Ruffner had a team-high 14 blocks and Katie Urycki added 12
blocks. Ali Ostrom had 11 blocks with Williams adding seven and Nix tallying
six.
Chesterton
25-25, EC Central 13-8
Chesterton
25-27, SB Washington 15-25
Chesterton
25-25, Washington Twp. 11-14
Chesterton
25-25, Hobart 13-19
AT CHESTERTON
Chesterton -- Jennifer Williams 7 kills, 39 assists, 14 digs, 7 block kills;
Katie Urycki 17 kills, 29 digs, 12 block kills; Sara Tarnowski 4 service
aces, 49 digs; Emily Marcus 31 digs; Jessica Thornton 3 service aces, 4
digs; Emily Nix 16 kills, 9 digs, 6 block kills; Jordyn Moleski 1 kill, 1
service ace; Jessica Urycki 5 service aces, 14 digs, 6 block kills; Shelby
Snyder 5 assists, 3 block kills; Shelby Ruffner 14 kills, 5 service aces, 14
block kills; Ariane Mahaffey 12 assists, 5 service aces, 3 block kills; Ali
Ostrom 14 kills, 11 block kills.
Record: Chesterton 9-3.
Posted 9/10/2012