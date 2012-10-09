Chesterton Volleyball wins 2nd straight CHS Invite

The Chesterton volleyball team turned in an undefeated day on Saturday to take top honors at the CHS Invitational.

The Trojans picked up victories over East Chicago Central (25-13, 25-8), South Bend Washington (25-15, 27-25), Washington Twp. (25-11, 25-14) and Hobart (25-13, 25-19).

Offensively, Chesterton was led by Tournament MVP Katie Urycki with 17 kills. Emily Nix added 16 kills, while Shelby Ruffner and Ali Ostrom each tallied 14 kills.

Jennifer Williams had 39 assists on the day with Ariane Mahaffey adding 12 assists.

Defensively, Sara Tarnowski had a team-best 49 digs and Emily Marcus tallied 31 digs. Urycki added 29 digs with Williams and Jessica Urycki recording 14 digs.

On the service line, Jessica Urycki, Ruffner and Mahaffey all had five aces, while Williams and Tarnowski tallied four aces each. Katie Urycki and Jessica Thornton each had three service aces.

At the net, Ruffner had a team-high 14 blocks and Katie Urycki added 12 blocks. Ali Ostrom had 11 blocks with Williams adding seven and Nix tallying six.