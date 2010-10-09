Trojan Volleyball outlasts Lake Central in 5

The Chesterton volleyball team put together its best performance of the season and picked up a grueling 25-23, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-10 Duneland Athletic Conference five-game victory at Lake Central Thursday night.

Offensively, senior Claire Holba turned in a near perfect night with 16 kills, while Katie Urycki, Emily Nix and Lydia Gill each recorded nine kills in the victory.

Kate Nowak dished out a team-best 40 assists and recorded two service aces with Urycki adding three service aces.

Defensively, Urycki led the way with a career-high 27 digs and Nowak added 16 digs. Nix tallied 13 digs, while Alyssa Ham had 11 digs and Katie Osborn had 10 digs.

At the net, Holba had seven block kills and Urycki added four block kills. Riley Taubert had three block kills with Nix tallying two block kills.