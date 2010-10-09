Trojan Volleyball outlasts Lake Central in 5

The Chesterton volleyball team put together its best performance of the
season and picked up a grueling 25-23, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-10 Duneland
Athletic Conference five-game victory at Lake Central Thursday night.
Offensively, senior Claire Holba turned in a near perfect night with 16
kills, while Katie Urycki, Emily Nix and Lydia Gill each recorded nine kills
in the victory.
Kate Nowak dished out a team-best 40 assists and recorded two service aces
with Urycki adding three service aces.
Defensively, Urycki led the way with a career-high 27 digs and Nowak added
16 digs. Nix tallied 13 digs, while Alyssa Ham had 11 digs and Katie Osborn
had 10 digs.
At the net, Holba had seven block kills and Urycki added four block kills.
Riley Taubert had three block kills with Nix tallying two block kills.
Chesterton
25-20-27-20-15,
Lake Central
23-25-25-25-10
AT LAKE CENTRAL
Chesterton – Katie Urycki 9 kills, 3 service aces, 27 digs, 4 block kills;
Alyssa Ham 2 kills, 11 digs; Korelle Melcarek 5 digs; Brittany Funk 2 kills;
Katie Osborn 3 assists, 10 digs; Riley Taubert 2 digs, 3 block kills; Emily
Nix 9 kills, 13 digs, 2 block kills; Kate Nowak 3 kills, 40 assists, 2
service aces, 16 digs; Claire Holba 16 kills, 4 digs, 7 block kills; Lydia
Gill 9 kills, 4 digs.
Records – Chesterton 5-2 (3-2 DAC).
Junior Varsity
Lake Central
25-25,
Chesterton 16-20
The Chesterton junior varsity dropped a two-game decision falling 25-16,
25-20 at Lake Central.
Ariane Mahaffey led the offense with five kills and Jennifer Williams added
three kills. Williams also dished out a team-high eight assists.
Sammi Martin led the defense with nine digs, while Hannah Ranfranz and
Mahaffey had five digs. Sara Tarnowski also had four digs.
Freshman
Lake Central
25-25,
Chesterton 20-20
The Chesterton freshman team lost 25-20, 25-20 at Lake Central on Thursday
night.
Offensively, Emma Davids and Anna Crowley led the way with two kills. Shelby
Carter, Ashley Hecimovich, Megan Legler, Jocelyn Lipscomb and Kayla Bergner
each had a kill.
Carter and Jessica Thornton each had four assists with Legler and Bergner
each recording a service ace.
Defensively, Crowley and Hecimovich had six digs as Carter added five digs.
Posted 9/10/2010