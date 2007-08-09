8 run sixth lifts Chesterton Softball

It took a while to get the bats going, but once they came alive the
Chesterton softball team put eight runs on the board in the sixth inning for
a 9-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.
“Winning is sure a lot more fun,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “Last
year, we had 12 wins going into the Sectional. Hitting the ball is a lot
more fun as well. It makes you believe that you are in any game and can bust
it open at any time.”
The Trojans (15-4, 8-1) got on the board in the second inning when Ryan
Bozak reached on an error and scored on a double by Jaren Lynch. City scored
its lone run in the second to tie the score.
“Taylor (Harlow) threw a very nice game,” Hopson said. “Two of their four
hits accounted for the run. She scattered the other two.”
Chesterton struggled offensively through the first five innings, but put it
together in the sixth.
“The first five innings, we did a lot of lunging at the ball,” Hopson said.
“We got some hits, but couldn’t put them together for awhile.”
In the sixth, Heather Overla reached on an error to lead things off. Bozak
singled and went to second as City tried to throw out Overla at third to no
avail.
Jeannette Sosnowki reached on an error and Sammie Howard doubled to score
Overla and Bozak. Lynch reached on an error just before Sosnowski and Howard
scored on Megan Matheny’s double.
Sam Gross drew a walk to load the bases and Kathleen Maple also walked to
score Lynch. Another walk to Overla scored Matheny and Harlow doubled to
score Gross and Maple.
Chesterton 9,
Michigan City 1
AT MICHIGAN CITY
SCORING BY INNINGS
Chesterton 010 008 0 -- 9 9 1
Michigan City 010 000 0 -- 1 4 5
2B -- Harlow, Howard, Lynch, Matheny (C). Pitching Summary -- Chesterton --
Taylor Harlow (7 IP, 4 H, 4 K, 0 BB). WP -- Harlow.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 9,
Michigan City 4
Hannah McCafferty struck out two and pitched four innings for the Chesterton
junior varsity and picked up the win in a 9-4 victory over Michigan City.
Kayleigh Dover pitched the final three innings of relief and struck out two.
Kaitlin
Hasselberger had two single and a double to lead the offense. Amanda
Dujmovich had two
Posted 4/30/2010