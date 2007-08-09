8 run sixth lifts Chesterton Softball

It took a while to get the bats going, but once they came alive the Chesterton softball team put eight runs on the board in the sixth inning for a 9-1 Duneland Athletic Conference victory at Michigan City on Thursday.

“Winning is sure a lot more fun,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “Last year, we had 12 wins going into the Sectional. Hitting the ball is a lot more fun as well. It makes you believe that you are in any game and can bust it open at any time.”

The Trojans (15-4, 8-1) got on the board in the second inning when Ryan Bozak reached on an error and scored on a double by Jaren Lynch. City scored its lone run in the second to tie the score.

“Taylor (Harlow) threw a very nice game,” Hopson said. “Two of their four hits accounted for the run. She scattered the other two.”

Chesterton struggled offensively through the first five innings, but put it together in the sixth.

“The first five innings, we did a lot of lunging at the ball,” Hopson said. “We got some hits, but couldn’t put them together for awhile.”

In the sixth, Heather Overla reached on an error to lead things off. Bozak singled and went to second as City tried to throw out Overla at third to no avail.

Jeannette Sosnowki reached on an error and Sammie Howard doubled to score Overla and Bozak. Lynch reached on an error just before Sosnowski and Howard scored on Megan Matheny’s double.

Sam Gross drew a walk to load the bases and Kathleen Maple also walked to score Lynch. Another walk to Overla scored Matheny and Harlow doubled to score Gross and Maple.