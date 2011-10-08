Chesterton Tribune

 
 

Graff and Rusboldt win 2012 Larry James Memorial Scholarship

Chesterton’s Linda Graff and Tyler Rusboldt were named the Larry James Memorial Scholarship Award Winners sponsored by the Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club.

Graff, a four-year letterwinner on the Trojan Cross Country team, was a top five scorer for the Trojans from her sophomore through senior seasons. Her 5K personal best time was 20:06 and she was named team captain as a senior.

Rusboldt’s accomplishments include being a two-year captain, All-DAC, All-Sectional, All-Regional and All-Semistate selection with a personal best of 15:56.

The Larry James award is designated to go to a senior that through the commitment to putting in long hours on the roads and trails becomes the best runner at Chesterton High School that plans on continuing his/her education and running career.

The financial backing for the scholarship is the result of a trail race, “Bride of Zoy,” that is coordinated by Steve Kearney, Alisha Brown and John Marshall. Larry James coached both cross country and track at CHS.

The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club is just one of 34,000 clubs globally. Meeting times are Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Westchester Library Service Center for a light lunch and meeting.

To find out more, visit a meeting or go to www.rotary.org

or www.dunelandrotary.org

 

 

Posted 8/30/2012

 

 

 
 
 

 

 