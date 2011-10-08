Graff and Rusboldt win 2012 Larry James Memorial Scholarship

Chesterton’s Linda Graff and Tyler Rusboldt were named the Larry James
Memorial Scholarship Award Winners sponsored by the Chesterton-Porter Rotary
Club.
Graff, a four-year letterwinner on the Trojan Cross Country team, was a top
five scorer for the Trojans from her sophomore through senior seasons. Her
5K personal best time was 20:06 and she was named team captain as a senior.
Rusboldt’s accomplishments include being a two-year captain, All-DAC,
All-Sectional, All-Regional and All-Semistate selection with a personal best
of 15:56.
The Larry James award is designated to go to a senior that through the
commitment to putting in long hours on the roads and trails becomes the best
runner at Chesterton High School that plans on continuing his/her education
and running career.
The financial backing for the scholarship is the result of a trail race,
“Bride of Zoy,” that is coordinated by Steve Kearney, Alisha Brown and John
Marshall. Larry James coached both cross country and track at CHS.
The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club is just one of 34,000 clubs globally.
Meeting times are Tuesdays at 11:45 a.m. at the Westchester Library Service
Center for a light lunch and meeting.
To find out more, visit a meeting or go to
www.rotary.org
or www.dunelandrotary.org