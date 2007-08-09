CHS Boys Soccer beats Culver on new FieldTurf

It was new. And it took a little time to get used to it.
The Chesterton boys soccer team played its first match on the new CHS
FieldTurf, and after a slow start, had little trouble in a 4-0 victory over
Culver Academy.
“We scrimmaged here on Saturday to get used to it a little,” Chesterton
coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “Nothing replaces having another opponent on
the field with you though. It didn’t seem like we were ourselves there for a
little while, but we settled down and played how we normally do.”
The Trojans broke on top with 12:17 left in the first half when Ben Molnar
found Nick Barango in front of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
“It took us a little time to get settled in,” Sensibaugh said. “Culver kept
their shape real well and possessed the ball the first 10 minutes or so. We
seemed out of sorts a little as we tried to get acclimated to our new
environment out here.”
Barango immediately changed the complexion of the game and had a chance for
a second goal, but narrowly missed.
“Anybody I put on the field should have an immediate impact,” Sensibaugh
said. “Nick does that. He just has a nose for the goal. He hadn’t scored yet
this year, but we knew it was just a matter of time for him to find the
net.”
The Trojans lead went to 2-0 as Jesse Mudd settled a ball near the 22-yard
line and fired a shot past Culver goalkeeper Ryan Sete.
“Once we settled into the game, after the first goal especially, we
controlled the game,” Sensibaugh said.
“When we get people pinned in on their half and our fullbacks start moving
forward, we’re pretty dangerous against most teams. We just have to be
careful not to let anyone in behind us and our keepers have to stay awake.”
Kody Lobsiger pushed the lead to 3-0 just 41 seconds into the second half as
he found himself alone with the ball in front of the goal.
Ben Molnar put the finishing touches on an opening night victory as his shot
went through the legs of Austin Sheldon to set the final score.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 5,
Culver Academy 1
The Chesterton junior varsity soccer team increased its record to 4-0 by
beating the Culver Eagles Monday night 5-1.
Datin Ringas led the Trojans with two goals. Trevor Turner pushed the lead
to 3-0 just ahead of Jason Garmany tallied one as well.
Jared O’Dell finished off the night with a goal to set the final score.