CHS Boys Soccer beats Culver on new FieldTurf

It was new. And it took a little time to get used to it.

The Chesterton boys soccer team played its first match on the new CHS FieldTurf, and after a slow start, had little trouble in a 4-0 victory over Culver Academy.

“We scrimmaged here on Saturday to get used to it a little,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “Nothing replaces having another opponent on the field with you though. It didn’t seem like we were ourselves there for a little while, but we settled down and played how we normally do.”

The Trojans broke on top with 12:17 left in the first half when Ben Molnar found Nick Barango in front of the goal for a 1-0 lead.

“It took us a little time to get settled in,” Sensibaugh said. “Culver kept their shape real well and possessed the ball the first 10 minutes or so. We seemed out of sorts a little as we tried to get acclimated to our new environment out here.”

Barango immediately changed the complexion of the game and had a chance for a second goal, but narrowly missed.

“Anybody I put on the field should have an immediate impact,” Sensibaugh said. “Nick does that. He just has a nose for the goal. He hadn’t scored yet this year, but we knew it was just a matter of time for him to find the net.”

The Trojans lead went to 2-0 as Jesse Mudd settled a ball near the 22-yard line and fired a shot past Culver goalkeeper Ryan Sete.

“Once we settled into the game, after the first goal especially, we controlled the game,” Sensibaugh said.

“When we get people pinned in on their half and our fullbacks start moving forward, we’re pretty dangerous against most teams. We just have to be careful not to let anyone in behind us and our keepers have to stay awake.”

Kody Lobsiger pushed the lead to 3-0 just 41 seconds into the second half as he found himself alone with the ball in front of the goal.

Ben Molnar put the finishing touches on an opening night victory as his shot went through the legs of Austin Sheldon to set the final score.