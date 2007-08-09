CHS Girls Soccer shuts out South Bend Clay

The Chesterton girls soccer team improved to 4-1 on the year with a dominating 9-0 shutout at South Bend Clay on Saturday.

Sam Furto scored a pair of goals to lead the offense, while teammates Tori Schroeder, Elizabeth Benson, Madisyn Coudriet, Rosie Biehl, Kristin Mabry, Savannah Watson and Nikki Kollar also scored.

Haleigh Vander Vinne, Coudriet, Biehl and Mabry all collected assists.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 3, South Bend Clay 0

The Chesterton girls junior varsity soccer team continued its solid play with a 3-0 victory over South Bend Clay on Saturday.

Autianna Peters, Nadia Mario and Avery Koscielniak all scored a goal. Alandra Starks picked up the Trojans lone assist.

Leslee Milby, Anne Marie Radzik and Amber Gabrisiak all played well for Chesterton.