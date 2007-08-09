Chesterton football dominant in home opener

What a difference a week makes.
One week after giving up more than 500 yards offense to South Bend St.
Joseph’s, the Chesterton football team allowed just 62 yards to Munster in a
dominant 28-0 home-opening victory.
“Everyone says the biggest change in a team comes from week one to week
two,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “It must be true.”
The biggest change in the Trojan defense was the return of junior inside
linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar. They both missed week one with
injuries.
“We were pretty embarrassed last week defensively,” Snyder said. “We played
11 guys in a position they’d never played before defensively. Put Julian and
Dana back in there and people could move back to the positions they repped
all summer.”
The defense set the tone immediately as they forced a three and out on
Munster’s first two possessions. The Mustangs were held to -4 yards of
offense in the first quarter.
The Trojans broke onto the scoreboard as Munster punter Mark Strbjak kicked
the ball to Chesterton’s Joe Troop. Troop gathered the ball at the Mustang
43-yard line and went untouched for a 7-0 lead.
“Joe’s done that all the way up,” Snyder said. “What I really like to see
from him right now is that he’s running hard and taking people on.
Eventually, people are going to try and kick it away from him and when they
did that late in the game the punt went six yards.”
The Trojan defense forced another punt, one of 10 the Mustangs would have,
and set the Trojans up on the Munster 41-yard line.
Chris Katsafaros gained a yard on first down and then found Adam Lara down
the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“I was really happy to see Chris stand in the pocket and make a great
throw,” Snyder said. “Adam made a great catch and outran the defense to the
end zone. Those guys can make plays and they are going to have to for us.”
Katsafaros completed 8-of-16 passes on the night for 86 yards. Four
different Chesterton receivers got two passes each.
“Munster is so good up front that we had to back them off some,” Snyder
said. “Our protection was really good up front and then in the second half
we were able to run the ball.”
The Trojans would fail on two golden scoring opportunities in the second
quarter, but held a 14-0 lead at the break. They slammed the door on the
opening drive of the third quarter.
Chesterton took the opening kickoff of the second half and put together a
14-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in Troop’s second touchdown of the
night, a one-yard run. The drive took 7:34 off the clock.
“I read in the paper last week about Penn running 11 minutes off the clock
against Valpo,” Snyder said. “I’ve only ran out the clock like that once,
but I’ll take a drive that takes up eight minutes on the clock and put’s you
up by three scores.”
Munster picked up its second first down of the game on the next drive on a
15-yard pass, but they wouldn’t get another one the rest of the night. The
gain was the biggest play of the game for the Mustangs.
“We really played well defensively, especially in the secondary where we’ve
got a whole bunch of new kids,” Snyder said. “Andrew Ralph made a great
break on a pass for an interception and AJ Snyder came up and made some nice
plays on the edge.
“Our secondary kids are so well-coached by Coach (Nick) Bamber and the
defense has to get the credit for tonight’s win. Coach (Dan) McCoy and his
staff did a great job. They were very impressive.”
The Trojans final score of the night came when Lara carried the ball to the
goal line before fumbling into the end zone where 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior
Sean Matheny fell on it.
It was the opening game of the season on Chesterton’s new FieldTurf and
Snyder couldn’t have been happier.
“I’m really happy we were able to give the community of Chesterton a win on
opening night,” Snyder said. “The community has been so supportive and we
had a beautiful night with a great crowd. I have to say thanks to the guys
that we’re out here working late into the night every day this week. They
just did an amazing job and I can’t say thank you enough.”
Chesterton 28,
Munster 0
AT CHESTERTON
M C
First Downs 2 11
Rushes-yards 23-39 35-169
Passing yards 23 86
Comp-Att-Int 5-15-1 8-16-2
Total Yards 62 255
Penalties-yards 5-45 5-40
Punts-avg. 10-35.4 3-39.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Munster 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Chesterton 14 0 7 7 -- 28
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
C -- Joe Troop 43 punt return (Kyle Schmidt kick)
C -- Adam Lara 40 pass from Chris Katsafaros (Schmidt kick)
C -- Troop 1 run (Schmidt kick)
C -- Sean Matheny fumble recovery (Schmidt kick)
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 35,
Munster 6
The Chesterton junior varsity picked up its second victory of the season on
Saturday with a 35-6 win at Munster.
The Trojans were carried by good special team, a potent offense and a stout
defense.
On offense, quarterback Cole Teal had two rushing touchdowns with Jon
Horvath adding another score on the ground.
The rest of the scoring was handled by the special teams as Austin Krieter
kicked two field goals and Avery Beeks returned a punt for a touchdown.
Defensively, the Trojans were led by Jaycee Jensen, Joe Bishop and Chase
Cota.
Freshmen
South Bend St.
Joseph’s 18, Chesterton 7
The Chesterton freshmen team dropped an 18-7 decision to South Bend St.
Joseph’s last Thursday to open its season.
The Trojans only score of the game came on a 21-yard pass from Dax Jones to
Justin Boatright.