Chesterton football dominant in home opener

What a difference a week makes.

One week after giving up more than 500 yards offense to South Bend St. Joseph’s, the Chesterton football team allowed just 62 yards to Munster in a dominant 28-0 home-opening victory.

“Everyone says the biggest change in a team comes from week one to week two,” Chesterton coach John Snyder said. “It must be true.”

The biggest change in the Trojan defense was the return of junior inside linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar. They both missed week one with injuries.

“We were pretty embarrassed last week defensively,” Snyder said. “We played 11 guys in a position they’d never played before defensively. Put Julian and Dana back in there and people could move back to the positions they repped all summer.”

The defense set the tone immediately as they forced a three and out on Munster’s first two possessions. The Mustangs were held to -4 yards of offense in the first quarter.

The Trojans broke onto the scoreboard as Munster punter Mark Strbjak kicked the ball to Chesterton’s Joe Troop. Troop gathered the ball at the Mustang 43-yard line and went untouched for a 7-0 lead.

“Joe’s done that all the way up,” Snyder said. “What I really like to see from him right now is that he’s running hard and taking people on. Eventually, people are going to try and kick it away from him and when they did that late in the game the punt went six yards.”

The Trojan defense forced another punt, one of 10 the Mustangs would have, and set the Trojans up on the Munster 41-yard line.

Chris Katsafaros gained a yard on first down and then found Adam Lara down the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

“I was really happy to see Chris stand in the pocket and make a great throw,” Snyder said. “Adam made a great catch and outran the defense to the end zone. Those guys can make plays and they are going to have to for us.”

Katsafaros completed 8-of-16 passes on the night for 86 yards. Four different Chesterton receivers got two passes each.

“Munster is so good up front that we had to back them off some,” Snyder said. “Our protection was really good up front and then in the second half we were able to run the ball.”

The Trojans would fail on two golden scoring opportunities in the second quarter, but held a 14-0 lead at the break. They slammed the door on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Chesterton took the opening kickoff of the second half and put together a 14-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in Troop’s second touchdown of the night, a one-yard run. The drive took 7:34 off the clock.

“I read in the paper last week about Penn running 11 minutes off the clock against Valpo,” Snyder said. “I’ve only ran out the clock like that once, but I’ll take a drive that takes up eight minutes on the clock and put’s you up by three scores.”

Munster picked up its second first down of the game on the next drive on a 15-yard pass, but they wouldn’t get another one the rest of the night. The gain was the biggest play of the game for the Mustangs.

“We really played well defensively, especially in the secondary where we’ve got a whole bunch of new kids,” Snyder said. “Andrew Ralph made a great break on a pass for an interception and AJ Snyder came up and made some nice plays on the edge.

“Our secondary kids are so well-coached by Coach (Nick) Bamber and the defense has to get the credit for tonight’s win. Coach (Dan) McCoy and his staff did a great job. They were very impressive.”

The Trojans final score of the night came when Lara carried the ball to the goal line before fumbling into the end zone where 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior Sean Matheny fell on it.

It was the opening game of the season on Chesterton’s new FieldTurf and Snyder couldn’t have been happier.

“I’m really happy we were able to give the community of Chesterton a win on opening night,” Snyder said. “The community has been so supportive and we had a beautiful night with a great crowd. I have to say thanks to the guys that we’re out here working late into the night every day this week. They just did an amazing job and I can’t say thank you enough.”