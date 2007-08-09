CHS Football opens home schedule Friday

Walking off the field last Friday night in South Bend, Chesterton coach John
Snyder felt like his team gave one away.
One week later, they get to see if they’ve made the necessary improvements.
The Trojans open the home portion of their schedule Friday night as they
host the Munster Mustangs with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
“It certainly won’t be easy,” Snyder said of this week’s match-up.
The Mustangs dropped a hard-fought 28-21 decision in overtime to Lake
Central last week, while the Trojans fell on a field goal with 15 seconds
left at South Bend St. Joseph’s 30-28.
“When I looked back, there were some things offensively we can do better,
but I don’t think we had a bad game (at South Bend St. Joe),” Snyder said.
“So, we’re just going to keep doing what we do and try to get better at it.”
Chesterton racked up 368 yards of offense last week, including 333 yards on
the ground. Joe Troop led the way with 146 yards, while Chris Katsafaros had
100 yards. Zac Jenks also added 74 yards.
“We have to play more physical than we did last week,” Snyder said. “We have
to push some people around. Defensively, they will play us just like St. Joe
did. They have an All-State linebacker and they stunt and slant their line
much more. They just move much more dramatically.
“If we hit a play, it’s going to be a big play.”
Munster’s offense is led by quarterback Mark Strbjak and is virtually
identical to the Trojans.
“They have a bunch of kids back on offense and an All-Area quarterback,”
Snyder said. “They throw the ball and he’s very athletic. Their offense is
almost identical to ours. They made a lot of mistakes last week and I’m sure
they are working on that.”
The Trojans gave up more than 500 yards of offense last week, but do get
starting linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar back.
“Defensively, Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar back at linebacker has made a
world of difference in practice,” Snyder said. “Their experience after
starting all year last year is a big difference and hopefully it makes a
huge difference as we move some people back to where we thought they’d
play.”
Special teams has gone from being a pre-season strength to a worry.
“I was probably most disappointed last week in special teams,” Snyder said.
“Kyle (Schmidt) is going to kick the way Kyle kicks. Our coverage was
terrible. I think they are complacent because they think Kyle is going to
blast it. We had kids taking plays off, getting out of their lanes and that
should never happen.
“We thought that would be a strength of ours and that bothers me.”
The Mustangs kept themselves in the game with Lake Central on special teams
as they blocked a field goal and a punt.
“Munster’s special teams played very well last week,” Snyder said. “They are
really going to come after us and that concerns me.”