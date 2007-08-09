CHS Football opens home schedule Friday

Walking off the field last Friday night in South Bend, Chesterton coach John Snyder felt like his team gave one away.

One week later, they get to see if they’ve made the necessary improvements.

The Trojans open the home portion of their schedule Friday night as they host the Munster Mustangs with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

“It certainly won’t be easy,” Snyder said of this week’s match-up.

The Mustangs dropped a hard-fought 28-21 decision in overtime to Lake Central last week, while the Trojans fell on a field goal with 15 seconds left at South Bend St. Joseph’s 30-28.

“When I looked back, there were some things offensively we can do better, but I don’t think we had a bad game (at South Bend St. Joe),” Snyder said. “So, we’re just going to keep doing what we do and try to get better at it.”

Chesterton racked up 368 yards of offense last week, including 333 yards on the ground. Joe Troop led the way with 146 yards, while Chris Katsafaros had 100 yards. Zac Jenks also added 74 yards.

“We have to play more physical than we did last week,” Snyder said. “We have to push some people around. Defensively, they will play us just like St. Joe did. They have an All-State linebacker and they stunt and slant their line much more. They just move much more dramatically.

“If we hit a play, it’s going to be a big play.”

Munster’s offense is led by quarterback Mark Strbjak and is virtually identical to the Trojans.

“They have a bunch of kids back on offense and an All-Area quarterback,” Snyder said. “They throw the ball and he’s very athletic. Their offense is almost identical to ours. They made a lot of mistakes last week and I’m sure they are working on that.”

The Trojans gave up more than 500 yards of offense last week, but do get starting linebackers Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar back.

“Defensively, Julian Raudry and Dana Konchar back at linebacker has made a world of difference in practice,” Snyder said. “Their experience after starting all year last year is a big difference and hopefully it makes a huge difference as we move some people back to where we thought they’d play.”

Special teams has gone from being a pre-season strength to a worry.

“I was probably most disappointed last week in special teams,” Snyder said. “Kyle (Schmidt) is going to kick the way Kyle kicks. Our coverage was terrible. I think they are complacent because they think Kyle is going to blast it. We had kids taking plays off, getting out of their lanes and that should never happen.

“We thought that would be a strength of ours and that bothers me.”

The Mustangs kept themselves in the game with Lake Central on special teams as they blocked a field goal and a punt.

“Munster’s special teams played very well last week,” Snyder said. “They are really going to come after us and that concerns me.”