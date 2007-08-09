Chesterton Girls Soccer beats Valparaiso

Chesterton girls soccer coach David Galloway wants his team to fire the ball
on net from everywhere.
Tuesday night the plan worked.
The Trojans improved to 3-1 overall on the season and won their Duneland
Athletic Conference opener with a 2-1 victory at Valparaiso.
“I told them they have the green light to shoot from anywhere,” Galloway
said. “It could be from 50 yards back for all I care. I want to put the ball
on frame. You miss every shot you don’t take.”
The Trojans struck first when Rosie Biehl crossed a ball to the middle that
was corralled by Elizabeth Benson. Benson fired from point-blank range past
Valparaiso goalkeeper Emma Kurt at 32:03 of the first half for a 1-0 lead.
“I tried to tell the girls this is just one of 17 regular season games,”
Galloways said. “I know how big the rivalry is because I’ve seen it on the
boys side, but I didn’t want them to get overly emotional. They did anyway.
I think it’ll propel us forward for the rest of the year.”
The physical play of the first half saw the Trojans dominate possession and
play most of the 40 minutes in their offensive third. Abby Beierwalter’s
shot from 30 yards out went off Kurt’s hands at the 20:53 mark for a 2-0
lead.
“I did expect a physical game tonight,” Galloway said. “Abby’s goal was the
result of the five minutes we played soccer tonight. Abby and Ashton (Balch)
combined in the midfield like we wanted.
“Abby played great tonight. It’s nice that Abby listened and did it.”
The Chesterton defense allowed just three shots on goal in the first half as
goalkeeper Carly Furto went virtually untested.
“The biggest change we made defensively, and the most significant, was
putting Catherine Pannekoek at fullback,” Galloway said. “I thought she
played one heckuva game today. She won every ball she was supposed to with
her head and played very composed and technical. She played a great game
tonight.”
The second half was a change in play as Valparaiso controlled the ball and
kept the Trojans in their own defensive third.
“We just didn’t want to win the ball,” Galloway said. “We’ll go back to
practice and figure out how to get the ball to our forwards and be more
effective.”
Valparaiso pulled within a goal at the 54:24 mark when Zoe Patterson fired a
shot that bounced off of Furto’s hands and to the foot of Kate Johnson for
the Vikings only goal.
“We’ve focused on being a much more physical team,” Galloway said. “We’re
going to challenge for every ball. I thought we did a great job of that in
the first half, but in the second half we didn’t do as good a job.”
The Trojans return to the field on Saturday when they host South Bend Clay
with the junior varsity contest beginning at 10 a.m.
Chesterton 2,
Valparaiso 1
AT VALPARAISO
Chesterton -- Abby Beierwalter 1 goal; Elizabeth Benson 1 goal; Catherine
Pannekoek 1 assist; Carly Furto 5 saves.
Valparaiso -- Kate Johnson 1 goal; Emma Kurt 9 saves.
Records -- Chesterton 3-1 (1-0 DAC), Valparaiso 1-1-1 (0-1 DAC).
Junior Varsity -- Chesterton 5-3.