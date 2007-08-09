Chesterton Football wins opener at SB Adams

Two Friday night’s ago, Chesterton football coach John Snyder said “it’s just a scrimmage.”

Friday night when he left South Bend Adams, the regular season was officially underway and the Trojans were 1-0 after a 35-7 victory.

“In your first game, you want to look sharp and execute and I thought we did a good job,” Snyder said.

After the Trojan defense put the clamps on Adams on the game’s opening possession, Chesterton marched down the field on a 10-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a Jon Watson two-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Another stop for the defense led to another 10-play, 67-yard drive with Watson again punching it in from five yards away for a 14-0 lead.

“I didn’t think we really got stopped on offense,” Snyder said. “We never punted, so we had a chance to score on every possession. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

After a fumble recovery, the Trojans had a chance to blow the game wide open, but the Adams’ defense stopped Sam Lindquist on a fourth and one on the one-yard line.

“We blew a blocking assignment near the end zone or we score a touchdown,” Snyder said.

It was about the only time that Lindquist was stopped on the night as he finished the game with 19 carries for 134 yards.

“Sam broke his finger last year or he’d have been our starter at fullback,” Snyder said. “We knew what we had with him. He’s got great balance and he’s a tough kid. I’m really happy for him to show what he can do.”

South Bend Adams racked up 99 of their 249 yards on one play as quarterback Chris Woodruff found Chris Vann down the middle of the field for a touchdown.

“Other than one big play, I was pretty pleased defensively,” Snyder said. “On our reads, we left a guy open down the middle for a big play. That happens. It’s just something we have to correct.

“We do a good job of moving around on defense, but my concern is are all the other guys where they’re supposed to be and they were for the most part. We did a better job of tackling and flying to the football.”

Chesterton’s offense immediately responded after a big kickoff return set them up at their own 45-yard line.

“We had some good returns and I thought our special teams were pretty good,” Snyder said. “I’d like to see it go all the way to the house on some of those.”

Watson completed a 15-yard pass to Andrew Bobrowski to start the drive that eventually ended in the first touchdown of the season for Nate Majcher from 27 yards out and a 21-7 lead.

“We have a lot of kids that we think can make plays,” Snyder said. “Teams have really loaded up to stop Jon in the past and I don’t think you can do that to us anymore. We’ve got other kids like Sam and Nate Majcher that run the ball well too.

“You better pay attention to the other guys.”

The Trojans continued to lock up the Adams’ offense in the second half and added touchdowns from Majcher on a 5-yard run and Joe Tropp from one yard away to set the final score.

“We knew coming in that they had a lot of guys going both ways (offense and defense) and it would take a toll on them,” Snyder said.

Majcher rushed for 92 yards on 10 carries, while Watson had 85 yards on 15 carries. The Trojans rushed for 345 yards on the night and Watson was 2-of-8 through the air for 28 yards.

“For the most part, Jon got everybody involved and that’s nice to see,” Snyder said. “He’s an experienced kid and he should make the majority of the reads right.”

The Trojans return to the field on Friday for their home-opener against New Prairie with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.