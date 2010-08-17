Chesterton Girls Golf wins Duneland Conference Tournament title by 32 shots

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its impressive play and took home
the Duneland Athletic Conference Tournament title on Monday at The Brassie.
The Trojans fired a 335-team score to beat second place Valparaiso (367),
third place Crown Point (380) and fourth place Lake Central (397). LaPorte
(449), Portage (453), Michigan City (475) and Merrillville (498) followed.
“It was a pretty good day overall,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “I’m
pretty happy with 335. That’s pretty good on this course. I just wanted to
get out of here with a win.”
Trojan sophomore Kelly Grassel finished second overall with a two-over-par
74. Valparaiso freshman Harley Dubsky shot a three-under-par 69 to take
medalist honors.
“Kelly always does well,” Hewitt said. “She had a pretty good day.”
Sophomore Marissa Kroeger fired an 81 to earn all-conference honors, while
juniors Stephanie Drake and Emily DeLache each shot 90. Sophomore Nicole
Dutz shot 93 to round out the scoring.
“Marissa’s 81 and two other scores in the high 80’s, low 90’s is what I was
looking for,” Hewitt said. “The key to girls golf is having four kids that
can score. We’ve played, and had teams ourselves, that have a couple of
outstanding players without the fourth score.
“I’m about where I thought we’d be and I’m still rotating number five, so
we’ve got some depth that we can fall back on as well.”
The Trojans used a solid short game from all five spots to pick up the title
after spending extra time on it over the last week.
“We did pretty well with the short game,” Hewitt said. “We’ve practiced that
a lot, trying to sure it up. We still have some room to improve though.
“This isn’t a second day of State score and that’s a long term goal of ours.
We still have to get through a good Sectional and Regional. It won’t be
easy. We’ve still got to improve.”
DAC Girls Golf
Tournament
AT THE BRASSIE,
Par 72
Team Scores
1. Chesterton, 335; 2. Valparaiso, 367; 3. Crown Point, 380; 4. Lake
Central, 397; 5. LaPorte, 449; 6. Portage, 453; 7. Michigan City, 475; 8.
Merrillville, 498.
Individual
Scores
Chesterton – Kelly Grassel 74, Marissa Kroeger 81, Stephanie Drake 90, Emily
DeLache 90, Nicole Dutz 93.
Valparaiso – Harley Dubsky 69 (Medalist), Lyndsey Holmes 87, Ellie Gorski
103, Susan Friendlander 108, Liz Burnell 108.
Crown Point – Carolyn Kupchik 81, Kelly Rostin 96, Lucia Bracco 99,
Christina Hall 104, Kaylie Slosson 112.
Lake Central – Emily Sandefer 85, Jen Pufahl 101, Lisa Rodriguez 101, Jamie
Hintz 110, Kiona Jongsma 117.
LaPorte – Delanie Alcorn 107, Stephanie Klingermeier 113, Katie Gurnicz 114,
Taylor Thompson 115, Sydney Rusboldt 149.
Portage – Sarah Dienes 85, Lauren Murray 113, Jessica Morris 124, Kenzie
Barcelli 131, Emily Doninguez 143.
Michigan City – Lizzie Smith 110, Paige Mellen 115, Laura Bennett 119,
Maggie Gondeck 131, Veronika Werner 158.
Merrillville – Maggie Connelly 118, Kelsey Sajdera 124, Lauren Carniello
127, Jeanette Burbage 136.