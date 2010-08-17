Chesterton Girls Golf wins Duneland Conference Tournament title by 32 shots

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its impressive play and took home the Duneland Athletic Conference Tournament title on Monday at The Brassie.

The Trojans fired a 335-team score to beat second place Valparaiso (367), third place Crown Point (380) and fourth place Lake Central (397). LaPorte (449), Portage (453), Michigan City (475) and Merrillville (498) followed.

“It was a pretty good day overall,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said. “I’m pretty happy with 335. That’s pretty good on this course. I just wanted to get out of here with a win.”

Trojan sophomore Kelly Grassel finished second overall with a two-over-par 74. Valparaiso freshman Harley Dubsky shot a three-under-par 69 to take medalist honors.

“Kelly always does well,” Hewitt said. “She had a pretty good day.”

Sophomore Marissa Kroeger fired an 81 to earn all-conference honors, while juniors Stephanie Drake and Emily DeLache each shot 90. Sophomore Nicole Dutz shot 93 to round out the scoring.

“Marissa’s 81 and two other scores in the high 80’s, low 90’s is what I was looking for,” Hewitt said. “The key to girls golf is having four kids that can score. We’ve played, and had teams ourselves, that have a couple of outstanding players without the fourth score.

“I’m about where I thought we’d be and I’m still rotating number five, so we’ve got some depth that we can fall back on as well.”

The Trojans used a solid short game from all five spots to pick up the title after spending extra time on it over the last week.

“We did pretty well with the short game,” Hewitt said. “We’ve practiced that a lot, trying to sure it up. We still have some room to improve though.

“This isn’t a second day of State score and that’s a long term goal of ours. We still have to get through a good Sectional and Regional. It won’t be easy. We’ve still got to improve.”