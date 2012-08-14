Chesterton Girls dominant again in victory at DAC Golf Meet

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its dominance of the Duneland
Athletic Conference with a 17-stroke victory in the girls DAC Meet at the
Brassie on Monday.
The Trojans shot a 318 team score, while Valparaiso finished second at 335
and Crown Point was third with 342. Lake Central (365), LaPorte (425),
Michigan City (446), Portage (448) and Merrillville (532) rounded out the
scoring.
“We had solid scores up and down and that’s what you need to win a meet like
this,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said.
Trojan Kelly Grassel won medalist honors with a 5-under-par 67, but had to
work an extra hole to best Valparaiso Harley Dubsky. After the duo completed
their rounds of 67, Grassel made par on the first playoff hole (18) after
Dubsky hit her tee shot in the water and made bogey.
Grassel set the tone early in her round with a birdie on the opening hole
and followed that with a birdie on the fourth hole. Birdies on seven and
nine gave the senior an opening nine total of 4-under-par 32.
“I was 4-under on the front nine, so I got off to a really good start,”
Grassel said. “The first hole is a short par 5, so I birdied that. Then I
birdied No. 4, which is usually a tough hole for me. After that I just kept
hitting it close.”
Grassel can see the difference in her game, even early in the year.
“I’ve been a lot better with my wedge this year,” Grassel said. “Last year,
I wasn’t hitting it as close as I am now.”
Classmate Marissa Kroeger also seems to be in mid-season form after carding
her best tournament score ever at the Brassie with an even-par 72.
“I think Marissa is refreshed actually,” Hewitt said. “Sometimes its good to
get away from the game. She was only able to do things from about 30-40
yards in for a while and her short game has really gotten better because of
it.
“That’s her best out here. Her best tournament score out here was 80 before
that.”
Fellow senior Nicole Dutz came in with a solid round of 85, followed by
Taryn Trusty with a 94 and Grace Davis tallied a 97.
“I think we made a statement today with those scores,” Hewitt said. “We’ll
only get better.”
DAC Meet
AT THE BRASSIE,
Par 72
Team Scores
1. Chesterton 318, 2. Valparaiso 335, 3. Crown Point 342, 4. Lake Central
365, 5. LaPorte 425, 6. Michigan City 446, 7. Portage 448, 8. Merrillville
532.
Individual
Scores
Chesterton -- Kelly Grassel 67 (MEDALIST), Marissa Kroeger 72, Nicole Dutz
85, Taryn Trusty 94, Grace Davis 97.
Lake Central -- Kylie Shoemaker 90, Jamie Hintz 91, Kiana Jongsma 88, Amanda
Blais 100, Allison Onest 96.
Valparaiso -- Harley Dubsky 67, Jennifer Gough 88, Brooke Fullenkamp 89,
Madison Macke 97, Mary Rooker 91.
Crown Point -- Tiffany Curtis 78, Lucia Bracco 84, Alyssa Harvey 79, Zoie
Matthews 101, Jackie Van DenWay 113.
LaPorte -- Delanie Alcorn 92, Katie Gurnicz 109, Hannah Sutherlin 108, April
Tarnow 116, Alyssa Cardello 132.
Portage -- Mackenzie Barcelli 92, Autumn Stevenson 110, Haley Hodges 124,
Alicia Wood 140, Gabby Ziulkowski 122.
Michigan City -- Lizzie Smith 105, Kristen Palmer 111, Veronika Werner 116,
Claire Werner 114, Tara Seizys 120.
Merrillville --
Maggie Connely 88, Marissa Taylor 134, Jibria Ali 162, Maryan Ali 148.
Posted 8/14/2012