Chesterton Girls dominant again in victory at DAC Golf Meet

The Chesterton girls golf team continued its dominance of the Duneland Athletic Conference with a 17-stroke victory in the girls DAC Meet at the Brassie on Monday.

The Trojans shot a 318 team score, while Valparaiso finished second at 335 and Crown Point was third with 342. Lake Central (365), LaPorte (425), Michigan City (446), Portage (448) and Merrillville (532) rounded out the scoring.

“We had solid scores up and down and that’s what you need to win a meet like this,” Chesterton coach Dale Hewitt said.

Trojan Kelly Grassel won medalist honors with a 5-under-par 67, but had to work an extra hole to best Valparaiso Harley Dubsky. After the duo completed their rounds of 67, Grassel made par on the first playoff hole (18) after Dubsky hit her tee shot in the water and made bogey.

Grassel set the tone early in her round with a birdie on the opening hole and followed that with a birdie on the fourth hole. Birdies on seven and nine gave the senior an opening nine total of 4-under-par 32.

“I was 4-under on the front nine, so I got off to a really good start,” Grassel said. “The first hole is a short par 5, so I birdied that. Then I birdied No. 4, which is usually a tough hole for me. After that I just kept hitting it close.”

Grassel can see the difference in her game, even early in the year.

“I’ve been a lot better with my wedge this year,” Grassel said. “Last year, I wasn’t hitting it as close as I am now.”

Classmate Marissa Kroeger also seems to be in mid-season form after carding her best tournament score ever at the Brassie with an even-par 72.

“I think Marissa is refreshed actually,” Hewitt said. “Sometimes its good to get away from the game. She was only able to do things from about 30-40 yards in for a while and her short game has really gotten better because of it.

“That’s her best out here. Her best tournament score out here was 80 before that.”

Fellow senior Nicole Dutz came in with a solid round of 85, followed by Taryn Trusty with a 94 and Grace Davis tallied a 97.

“I think we made a statement today with those scores,” Hewitt said. “We’ll only get better.”