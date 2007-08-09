LouAnn Hopson inducted into Softball Hall of Fame

Chesterton head softball coach LouAnn Hopson was inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame last Friday night in Indianapolis.

The induction was held in conjunction with the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association (ICGSA) Softball Classic. Former Lake Central standout Brooke Baker was also honored.

Hopson has been the head coach at CHS since 1984. Her teams have won four Duneland Athletic Conference titles (1988, 2002, 2003, 2006), seven Sectional championships (1985, 1987, 1988, 1992, 1994, 2005, 2006), a Regional title (2006) and her 2006 team finished as the Class 4A State Runner-up.

The Griffith High School grad also has coached Middle School track (1979-1981), varsity volleyball (1980-1989) and freshman girls basketball (1979-1983) in the Duneland system.

Hopson has earned numerous other honors from the ICGSA including District Softball Coach of the Year (1985, 2002, 2006), North-South All-Star Coach (1991, 2002, 2006), National Federation Central Section Coach of the Year (2002, 2006), State Coach of the Year (2006), Softball Service Award (2003) and the Phyllis Tubbs Service Award (2004).