On to State:
The Chesterton girls track team will be participating in the IHSAA State
Track and Field Finals at IU in Bloomington today. Pictured in front is Tori
Schroeder. Second row (l to r) are Anna Raffin, Kassidy Scott and Kelly
Arlow. Back row (l to r) are Sam Giordano, Erin Socha, Josie Tolin, Kristen
Homme, Jordyn Kincy, Teresa Raffin and Rosie Biehl.
(Tribune photo by TR Harlan)
State qualifiers: The
Chesterton boys track team will participate in the IHSAA State Track and
Field Finals on Saturday at IU in Bloomington. Pictured are, front row (l to
r), Chuck Smolios, Brad Adkins, Joe Troop, Tyler Rusboldt and Kevin Kenney.
Second row (l to r) are Richie Ruff, Nick Barango, Tyler Vore and Jacob
McNicholas. Back row (l to r) are Jordan Napier, Andrew Kearney, Austin
Palombizio, Billy Biehland Archie
Sullivan.
(Tribune photo by TR Harlan)
Posted 6/1/2012