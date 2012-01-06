Back to Front Page On to State: The Chesterton girls track team will be participating in the IHSAA State Track and Field Finals at IU in Bloomington today. Pictured in front is Tori Schroeder. Second row (l to r) are Anna Raffin, Kassidy Scott and Kelly Arlow. Back row (l to r) are Sam Giordano, Erin Socha, Josie Tolin, Kristen Homme, Jordyn Kincy, Teresa Raffin and Rosie Biehl. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan) State qualifiers: The Chesterton boys track team will participate in the IHSAA State Track and Field Finals on Saturday at IU in Bloomington. Pictured are, front row (l to r), Chuck Smolios, Brad Adkins, Joe Troop, Tyler Rusboldt and Kevin Kenney. Second row (l to r) are Richie Ruff, Nick Barango, Tyler Vore and Jacob McNicholas. Back row (l to r) are Jordan Napier, Andrew Kearney, Austin Palombizio, Billy Biehland Archie Sullivan. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan) Posted 6/1/2012 Custom Search Custom Search