Chesterton Girls, Anna Raffin edge Valparaiso for Track Sectional title

When you win a track sectional by half a point like Chesterton did Tuesday,
it’s hard to single out an individual performance.
Then again, when someone does what Anna Raffin did, it’s hard to ignore.
Make that impossible.
The Trojans senior had a hand in 38 points, winning the 100- and 400-meter
dashes, finishing second in the 200, and anchoring the 1,600 relay to a
victory.
And her heroics was barely enough to keep the title with Chesterton, which
nipped rival Valparaiso, 148.5-148.
“We didn’t vote for an MVP, but I think I know who it would be,” Trojans
coach Steve Kearney said, offering to let Raffin keep the trophy overnight.
“She hasn’t run those four events this year at the same time. We’ve been
building her up to it. It’s the first time she’s run six races and in this
heat, it starts to get to you, and where she won was at the end. I should’ve
probably tried her in the 800.”
Raffin overcame Portage’s Jade McKnight in the 100, timing 13.17. In the
400, she outran Valpo’s Anna Walls in the final straighaway to prevail in
59.84.
“The 400 and four-by-four are the two races I’m really training for, but it
was all about the team today,” Raffin said. “We’ve always been close with
Valpo and we really wanted to win the sectional. We were just trying to get
as many points as we could. It was tough. I knew I was going to be kind of
tired, but it’s nothing I haven’t trained for. I’ve done it before. I just
had to keep it a race at a time. Honestly, all my races, it was my finish.
My starts weren’t really good.”
Raffin capped her performance by pulling away from Wheeler’s anchor on the
final leg of the 1,600 relay, teaming with Kristen Homme, Jordyn Kincy and
Tia Peters to clock in at 4:10.91.
“Man, she looked good in the 100,” Kearney said. “The 100 will make her
stronger for the 400 and hopefully get her a better seed at state and help
the four-by-four. She’s just an unbelievable example for the rest of the
team. She’s driven by perfection.”
Thanks to big efforts across the board, Raffin’s performance didn’t come in
a runner-up team finish. Katie Urycki (long jump, 16-6 1/4) and Emily Kozak
(pole vault, 11-0) also took firsts. In addition to the 1,600 relay, Homme
was part of the winning 3,200 relay (9:52.03) with Josie Tolin, Tori
Schroeder and Rosie Biehl, and picked up points in the 1,600 (third) and 800
(fifth).
"I had us losing,” said Kearney, who scored out the meet in advance. “Valpo
scored 14 more than I figured, but we scored 19 1/2 more. We needed some
extra points. The No. 2s understood. They competed well. A few of them
dropped places here and there, but I told them if everybody just comes out
to do what they can do, somebody will occasionally pop a little farther.”
Kearney noted throwers Sara Filipek and Shelby Gwizdalski, who went 3-4 in
the discus, miler Kassidy Scott (sixth), shot putter Hannah Van Drie
(third), who had a personal best of over two feet, hurdlers Bella Santana
and Bridget Brendza, and high jumper Geena Tumidalsky, who tied for eighth,
good for what proved to be a pivotal half a point.
“Geena was injured, but she wanted to jump,” Kearney said. “Bella had a big
breakthrough. Bridget had a season best by .75. We didn’t expect Hannah to
get third. We didn’t expect Kassidy to get sixth in the mile in a quality
field. Anna wasn’t expected to get first in the 100. We outscored Valpo 8-1
in the shot, but it’s hard to say the shot putters won the meet because
everybody who scored a point mattered. The person who finished eighth
counted as much as the person who finished first.”
Chesterton
Sectional
Team Results
1. Chesterton 148.5, 2. Valparaiso 148, 3. Portage 102, 4. LaPorte 62.5, 5.
South Central 48, 6. New Prairie 40, 7. Wheeler 31, 8. Michigan City 26, 9.
Westville 14, 10. Washington Township 2.
Individual
Results
(Top 4 finishers
in each event and any additional finishers who meet the qualifying standard
advance to the Chesterton Regional)
3,200 RELAY -- 1. Chesterton (Josie Tolin, Tori Schroeder, Rosie Biehl,
Kristen Homme) 9:52.03, 2. Valparaiso 10:05.26, 3. Wheeler 10:16.78, 4.
Portage 10:25.67, 5. Michigan City 11:17.02, 6. LaPorte 11:20.06.
100 HURDLES -- 1. Kassidy Swenson (V) 15.61, 2. Taylor Johnson (SC) 16.57,
3. Shakeia Boyd (P) 16.62, 4. Madison Kurtz (P) 16.81, 5. Tori Novak (LP)
16.91, 6. Gabrielle Brown (V) 17.16.
100 -- 1. Anna Raffin (C) 13.17, 2. Jade McKnight (P) 13.31, 3. Jenice
O’Neal (LP) 13.41, 4. Rylee Nunemaker (SC) 13.42, 5. Gabrielle Vinyard (V)
13.47, 6. Victoria Ostrander (P) 13.66.
1,600 -- 1. Katelyn DeVries (V) 5:08.23, 2. Elena Lancioni (LP) 5:10.34, 3.
Kristen Homme (C) 5:12.9, 4. Kyleigh Werner (SC) 5:19.47, 5. Mary McBride
(NP) 5:20.67, 6. Kassidy Scott (C) 5:36.49.
400 RELAY -- 1. Portage (Boyd, Jalena Millsap, Ostrander, McKnight) 50.45,
2. Valparaiso 50.92, 3. Chesterton 52.05, 4. LaPorte 52.12, 5. Michigan City
54.69, 6. Wheeler 54.87.
400 -- 1. Raffin (C) 59.84, 2. Anna Walls (V) 1:00.97, 3. Savannah Little
(SC) 1:01.4, 4. Haley Lovison (Wh) 1:01.42, 5. Jordyn Kincy (C) 1:01.87, 6.
Karlie Thorn (V) 1:04.67.
300 HURDLES -- 1. Swenson (V) 46.07, 2. Allison Vogler (NP) 47.94, 3. Boyd
(P) 48.87, 4. Kurtz (P) 16.81, 5. Bella Santana (C) 50.38, 6. Hannah Pixley
(V) 50.52.
800 -- 1. Kelsey Tyler (NP) 2:20.42, 2. Lauren Bigger (V) 2:20.6, 3. Kelly
O’Shea (Wh) 2:25.34, 4. Schroeder (C) 2:29.39, 5. Homme (C) 2:30.66, 6.
Werner (SC) 2:34.38.
200 -- 1. Jenice O’Neal (LP) 27.45, 2. Raffin (C) 27.56, 3. Briance Daniel
(MC) 27.95, 4. Emily Catlin (V) 28.03, 5. Chloe Williams (V) 28.2, 6. Tia
Peters (C) 28.31.
3,200 -- 1. Lancioni (LP) 11:35.41, 2. Allison Mundell (V) 11:48.61, 3. Mary
McBride (NP) 11:52.63, 4. DeVries (V) 12:09.35, 5. Melanie Buckmaster (C)
12:11.25, 6. Meagan Cassidy (P) 12:21.62.
1,600 RELAY -- 1. Chesterton (Homme, Kincy, Peters, Raffin) 4:10.91, 2.
Wheeler 4:13.24, 3. Valparaiso 4:13.48, 4. Portage 4:15.06, 5. New Prairie
4:28.88, 6. Michigan City 4:30.98.
DISCUS -- 1. Jessie Nyiro (V) 116-9, 2. Ashley Sosbe (P) 116-5, 3. Sara
Filipek (C) 102-0, 4. Shelby Gwizdalski (C) 99-9, 5. Cecily Anderson (MC)
98-9, 6. Mariah Franz (V) 94-0.
HIGH JUMP -- 1. Sydney Payne (SC) 5-2, 2. Katie Haggerty (C) 5-1, 3. Haley
Whipps (V) 5-0, 4. Ashley McClintock (We) 4-10, 5. Tayla Kobitz (V) 4-10, 6.
(tie) Mackenzie Barcelli (P) and Whitney Neess (LP) 4-10.
POLE VAULT -- 1. Emily Kozak (C) 11-0, 2. Steffanie Long (V) 10-6, 3. Whipps
(V) 10-6, 4. Katie Engel (P) 10-0, 5. Alexis Malay (C) 10-0, 6. Kurtz (P)
9-0.
LONG JUMP -- 1. Katie Urycki (C) 16-6 1/4, 2. McKnight (P) 16-6, 3. Kelsie
Zawada (LP) 16-1 1/2, 4. Taylor Johnson (SC) 15-10, 5. Thorn (V) 15-9 1/2,
6. Kaitlyn Loehmer (C) 15-6 1/2.
SHOT PUT -- 1. Tara Kostelnik (P) 37-9, 2. Savanna Jackson (We) 37-2, 3.
Hannah Van Drie (C) 34-1, 4. Sosbe (P) 33-11 1/4, 5. Anderson (MC) 32-11
1/2, 6. Rose Filipas (SC) 32-3.