CHS Girls track team dominant against Highland

The Chesterton girls track team won every event and picked up an easy 113-19 victory over Highland on Thursday night.

The lone double individual winner for the Trojans was Anna Raffin with victories in the 100 (13.31) and 400 (1:03.36).

Other winners included Shelby Gwizdalski in the discus (94-1), Geena Tumidalsky in the high jump (4-10), Katie Urycki in the long jump (15-7 1), Alexis Malay in the pole vault (8-6), Carolyn Wheeler in the shot put (30-9), Bella Santana in the 110 hurdles (18.98), Kristen Homme in the 1600 (5:33.9), Bridget Brendza in the 300 hurdles (52.8), Tori Schroeder in the 800 (2:38.1), Ari Mahaffey in the 200 (28.29) and Melanie Buckmaster in the 3200 (12:30.5).

The Trojans also won all three relays.

AT CHESTERTON

DIS -- 1. Shelby Gwizdalski ©, 94-1; 2. Warner (H), 85-0; 3. Alyssa Schroeder ©, 73-10.

HJ -- 1. Geena Tumidalsky ©, 4-10; 2. Katie Haggerty ©, 4-8; 3. Radhal Gregory (H), 4-8.

LJ -- 1. Katie Urycki ©, 15-7 1; 2. Jordyn Kincy ©, 15-3 1; 3. Ari Mahaffey ©, 14-5.

PV -- 1. Alexis Malay ©, 8-6; 2. Erin Socha ©, 8-6; 3. Emily Kozak ©, 7-0.

SP -- 1. Carolyn Wheeler ©, 30-9; 2. Juli Sutter ©, 30-7 1; 3. Hershberger (H), 29-11.

4x800 -- 1. Chesterton, 10:35; 2. Highland, 10:43.

110 H -- 1. Bella Santana ©, 18.98; 2. Bridget Brendza ©, 19.32; 3. Linkewicz (H), 20.97.

100 -- 1. Anna Raffin ©, 13.31; 2. Claire Brady ©, 13.77; 3. Tia Peters ©, 13.87.

1600 -- 1. Kristen Homme ©, 5:33.9; 2. Prysborski (H), 6:00.6; 3. Kaylee Slont ©, 6:07.5.

4x100 -- 1. Chesterton, 53.18; 2. Highland, 59.14.

400 -- 1. Anna Raffin ©, 1:03.36; 2. Gregory (H), 1:05.34; 3. Kassidy Scott ©, 1:07.5.

300 H -- 1. Bridget Brendza ©, 52.8; 2. Bella Santana ©, 54.85; 3. Marrisa Sullivan (H), 1:01.67.

800 -- 1. Tori Schroeder ©, 2:38.1; 2. Prysborski (H), 2:41.4; 3. Josie Tolin ©, 2:42.7.

200 -- 1. Ari Mahaffey ©, 28.29; 2. Fulgham (H), 28.58; 3. Teresa Raffin ©, 28.86.

3200 -- 1. Melanie Buckmaster ©, 12:30.5; 2. Claudia Krygier ©, 13:22.1; 3. Manis (H), 14:31.6.

4x400 -- 1. Chesterton, 4:33.1; 2. Highland, 4:48.6.

　

 

