CHS Girls track team dominant against Highland

The Chesterton girls track team won every event and picked up an easy 113-19
victory over Highland on Thursday night.
The lone double individual winner for the Trojans was Anna Raffin with
victories in the 100 (13.31) and 400 (1:03.36).
Other winners included Shelby Gwizdalski in the discus (94-1), Geena
Tumidalsky in the high jump (4-10), Katie Urycki in the long jump (15-7 1),
Alexis Malay in the pole vault (8-6), Carolyn Wheeler in the shot put
(30-9), Bella Santana in the 110 hurdles (18.98), Kristen Homme in the 1600
(5:33.9), Bridget Brendza in the 300 hurdles (52.8), Tori Schroeder in the
800 (2:38.1), Ari Mahaffey in the 200 (28.29) and Melanie Buckmaster in the
3200 (12:30.5).
The Trojans also won all three relays.
Chesterton 113,
Highland 19
AT CHESTERTON
DIS -- 1. Shelby Gwizdalski ©, 94-1; 2. Warner (H), 85-0; 3. Alyssa
Schroeder ©, 73-10.
HJ -- 1. Geena Tumidalsky ©, 4-10; 2. Katie Haggerty ©, 4-8; 3. Radhal
Gregory (H), 4-8.
LJ -- 1. Katie Urycki ©, 15-7 1; 2. Jordyn Kincy ©, 15-3 1; 3. Ari Mahaffey
©, 14-5.
PV -- 1. Alexis Malay ©, 8-6; 2. Erin Socha ©, 8-6; 3. Emily Kozak ©, 7-0.
SP -- 1. Carolyn Wheeler ©, 30-9; 2. Juli Sutter ©, 30-7 1; 3. Hershberger
(H), 29-11.
4x800 -- 1. Chesterton, 10:35; 2. Highland, 10:43.
110 H -- 1. Bella Santana ©, 18.98; 2. Bridget Brendza ©, 19.32; 3.
Linkewicz (H), 20.97.
100 -- 1. Anna Raffin ©, 13.31; 2. Claire Brady ©, 13.77; 3. Tia Peters ©,
13.87.
1600 -- 1. Kristen Homme ©, 5:33.9; 2. Prysborski (H), 6:00.6; 3. Kaylee
Slont ©, 6:07.5.
4x100 -- 1. Chesterton, 53.18; 2. Highland, 59.14.
400 -- 1. Anna Raffin ©, 1:03.36; 2. Gregory (H), 1:05.34; 3. Kassidy Scott
©, 1:07.5.
300 H -- 1. Bridget Brendza ©, 52.8; 2. Bella Santana ©, 54.85; 3. Marrisa
Sullivan (H), 1:01.67.
800 -- 1. Tori Schroeder ©, 2:38.1; 2. Prysborski (H), 2:41.4; 3. Josie
Tolin ©, 2:42.7.
200 -- 1. Ari Mahaffey ©, 28.29; 2. Fulgham (H), 28.58; 3. Teresa Raffin ©,
28.86.
3200 -- 1. Melanie Buckmaster ©, 12:30.5; 2. Claudia Krygier ©, 13:22.1; 3.
Manis (H), 14:31.6.
4x400 -- 1. Chesterton, 4:33.1; 2. Highland, 4:48.6.