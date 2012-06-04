CHS Girls track team dominant against Highland

The Chesterton girls track team won every event and picked up an easy 113-19 victory over Highland on Thursday night.

The lone double individual winner for the Trojans was Anna Raffin with victories in the 100 (13.31) and 400 (1:03.36).

Other winners included Shelby Gwizdalski in the discus (94-1), Geena Tumidalsky in the high jump (4-10), Katie Urycki in the long jump (15-7 1), Alexis Malay in the pole vault (8-6), Carolyn Wheeler in the shot put (30-9), Bella Santana in the 110 hurdles (18.98), Kristen Homme in the 1600 (5:33.9), Bridget Brendza in the 300 hurdles (52.8), Tori Schroeder in the 800 (2:38.1), Ari Mahaffey in the 200 (28.29) and Melanie Buckmaster in the 3200 (12:30.5).

The Trojans also won all three relays.