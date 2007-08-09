Chesterton Baseball upsets No 1 Lake Central

The Chesterton baseball team picked up its biggest win of the season with a
4-3 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over No. 1 Lake Central on Tuesday
night.
The visiting Indians started the scoring with a solo home run in the first,
but the Trojans responded with a game-tying run in the bottom of the second.
Brandon Jenks started the frame with a leadoff walk and advanced to second
on JR Frederick’s sacrifice bunt. Nate Crownover singled to put runners on
the corners and Jenks scored as McNamura’s pickoff attempt at first got past
the first baseman.
The game remained tied until the Indians scored a pair of runs in the top of
the fourth. The damage could’ve been much worse, but Chesterton starter Jake
Post struck out the inning’s final two hitters.
Again the Trojans answered.
Jenks singled with one out to get things started and moved to third on
Frederick’s double. Crownover plated Jenks with an infield single to cut the
lead in half. Austin VanderZanden singled to center to score Crownover and
tie the game at 4-4.
In the fifth, Andrew Ralph started the inning with a single. Ralph advanced
all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jenks. Post’s sacrifice fly
scored Ralph with the game-winner.
Post earned the win on the mound for Chesterton by striking out nine and
scattering six hits.
The Trojans return to the field on Thursday when they travel to Merrillville
for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Chesterton 4,
Lake Central 3
AT CHESTERTON
SCORING BY INNINGS
Lake Central 100 200 0 -- 3 6 2
Chesterton 010 210 x -- 4 6 2
2B -- Kellams (LC); Frederick ©. HR -- Fieldhouse (LC). Pitching Summary --
Lake Central -- McNamura (6 IP, 6 H, 7 K, 2 BB); Chesterton -- Post (7 IP, 6
H, 9 K, 3 BB). WP -- Post. LP -- McNamura.
Junior Varsity
Chesterton 4,
Lake Central 1
The Chesterton junior varsity jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-1
victory over Lake Central on Tuesday.
Brandon Roeske worked a complete-game on the mound and struck out three in
getting the win for the Trojans.
Offensively, Roeske, Josh Holmes and Tyler Sufana each had two hits. Roeske
and Sufana each had a double.
Posted 4/25/2012