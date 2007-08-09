Chesterton Baseball upsets No 1 Lake Central

The Chesterton baseball team picked up its biggest win of the season with a 4-3 Duneland Athletic Conference victory over No. 1 Lake Central on Tuesday night.

The visiting Indians started the scoring with a solo home run in the first, but the Trojans responded with a game-tying run in the bottom of the second.

Brandon Jenks started the frame with a leadoff walk and advanced to second on JR Frederick’s sacrifice bunt. Nate Crownover singled to put runners on the corners and Jenks scored as McNamura’s pickoff attempt at first got past the first baseman.

The game remained tied until the Indians scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. The damage could’ve been much worse, but Chesterton starter Jake Post struck out the inning’s final two hitters.

Again the Trojans answered.

Jenks singled with one out to get things started and moved to third on Frederick’s double. Crownover plated Jenks with an infield single to cut the lead in half. Austin VanderZanden singled to center to score Crownover and tie the game at 4-4.

In the fifth, Andrew Ralph started the inning with a single. Ralph advanced all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jenks. Post’s sacrifice fly scored Ralph with the game-winner.

Post earned the win on the mound for Chesterton by striking out nine and scattering six hits.

The Trojans return to the field on Thursday when they travel to Merrillville for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.