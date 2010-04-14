CHS Softball picks up another Duneland Conference win

The Chesterton softball team improved to 3-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference play and 7-3 overall with an 8-4 victory at LaPorte on Tuesday.

“A lot of balls were hit hard tonight by both teams,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “It was just a good old fashioned slugfest.”

LaPorte jumped on Chesterton starter Taylor Harlow in the bottom of the first with three runs. After the leadoff hitter reached on an error, a single and a two-run home run pushed the Slicers in front.

Chesterton responded immediately in the top of the second with four runs for a lead they would never relinquish.

Heather Overla reached on a one-out walk just ahead of Jeannette Sosnowski’s triple. With two outs, Sammie Howard walked to put runners on first and third and Jaren Lynch singled to plate Sosnowski.

When Sam Gross walked to load the bases, Kathleen Maple came up with a two-run single that scored Howard and Lynch.

“Coming back in the second after spotting them three runs was huge,” Hopson said. “I was happy to see both Kathleen and Jaren step up tonight. Kathleen and Jaren’s offense made the difference tonight.”

The Trojans added four more runs in the top of the sixth. Howard reached on a fielder’s choice just ahead of Lynch’s double. The Slicers intentionally walked Gross to load the bases.

Maple doubled to score Howard and Lynch and Gross scored when the ball got away from the catcher at home plate. Maple advanced to third and scored on a two-out single by Harlow.

“We have a lot of people hitting the ball well right now, but tonight a lot of it was right at someone,” Hopson said.

LaPorte added one run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little too late.