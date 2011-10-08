CHS Softball opens tonight at home

By TR HARLAN

Following a 21-11 season that included a Sectional and Regional title, Coach LouAnn Hopson’s 2013 Softball squad has high expectations.

The journey begins tonight as the Trojans host Griffith with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“We were very inconsistent last season,” Hopson said as she begins her 30th year at the helm. “We are working very hard on improving our game and finding a consistent acceptable level of play every time we take the field.”

The Trojans featured a high-powered offense last year that set a school record with 23 home runs.

“Offensively, we should be tough again,” Hopson said. “We blew away the school home run record last year. Our goal for this season is to improve other parts of our offensive game. Sometimes the long ball is all or nothing.

“We want to be able to score in a variety of ways.”

Megan Tymorek led the CHS offense last year with a .434 batting average and a .788 slugging percentage. The senior All-State and All-DAC selection also tallied nine home runs, 13 doubles and 41 RBI’s.

The trio of catcher Megan Matheny (.371, 12 2B, 23 RBI), left fielder Sydney Cooley (.360, 6 HR, 28 RBI) and Mallory McKee (.369, 8 2B, 16 RBI) also offer significant offensive punch.

The Trojans return virtually the entire defense to the field with center fielder Lisette Martinez, right fielder Jill Bohnert, shortstop Shelby Carter and second baseman Sarah Richards. Amanda Dujmovich also returns to the squad with a lot of experience.

“I don’t know that everyone will remain in the same position and there are some holes defensively from last season that we need to address this year,” Hopson said. “One of our goals for this year is for everyone to become more versatile defensively. We hope that will help us be more flexible with game-time decisions.”

Tymorek logged most of the time in the circle last year with a 17-9 record and 171 innings worth of action. The Morehead State signee struck out 175 batters, while walking just 22 and recorded a 1.64 ERA.

Cooley also saw time with the ball last year with a 4-1 record in 45 innings of work. She struck out 45 and walked eight, while compiling a 1.54 ERA.

“Our conference and sectional should be tough again this season,” Hopson said. “Not very many teams graduated many players from last season. Everyone should be experienced and tough.

“I think if we step our game up, we can be in the battle at the end.”

The rest of the Trojan roster will include returnees Alexa Olson and Sierra LaFreniere, while new faces include Allena McElfresh and Alexis King.