Chesterton Softball wins season opener, 3-1

The Chesterton softball team brought the bats out early and held on for a 3-1 season-opening victory over Lowell on Saturday.

“Obviously, we are all happy,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “While the scorebook shows only three hits for us, we had a lot of hard fly ball outs. So I was pleased with the way we put the bat on the ball.

“Last year, against Lowell, we had 13 strikeouts. Today only one.”

The Trojans jumped on top 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning as Sam Gross leadoff the game with a single. Jaren Lynch reached on an error and Heather Overla drew a walk to load the bases. Jeannette Sosnowski’s sacrifice fly plated Gross with the game’s first run.

From there, Taylor Harlow took over the game. First with a two-run single that scored Lynch and Overla and then in the pitching circle.

“Taylor got into some jams, but worked her way out,” Hopson said. “Some on her own and others with the help of the defense.”

Lowell battled back to give themselves chances with runners in scoring position in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th innings, but managed only one run.

“Our infield turned two line drive double plays,” Hopson said. “And our outfield did a nice job on some catches and cutting off base hits, keeping long singles from becoming doubles.”

Harlow finished the day with three strikeouts and allowed just two walks to go with seven Lowell hits.

“We will continue to work on better strike zone discipline and pitching-wise, we gave Lowell a few too many hitter’s counts,” Hopson said. “I am, however, most pleased with the composure the girls showed. I hope that’s a sign that we have matured in our approach to the game from a year ago.”