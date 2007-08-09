Chesterton Softball wins season opener, 3-1

The Chesterton softball team brought the bats out early and held on for a
3-1 season-opening victory over Lowell on Saturday.
“Obviously, we are all happy,” Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson said. “While
the scorebook shows only three hits for us, we had a lot of hard fly ball
outs. So I was pleased with the way we put the bat on the ball.
“Last year, against Lowell, we had 13 strikeouts. Today only one.”
The Trojans jumped on top 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning as Sam Gross
leadoff the game with a single. Jaren Lynch reached on an error and Heather
Overla drew a walk to load the bases. Jeannette Sosnowski’s sacrifice fly
plated Gross with the game’s first run.
From there, Taylor Harlow took over the game. First with a two-run single
that scored Lynch and Overla and then in the pitching circle.
“Taylor got into some jams, but worked her way out,” Hopson said. “Some on
her own and others with the help of the defense.”
Lowell battled back to give themselves chances with runners in scoring
position in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th innings, but managed only one run.
“Our infield turned two line drive double plays,” Hopson said. “And our
outfield did a nice job on some catches and cutting off base hits, keeping
long singles from becoming doubles.”
Harlow finished the day with three strikeouts and allowed just two walks to
go with seven Lowell hits.
“We will continue to work on better strike zone discipline and
pitching-wise, we gave Lowell a few too many hitter’s counts,” Hopson said.
“I am, however, most pleased with the composure the girls showed. I hope
that’s a sign that we have matured in our approach to the game from a year
ago.”
Chesterton 3, Lowell 1
AT CHESTERTON
SCORING BY INNINGS
Lowell 000 100 0 -- 1 7 1
Chesterton 300 000 x -- 3 3 0
2B -- Lauren Wells 2 (L); Heather Overla (C). Pitching summary -- Lowell --
Jackie Fletcher (6 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 1 SO); Chesterton -- Taylor Harlow (7 IP,
7 H, 2 BB, 3 SO). WP -- Harlow (1-0). LP -- Fletcher (0-1). Leading hitters
-- Lowell -- Wells (2-3, 2 2B); Chesterton -- Harlow (1-3, 2 RBIs), Overla
(1-2, 2B, run). Records: Chesterton 1-0; Lowell 0-1.