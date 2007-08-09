Pieroni wins State Title; CHS Boys 4th at Swimming State Finals

By TR HARLAN
Blake Pieroni just wasn’t going to lose.
After finishing second in the 200 Free, the Chesterton sophomore wasn’t
about to let it happen again and he didn’t disappoint as he dominated the
field to win the state championship in the 100 Free.
“I didn’t want to leave the State Meet without winning an event,” Pieroni
said.
Pieroni’s first and second place finishes, along with a second place finish
by the 200 Medley Relay, led the Trojans to a fourth place overall finish.
Carmel edged Bloomington South 246.5-245 to win the team title.
“I’m pleased,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “The kids did just about
everything they could both nights. We’d been preaching that it was a
four-step process through Sectionals and the State Meet. I’m proud of them.”
The Medley Relay quartet of Nick Boryzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and
Pieroni finished in 1:32.30 just behind Bloomington South (1:32.08).
“Nick Borzych’s leadoff in the medley is one of the reasons we went as fast
as we did,” Kinel said. “He was .7 faster than he was Friday night. That’s a
huge drop.”
Pieroni finished second in the 200 Free (1:37.77), just .47 behind South
Bend St. Joseph’s Trevor Carroll. The duo would hook-up again in the 100
Free where Pieroni’s 44.85 bested Carroll (45.19).
“I got out a tenth faster than the prelims,” Pieroni said. “On the last lap,
I looked over and out of the corner of my eye I saw he was close. I just put
my head in the water and tried to get to the wall first.”
“That was an awesome swim,” Kinel said. “You could see the fire in his eyes
when he was up on the blocks. It was tremendous from start to finish.”
Aaron Whitaker recorded a pair of third place finishes with his performance
in the 100 Fly (49.62) and the 100 Back (50.48).
“Aaron had lifetime best swims today,” Kinel said. “He broke Kyle’s
(Whitaker) school record in the backstroke. He was crucial in relays and
just incredible all day.”
Ethan Whitaker finished eighth in the 500 Free (4:38.95) and Jack Wallar was
fifth in the 100 Breast (57.27).
“Ethan continues to amaze me with how far he’s come this year and the
potential that he has,” Kinel said. “Jack gave it a shot in the
breaststroke. He was out in the lead for a long time.”
Chesterton’s Wallar, Chris McGue, Ethan Whitaker and Pieroni finished sixth
in the 200 Free Relay (1:25.98), while Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Patrick Curley
and Aaron Whitaker finished ninth in the 400 Free Relay (3:11.77).
“Chris McGue was really strong on both our relays,” Kinel said. “Patrick
Curley on the 400 relay too. It takes four guys in a relay and they came
through in a big way today.”
IHSAA State
Finals
AT INDIANAPOLIS
Team Results
1. Carmel, 246 1; 2. Bloomington South, 245; 3. Northridge, 217; 4.
Chesterton, 175 1; 5. Indianapolis North Central, 151; 6. Columbus North,
117; 7. Jeffersonville, 110; 8. Bloomington North, 102; 9. Westfield, 92;
10. Highland, 75 1; 11. Valparaiso, 73; 12. SB St. Joseph’s, 64; 13. Center
Grove, 62; 14. Franklin Community, 51; 15. Homestead, 50; 16. FW Carroll, 42
1; 17. (tie) Batesville and Hamilton Southeastern, 38; 19. Fishers, 36; 20.
Zionsville, 32; 21. Anderson, 24; 22. (tie) Castle and LaPorte, 20; 24.
(tie) Floyd Central and Clinton Central, 17; 26. Indianapolis Cathedral, 16;
27. (tie) Perry Meridian, FW Snider and Mount Vernon, 13; 30. (tie) FW
Northrop and Greenfield-Central, 12; 32. (tie) Mishawaka Marian, Crown Point
and Noblesville, 11; 35. (tie) Bedford North Lawrence and Lafayette
Jefferson, 9; 37. (tie) Greencastle, Muncie Central and West Lafayette, 7;
40. (tie) Warren Central and Lawrence Central, 6; 42. (tie) Michigan City,
Terre Haute South and Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 5; 45. West Lafayette
Harrison, 4; 46. (tie) Munster and Franklin Central, 3; 48. (tie) Ben Davis,
Penn and Portage, 2; 51. (tie) SB Riley, Avon and Bremen, 1.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Bloomington South, 1:32.08; 2. Chesterton (Nick
Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:32.30; 3. Carmel,
1:33.13; 4. Columbus North, 1:34.85; 5. Northridge, 1:35.88; 6. Bloomington
North, 1:35.89; 7. Indianapolis North Central, 1:36.24; 8. Fishers, 1:36.99.
200 Free -- 1. Trevor Carroll (SB St. Joseph’s), 1:37.30; 2. Blake Pieroni
(Chesterton), 1:37.77; 3. Alex Grissom (Franklin Community), 1:39.85; 4.
Zachary Blankenbeker (Jeffersonville), 1:40.60; 5. Peter Koss (Westfield),
1:41.00; 6. Jon Astashinsky (Carmel), 1:41.03; 7. Kyle Johnson (Anderson),
1:41.38; 8. Terry Peoples (Northridge), 1:42.25.
200 IM -- 1. Jacob Cook (Homestead), 1:51.06; 2. Brennen Berger
(Northridge), 1:51.84; 3. Cody Taylor (Columbus North), 1:52.38; 4. Dion Low
(Valparaiso), 1:52.76; 5. Zechariah Banks (Carmel), 1:53.85; 6. Evan Oleson
(Westfield), 1:54.45; 7. Mark Cooney (Carmel), 1:54.71; 8. Oscar Anderson
(Floyd Central), 1:57.57.
50 Free -- 1. Adam Johnston (Highland), 20.79; 2. Austin Flager
(Northridge), 20.94; 3. Bryce Timonera (Batesville), 20.96; 4. Timothy
Martin (Jeffersonville), 21.04; 5. Jacob Kelzer (Bloomington South), 21.13;
6. Theodore Steinkamp (Indianapolis North Central), 21.23; 7. Roman Sarapin
(Carmel), 21.35; 8. Landan Mintch (FW Snider), 21.56.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Joshua Arndt (LaPorte), 543.80; 2. Muyenda Burnett
(Valparaiso), 500.60; 3. Andrew Cramer (Indianapolis Cathedral), 493.20; 4.
Dathan Schmidt (Bloomington South), 485.65; 5. Patrick King (Northridge),
463.10; 6. Michael Peterson (Perry Meridian), 457.75; 7. Brian Kress
(Bloomington South), 457.70; 8. Stephen Rice (Mishawaka Marian), 454.30.
100 Fly -- 1. Max Irwin (Bloomingotn North), 48.72; 2. Peter Lyon
(Zionsville), 49.56; 3. Aaron Whitaker (Chesterton), 49.62; 4. Nick Wonder
(Bloomington South), 50.14; 5. Rawley Davis (Center Grove), 50.69; 6. Roman
Sarapin (Carmel), 50.83; 7. Kyle Johnson (Anderson), 50.87; 8. Rick Kelley
(Hamilton Southeastern), 51.25.
100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni (Chesterton), 44.85; 2. Trevor Carroll (SB St.
Joseph’s), 45.19; 3. Bryce Timonera (Batesville), 45.82; 4. Timothy Martin
(Jeffersonville), 46.16; 5. Scott Haeberle (Bloomington South), 46.24; 6
(tie) Jon Astashinsky (Carmel) and Adam Johnson (Highland), 46.30; 8. Peter
Koss (Westfield), 46.32.
500 Free -- 1. James Costing (Indianapolis North Central), 4:33.09; 2.
Zachary Blankenbeker (Jeffersonville), 4:35.54; 3. Nathan Hopkins
(Westfield), 4:35.61; 4. Andrew Antonetti (Valparaiso), 4:35.65; 5. Adam
Destrampe (Franklin Community), 4:36.98; 6. Terry Peoples (Northridge),
4:37.52; 7. Christopher Cutter (Fishers), 4:38.45; 8. Ethan Whitaker
(Chesterton), 4:38.95.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Bloomington South, 1:24.44; 2. Carmel, 1:24.78; 3.
Northridge, 1:25.06; 4. Indianapolis North Central, 1:25.26; 5. Bloomington
North, 1:25.75; 6. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Chris McGue, Ethan Whitaker,
Blake Pieroni), 1:25.98; 7. Highland, 1:26.43; 8. Jeffersonville, 1:26.45.
100 Backstroke -- 1. Austin Flager (Northridge), 49.84; 2. Max McKay
(Carmel), 50.21; 3. Aaron Whitaker (Chesterton), 50.48; 4. Peter Lyon
(Zionsville), 50.61; 5. James Costing (Indianapolis North Central), 51.36;
6. Nick Wonder (Bloomington South), 51.46; 7. Mark Cooney (Carmel), 52.13;
8. Ryan Black (FW Northrop), 52.79.
100 Breaststroke -- 1. Zechariah Banks (Carmel), 56.00; 2. Brennen Berger
(Northridge), 57.01; 3. Scott Haeberle (Bloomington South), 57.17; 4. Cody
Taylor (Columbus North), 57.24; 5. (tie) Jack Wallar (Chesterton) and Blaine
Nichols (FW Carroll), 57.27; 7. Dion Low (Valparaiso), 57.47; 8. Kendrick
Vester (Clinton Central), 58.18.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Bloomington South, 3:04.90; 2. Northridge, 3:05.48; 3.
Indianapolis North Central, 3:06.91; 4. Carmel, 3:07.24; 5. Columbus North,
3:08.58; 6. Jeffersonville, 3:09.39; 7. Bloomington North, 3:10.31; 8.
Westfield, 3:12.26.