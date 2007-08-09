Pieroni wins State Title; CHS Boys 4th at Swimming State Finals

State Champ: Chesterton sophomore Blake Pieroni raises his hand in victory after winning the 100 Freestyle title at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Trojans finished fourth overall as a team. (Tribune photo by TR Harlan)

By TR HARLAN

Blake Pieroni just wasn’t going to lose.

After finishing second in the 200 Free, the Chesterton sophomore wasn’t about to let it happen again and he didn’t disappoint as he dominated the field to win the state championship in the 100 Free.

“I didn’t want to leave the State Meet without winning an event,” Pieroni said.

Pieroni’s first and second place finishes, along with a second place finish by the 200 Medley Relay, led the Trojans to a fourth place overall finish. Carmel edged Bloomington South 246.5-245 to win the team title.

“I’m pleased,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “The kids did just about everything they could both nights. We’d been preaching that it was a four-step process through Sectionals and the State Meet. I’m proud of them.”

The Medley Relay quartet of Nick Boryzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni finished in 1:32.30 just behind Bloomington South (1:32.08).

“Nick Borzych’s leadoff in the medley is one of the reasons we went as fast as we did,” Kinel said. “He was .7 faster than he was Friday night. That’s a huge drop.”

Pieroni finished second in the 200 Free (1:37.77), just .47 behind South Bend St. Joseph’s Trevor Carroll. The duo would hook-up again in the 100 Free where Pieroni’s 44.85 bested Carroll (45.19).

“I got out a tenth faster than the prelims,” Pieroni said. “On the last lap, I looked over and out of the corner of my eye I saw he was close. I just put my head in the water and tried to get to the wall first.”

“That was an awesome swim,” Kinel said. “You could see the fire in his eyes when he was up on the blocks. It was tremendous from start to finish.”

Aaron Whitaker recorded a pair of third place finishes with his performance in the 100 Fly (49.62) and the 100 Back (50.48).

“Aaron had lifetime best swims today,” Kinel said. “He broke Kyle’s (Whitaker) school record in the backstroke. He was crucial in relays and just incredible all day.”

Ethan Whitaker finished eighth in the 500 Free (4:38.95) and Jack Wallar was fifth in the 100 Breast (57.27).

“Ethan continues to amaze me with how far he’s come this year and the potential that he has,” Kinel said. “Jack gave it a shot in the breaststroke. He was out in the lead for a long time.”

Chesterton’s Wallar, Chris McGue, Ethan Whitaker and Pieroni finished sixth in the 200 Free Relay (1:25.98), while Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Patrick Curley and Aaron Whitaker finished ninth in the 400 Free Relay (3:11.77).

“Chris McGue was really strong on both our relays,” Kinel said. “Patrick Curley on the 400 relay too. It takes four guys in a relay and they came through in a big way today.”