Olivia Kabacinski wins two state titles; Trojans finish 5th

As a senior, I don’t know that you can write a better final script.
Chesterton’s Olivia Kabacinski turned in the two best performances of her
career on the biggest stage as she picked up State Championships in the 50
and 100 Free Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“I said a long time ago that I wanted to go out with a bang my senior year,”
Kabacinski said. “I guess I’ve done that.”
As a team, the Trojans finished fifth overall with 133 team points. Carmel
won its 26th consecutive team title with 329 points.
“This is the closest we’ve come to making the leap into the top tier of
teams,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I couldn’t have asked any more
out of the kids. Everybody that swam, swam their hearts out and improved. I
couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The 200 Medley Relay team of Maddie Miller, Kabacinski, Erin Socha and
Madisyn Coudriet started the day with a fifth place finish in 1:47.11.
“I think everybody wrote us off a month ago,” Kinel said. “We weren’t as
dead as everybody thought. We have nothing to be ashamed of and just had a
tremendous end of the year.”
From there, the day belonged to Kabacinski.
“Obviously, Olivia swam out of this world,” Kinel said. “She’s got such
poise under fire and she’s always been a big meet swimmer. I’m so happy that
she got to go out like this. She’s really earned this.
“She was just so ready this weekend physically and mentally. You could just
see it in her eyes.”
A day after slipping off the block in the 50 Free prelims, Kabacinski got
off to an early lead and finished in 23.06, the second fastest time in State
Finals history.
“I tried to take it out as fast as I could and stay ahead of the wave,”
Kabacinski said. “Last night, my back foot slipped and I had to make up some
ground. Today, I got a good, solid start and that really helped.”
After the Diving break, it was Kabacinski again in the 100 Free (securing
her place as the only double individual winner at the meet. Her 49.94 was
again the second fastest time in State Finals history.
“The 100 has been a work in progress all year with my coaches,” Kinel said.
“I had to get a lot faster turns and I really think that was the key today
in going under 50.”
Chesterton also got a 13th place finish in the 200 Free (1:53.14) and 7th
place finish in the 500 Free (4:58.89) from Julia Campbell.
“Julia did a great job for us in the 200 and 500 and was tremendous on the
relays,” Kinel said. “She got a lot of experience this year and is going to
be somebody we really count to take control of this team next year.”
Individually, senior Maddie Miller also racked up team points with a 12th
place finish in the 100 Back (58.52).
“The seniors (Olivia and Maddie) were definitely the rock of this team,”
Kinel said. “They were great leaders and all of our captains were down here
swimming.”
The final points for the day came when the quartet of Kate Curley, Campbell,
Miller and Kabacinski finished third in the 400 Free Relay (3:29.22).
IHSAA Swimming
State Finals
AT INDIANAPOLIS
Team Results
1. Carmel, 329; 2. Zionsville, 168; 3. Penn, 137; 4. Center Grove, 136; 5.
Chesterton, 133; 6. Homestead, 132; 7. Mt. Vernon, 124; 8. Columbus North,
119; 9. Munster, 110; 10. Crown Point, 103 1; 11. Indianapolis North
Central, 84; 12. Noblesville, 83; 13. Wawasee 80; 14. Westfield, 58; 15.
Fishers, 56; 16. FW Carroll, 40; 17. Hamilton Southeastern, 38; 18.
Bloomington South, 36; 19. Lake Central, 32; 20. Western, 26; 21.
Northridge, 25; 22. (tie) Franklin Community and Yorktown, 19; 24. Mt.
Vernon (Fortville), 18; 25. Avon, 17; 26. (tie) Indianapolis Brebeuf and
Richmond, 16; 28. (tie) Lawrence North and Concord, 15; 30. (tie) Evansville
Reitz and Castle, 14; 32. FW Snider, 12; 33. Vincennes Rivet, 11 1; 34.
Plainfield, 11; 35. LaPorte, 10; 36. New Albany, 7; 37. Danville, 5; 38.
Whiteland, 4; 39. (tie) Northwood and Muncie Central, 1.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Carmel, 1:43.32; 2. Munster, 1:44.11; 3. Homestead,
1:46.37; 4. Crown Point, 1:46.65; 5. Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Olivia
Kabacinski, Erin Socha, Madisyn Coudriet), 1:47.30; 6. Center Grove,
1:47.30.
200 Free -- 1. Zoe Mattingly (Zionsville), 1:49.53; 2. Breanna Robinson (Wawasee),
1:50.63; 3. Kristin Van Deventer (Columbus North), 1:50.96; 4. Margaret
Ramsey (Carmel), 1:51.43; 5. Summer Brown (Westfield), 1:51.69; 6. Haley
Townsend (Center Grove), 1:51.81; 7. Brittney Walters (Northridge), 1:52.24;
8. Lizzie Lyon (Zionsville), 1:52.99; 13. Julia Campbell (Chesterton),
1:53.14; 18. Kate Curley (Chesterton), 1:54.02.
200 IM -- 1. Bethany Galat (Penn), 2:00.38; 2. Myra Retrum (Columbus North),
2:01.64; 3. Alex Clarke (Carmel), 2:02.88; 4. Lacey Locke (Carmel), 2:05.31;
5. Sydney Bull (FW Carroll), 2;06.21; 6. Aubrey Kluth (Noblesville),
2:06.25; 7. Taite Kitchel (Zionsville), 2:06.84; 8. Lucy Kramer (Carmel),
2:07.26; 17. Maddie Miller, 2:08.76.
50 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski (Chesterton), 23.06; 2. Clara Baggett
(Martinsville), 23.26; 3. Abby Smith (Franklin), 23.29; 4. Sarah Coyne
(Penn) 23.55; 5. Rachel Hayden (Indianapolis North Central), 23.75; 6.
Ariana Bullard (Carmel), 23.89; 7. (tie) Julia Pratt (Vincennes Rivet) and
Hannah Raspopovich (Crown Point), 23.92.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Shelby Bartlett (Fishers), 458.55; 2. Meme Sharp
(Noblesville), 434.55; 3. Jaya Brown (Hamilton SE), 427.30; 4. Morgan
Meixner (Lawrence North), 424.20; 5. Courtney Wilder (Hamilton SE), 419.70;
6. Lauren Reifel (Mt. Vernon), 416.95; 7. Maddie Gordon (Center Grove),
411.45; 8. Courtney Coverdale (Plainfield), 402.65.
100 Fly -- 1. Brittany Robinson (Wawasee), 53.41 (STATE RECORD); 2. Hanna
House (Carmel), 55.08; 3. Brittany Gilbert (Munster), 55.81; 4. Sydney Bull
(FW Carroll), 55.83; 5. Ariana Bullard (Carmel), 55.84; 6. Casey Papp
(Bloomington South), 55.87; 7. Taite Kitchel (Zionsville), 56.27; 8. Aly
Tetzloff (Crown Point), 56.32.
100 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski (Chesterton), 49.94; 2. Zoe Mattingly
(Zionsville), 50.27; 3. Breanna Robinson (Wawasee), 50.74; 4. Haley Townsend
(Center Grove), 51.37; 5. Sarah Coyne (Penn), 51.59; 6. Kayla Effinger
(Westfield), 52.28; 7. Summer Brown (Westfield), 52.28; 8. Hope Hourigan
(Indianapolis Brebeuf), 52.31; 22. Kate Curley (Chesterton), 53.47.
500 Free -- 1. Margaret Ramsey (Carmel), 4:51.43; 2. Erin Moe (Westfield),
4:53.09; 3. Kristen Nunnelly (Center Grove), 4:53.91; 4. Bethany Galat
(Penn), 4:55.55; 5. Kristin Van Deventer (Columbus North), 4:55.86; 6.
Brittney Walters (Northridge), 4:58.31; 7. Julia Campbell (Chesterton),
4:58.89; 8. Audra Burtch (Concord), 5:04.39).
200 Free Relay -- 1. Zionsville, 1:34.63; 2. Carmel, 1:35.03; 3. Penn,
1:35.18; 4. Indianapolis North Central, 1:35.51; 5. Crown Point, 1:36.41; 6.
Homestead, 1:36.72; 7. Mt. Vernon, 1:37.13; 8. Columbus North, 1:37.28; 11.
Chesterton (Madisyn Coudriet, Kate Curley, Brittany Borzych, Julia CampbelL),
1:38.20.
100 Back -- 1. Alexis Bullard (Carmel), 54.43; 2. Brittany Robinson (Wawasee),
54.70; 3. Hanna House (Carmel), 54.92; 4. Brittany Gilbert (Munster), 55.99;
5. Larah Beaver (Yorktown), 56.39; 6. Aly Tetzloff (Crown Point), 56.57; 7.
Shelby Carroll (Lake Central), 56.68; 8. Sarah Lohman (Homestead), 58.23;
12. Maddie Miller (Chesterton), 58.52.
100 Breast -- 1. Emma Schoettmer (Center Grove), 1:00.50; 2. Erika McCormick
(Martinsville), 1:01.63; 3. Caroline Weigand (Homestead), 1:03.34; 4.
Heather Hayes (Noblesville), 1:03.72; 5. Lillia King (Evansville Reitz),
1:03.82; 6. Lucy Kramer (Carmel), 1:03.90; 7. Myra Retrum (Columbus North),
1:04.20; 8. Annie Spalding (Penn), 1:05.23.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Carmel, 3:25.87; 2. Zionsville, 3:26.92; 3. Chesterton
(Kate Curley, Julia Campbell, Maddie Miller, Olivia Kabacinski), 3:29.22; 4.
Penn, 3:29.28; 5. Mt. Vernon, 3:30.24; 6. Munster, 3:30.36; 7. Columbus
North, 3:31.48; 8. Center Grove, 3:32.66.