Olivia Kabacinski wins two state titles; Trojans finish 5th

As a senior, I don’t know that you can write a better final script.

Chesterton’s Olivia Kabacinski turned in the two best performances of her career on the biggest stage as she picked up State Championships in the 50 and 100 Free Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

“I said a long time ago that I wanted to go out with a bang my senior year,” Kabacinski said. “I guess I’ve done that.”

As a team, the Trojans finished fifth overall with 133 team points. Carmel won its 26th consecutive team title with 329 points.

“This is the closest we’ve come to making the leap into the top tier of teams,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I couldn’t have asked any more out of the kids. Everybody that swam, swam their hearts out and improved. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The 200 Medley Relay team of Maddie Miller, Kabacinski, Erin Socha and Madisyn Coudriet started the day with a fifth place finish in 1:47.11.

“I think everybody wrote us off a month ago,” Kinel said. “We weren’t as dead as everybody thought. We have nothing to be ashamed of and just had a tremendous end of the year.”

From there, the day belonged to Kabacinski.

“Obviously, Olivia swam out of this world,” Kinel said. “She’s got such poise under fire and she’s always been a big meet swimmer. I’m so happy that she got to go out like this. She’s really earned this.

“She was just so ready this weekend physically and mentally. You could just see it in her eyes.”

A day after slipping off the block in the 50 Free prelims, Kabacinski got off to an early lead and finished in 23.06, the second fastest time in State Finals history.

“I tried to take it out as fast as I could and stay ahead of the wave,” Kabacinski said. “Last night, my back foot slipped and I had to make up some ground. Today, I got a good, solid start and that really helped.”

After the Diving break, it was Kabacinski again in the 100 Free (securing her place as the only double individual winner at the meet. Her 49.94 was again the second fastest time in State Finals history.

“The 100 has been a work in progress all year with my coaches,” Kinel said. “I had to get a lot faster turns and I really think that was the key today in going under 50.”

Chesterton also got a 13th place finish in the 200 Free (1:53.14) and 7th place finish in the 500 Free (4:58.89) from Julia Campbell.

“Julia did a great job for us in the 200 and 500 and was tremendous on the relays,” Kinel said. “She got a lot of experience this year and is going to be somebody we really count to take control of this team next year.”

Individually, senior Maddie Miller also racked up team points with a 12th place finish in the 100 Back (58.52).

“The seniors (Olivia and Maddie) were definitely the rock of this team,” Kinel said. “They were great leaders and all of our captains were down here swimming.”

The final points for the day came when the quartet of Kate Curley, Campbell, Miller and Kabacinski finished third in the 400 Free Relay (3:29.22).