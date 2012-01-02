Zach Novak finalist for NCAA Senior Class Award

Chesterton High School graduate and Michigan University basketball player,
Zack Novak, has been nominated for Lowe's Senior Class Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an
NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of
excellence – community, classroom, character and competition.
Novak is enrolled in Michigan’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of
Business and has earned several academic awards including the National
Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court (2011), COSIDA/Capital
One Academic All-America District IV First Team (2011), COSIDA/ESPN the
Magazine Academic All-America District IV First Team (2010) and Academic
All-Big Ten (2010, 2011).
He also was an Old Spice Scholars-Ballers Recipient (2010), a U-M Athletic
Academic Achievement (2009, 2010, 2011) winner and earned U-M’s Bodnar Award
for Academic Achievement (2009, 2011).
Novak was only the second Wolverine player ever elected captain as a
sophomore and has continued in that role throughout his career.
Throughout his career, the senior guard/forward has been active with several
community outreach programs. He continues to be active with U-M’s Motts
Children’s Hospital with visits and postgame autograph sessions. For four
years, he has been a camp counselor for younger players at U-M’s Basketball
Camps and is part of an elementary reading program in Ann Arbor.
Novak became the 57th player in Wolverine history to play in 100 career
games at the end of his junior year, having missed just two games. He is
currently in U-M’s all-time top 10 in 3-pointers made and attempted.
Fans are encouraged to vote on either the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award website
or the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award Facebook fan page through March 18. Voting
can be done every day, but only once per day per computer.
Those interested can vote for Novak at
http://www.seniorclassaward.com/vote/mens_basketball_2011-12/