Zach Novak finalist for NCAA Senior Class Award

Chesterton High School graduate and Michigan University basketball player, Zack Novak, has been nominated for Lowe's Senior Class Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence – community, classroom, character and competition.

Novak is enrolled in Michigan’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business and has earned several academic awards including the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court (2011), COSIDA/Capital One Academic All-America District IV First Team (2011), COSIDA/ESPN the Magazine Academic All-America District IV First Team (2010) and Academic All-Big Ten (2010, 2011).

He also was an Old Spice Scholars-Ballers Recipient (2010), a U-M Athletic Academic Achievement (2009, 2010, 2011) winner and earned U-M’s Bodnar Award for Academic Achievement (2009, 2011).

Novak was only the second Wolverine player ever elected captain as a sophomore and has continued in that role throughout his career.

Throughout his career, the senior guard/forward has been active with several community outreach programs. He continues to be active with U-M’s Motts Children’s Hospital with visits and postgame autograph sessions. For four years, he has been a camp counselor for younger players at U-M’s Basketball Camps and is part of an elementary reading program in Ann Arbor.

Novak became the 57th player in Wolverine history to play in 100 career games at the end of his junior year, having missed just two games. He is currently in U-M’s all-time top 10 in 3-pointers made and attempted.

Fans are encouraged to vote on either the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award website or the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award Facebook fan page through March 18. Voting can be done every day, but only once per day per computer.

Those interested can vote for Novak at http://www.seniorclassaward.com/vote/mens_basketball_2011-12/