2011 CHS Fall Sports Awards announced

The Chesterton High School fall sports teams turned in another banner year that featured the school’s first-ever Individual State Championships in girls golf from Kelly Grassel and team State Finals berths in girls golf and boys cross country.

The fall also included a Semistate appearance in girls cross country and Duneland Athletic Conference titles in girls golf, boys soccer and girls soccer.

Student-athletes in eight sports were recognized for their accomplishments Wednesday night at the Annual Fall Sports Award Program in the CHS Auditorium, including nine Most Valuable Player’s and 196 Scholar-Athletes.

Grassel was named MVP in girls golf for third consecutive year, while Ben Molnar earned Offensive MVP in boys soccer for the second time.

Joining them on the list of MVP’s were Tyler Rusboldt (boys cross country), Haley Cushway (girls cross country), Chris Katsafaros (football), Zach Froman (Defensive MVP in boys soccer), Rosie Biehl (girls soccer), Jack McCrum (boys tennis) and Kate Nowak (volleyball).

Mental Attitude award winners were Joe Larimer (boys cross country), Melanie Buckmaster (girls cross country), Michael Thanos (football), Stephanie Drake (girls golf), Jacob Garmany (boys soccer), Samantha Furto (girls soccer), Ryan Sears (boys tennis) and Emily Nix (volleyball).

The Sportsmanship awards went to Austin Palombizio (boys cross country), Emma Lynn (girls cross country), Alex Bobos (football), Jennifer Kattalia (girls golf), Marissa Kroeger (girls golf), Keith Radzik (boys soccer), Kristen Homme (girls soccer), Trey Moffett (boys tennis) and Brittni Rondinelli (volleyball).

Most Improved awards were handed out to Joe Doman (boys cross country), Nicole Newton (girls cross country), Kevin Fekete (football), Nicole Dutz (girls golf), Alyssa Huckaby (girls golf), John Morris (boys soccer), Haleigh Vander Vinne (girls soccer), Michael Clemens (boys tennis) and Shelby Ruffner (volleyball).

Other special awards presented included Tyler Rusboldt (Leonard Tengblad Memorial Award, Larry James Award in boys cross country), Eric Menn (Steve Kearney ‘Stride On’ Award in boys cross country), Anna Raffin (Leonard Tengblad Memorial Award in girls cross country), Linda Graff (Larry James Award in girls cross country), Tori Schroeder (Kate Pokorney Spirit Award in girls soccer), Bridget Brendza (Offensive MVP in girls soccer), Angelia Jeka (Defensive MVP in girls soccer), Lydia Gill (Offensive MVP in volleyball) and Korelle Melcarek (Defensive MVP in volleyball).