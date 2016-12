The Chesterton High School fall sports teams turned in another banner year that included a berth in the IHSAA State Finals in Boys Cross Country and Girls Golf and Semistate appearances in Girls Cross Country and Girls Soccer.

The Boys Soccer team upset archrival Valparaiso and earned a Sectional title before dropping an overtime decision in the Regional final to Portage as well.

Student-athletes in nine sports were recognized for their accomplishments Wednesday night at the Annual Fall Sports Award Program in the CHS Auditorium, including 12 Most Valuable Player’s and 191 Scholar-Athlete’s.

Winner of MVP awards for the second consecutive year included Kelly Grassel (Girls Golf), Lauren Seawright (Girls Soccer) and Scott Homner (Boys Tennis).

Joining them on the list of MVP’s were Katlin Tloczek (Cheerleading), Emily Tezak (Cheerleading), Manny Orlich (Boys Cross Country), Melanie Buckmaster (Girls Cross Country), Nate Majcher (Football), Ben Molnar (Offensive Boys Soccer), Mac Green (Defensive Boys Soccer), Evan Coudriet (Defensive Boys Soccer), Ryan Tarnowski (Boys Tennis) and Claire Holba (Volleyball).

Mental Attitude award winners included Sarah Eggers (Cheerleading), Tyler Rusboldt (Boys Cross Country), Nora Schultz (Girls Cross Country), Will Butz (Football), Jennifer Kattalia (Girls Golf), Marissa Kroeger (Girls Golf), Jacob Garmany (Boys Soccer), Elizabeth Benson (Girls Soccer), Max Kerr (Boys Tennis) and Michaela Raffin (Volleyball).

The Sportsmanship awards went to Madison Dillabough (Cheerleading), Ryan Cutter (Boys Cross Country), Kristen Stapay (Girls Cross Country), Jake Webb (Football), Stephanie Drake (Girls Golf), Emily DeLache (Girls Golf), Jesse Mudd (Boys Soccer), Rosie Biehl (Girls Soccer), Michael Clemens (Boys Tennis) and Riley Taubert (Volleyball).

Most Improved awards were handed out to Bre Eng (Cheerleading), Conner Ennis (Boys Cross Country), Katie Haggerty (Girls Cross Country), Ryley Harlow (Football), Nicole Dutz (Girls Golf), Austin Haire (Boys Soccer), Abby Beierwalter (Girls Soccer), Ashton Balch (Girls Soccer), Adam Scheerer (Boys Tennis) and Shelby Ruffner (Volleyball).

Other special awards presented went to Andrew Morris (Leonard Tengblad Memorial and Steve Kearney “Stride On” Awards in Boys Cross Country), Ryan Cutter (Larry James Award in Boys Cross Country), Jenna Norgaard (Leonard Tengblad Memorial Award in Girls Cross Country), Kim St. Pierre (Larry James Award in Girls Cross Country), Elizabeth Koch (Kate Pokorney Award in Girls Soccer), Stephanie Fisher (Offensive MVP in Girls Soccer), Catherine Pannekoek (Defensive MVP in Girls Soccer), Katie Urycki (Offensive MVP in Volleyball) and Katie Osborn (Defensive MVP in Volleyball).

CHEERLEADING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Ashley Ballestero, Madison Dillabough, Mary Kovach, Katlin Tloczek.

JUNIORS

Sarah Eggers, Bre Eng, Alexis Hamilton.

SOPHOMORES

Darrian Arch, Abbi Milligan, Kasandra Richardson, Lexie Rusin, Emily Tezak.

FRESHMAN

Katie Arlow.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Ryan Cutter, Mike Marshall, Kevin Miloshoff, Andrew Morris, Manny Orlich.

JUNIORS

Eric Menn, Joe Niepokoj, Austin Palombizio, Tyler Rusboldt.

SOPHOMORES

Conner Ennis, Andrew Kearney, Joe Larimer, Zach Williams.

FRESHMAN

Kevin Kenney.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Mark Borowiak (12), Riley Buckles (9), Tony Davern (9), Josh DeVries (9), Joe Doman (11), Bobby Doman (9), Seth Eash (10), Ryan Freeman (10), Eric Jirtle (10), Matt Johnson (9), Eddie Kaczmarek (9), Jacob Korba (10), Matt Kusbel (11), Jacob Laster (9), Cody Mang (11), Jacob McNicholas (11), Evan Mazurkiewicz (10), Josh Mihut (9), Joe Moore (9), Jonah Noel (9), Adam Shapen (9), Mike Stapay (9), Jordan Surgot (10), Tyler Vore (9), Billy Witte (9).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Megan Amling, Evelyn Hanson, Jenna Norgaard, Chloe Smith, Kristen Stapay, Kim St. Pierre, Molly Stauffer, Katie Zelenika.

JUNIORS

Linda Graff, Nora Schultz.

SOPHOMORES

Sarah Bobby, Melanie Buckmaster, Samantha Giordano, Katie Haggerty, Hannah Hoffman.

FRESHMEN

Haley Cushway, Erin Socha.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Emma Lynn (9), Alexis Malay (10), Molly McCoy (10), Rachel McCrum (10), Ellie Mellin (10), Nicole Newton (11), Anna Raffin (11), Jami Ritchea (9), Cassidy Smenyak (10), April Spenny (10), Sheila Swibes (9), Haley Thoreson (10), Alisha Whittaker (10), Anna Zelenika (9).