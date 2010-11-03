2010 Chesterton High School Winter Sports Awards

The Chesterton winter sports season saw the end of the high school career of boys swimming sensation Kyle Whitaker, but he wasn’t the only highlight in another stellar campaign by the Trojans.

Whitaker won two individual titles, the 200 IM and the 500 Free, while teammate Tyler Fozkos repeated in the 50 Free. The 200 Free Relay quartet of Whitaker, Fozkos, Taylor Zakhar and Matt Rosiecki also took state championship honors as the Trojans finished third as a team.

On the girls side, CHS finished fourth overall with sophomore Olivia Kabacinski winning the 200 Free.

The No. 5 ranked Gymnastics team will try to continue the winter sports season as they travel to Valparaiso for the Regional on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. The Trojans will be looking for their fifth straight and 13th berth in the State Finals.

Winners of MVP awards for the fourth time in their career were Kyle Whitaker (Boys Swimming) and Kelley Freeman (Gymnastics). Two-time winners included Tyler Fozkos (Boys Swimming) and Olivia Kabacinski (Girls Swimming).

Other MVP’s included Fred Price (Boys Basketball), Claire Holba (Girls Basketball), Emily Tezak (Cheerleading), Brianne Hendrix (Gymnastics), Alex Olson (Boys Diving), Jake Brehmer (Boys Diving), Marissa Kroeger (Girls Diving) and Chris Katsafaros (Wrestling).

Mental Attitude award winners were Alec Houpt (Boys Basketball), Riley Taubert (Girls Basketball), Madison Dillabaugh (Cheerleading), Samantha Wilburn (Gymnastics), Nick Brahos (Boys Swimming), Brittany Fozkos (Girls Swimming) and Brandon Garvey (Wrestling).

Sportsmanship award winners were Alec Houpt (Boys Basketball), Lindsay Gorman (Girls Basketball), Alexis Hamilton (Cheerleading), Alex O’Brien (Gymnastics), Nate Schuster (Boys Swimming), Brooke Vondra (Girls Swimming), Jessica Campbell (Girls Swimming) and Cameron Harbrecht (Wrestling).

Most Improved award winners were Remy Lewis (Boys Basketball), Reva Key (Girls Basketball), Abbi Milligan (Cheerleading), Emily Kozak (Gymnastics), Chris McGue (Boys Swimming Sophomore), Brian Mabry (Boys Swimming Junior), Andrew Claudio (Boys Swimming Diving), Kate Curley (Girls Swimming Freshman), Maddie Miller (Girls Swimming Sophomore), Lauren Foor (Girls Swimming Junior), Symphony Garcia (Girls Swimming Diving) and Vicente Quiroga (Wrestling).

Other special awards were given to Alyssa White (Todd Talbert Memorial Award in Girls Basketball), Brooke Gardner (Trojan Award in Girls Basketball), Hannah Van Drie (Trojan Award in Girls Basketball), Annette Frank (Trojan Award in Girls Basketball) and Mariel McElfresh (Maroon & Gold Award in Gymnastics).

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Alec Houpt, Remy Lewis, Fred Price, Blake Sleicher.

JUNIORS

Scott Homner, Mitch McGary, Zach Rochowiak, Jon Watson.

SOPHOMORES

KeMonte Price, Kyle Schmidt.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Nathan Apathy (10), Andrew Bobrowski (11), Tyler Devitte (11), Bobby Humphreys (10), Jake Post (10), Josh Spanier (11), Blake Valadez (10), K.J. Zelenika (10).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

Jacob Andert, Joe Bishop, Scott Chemma, Seth Eash, Kevin Fekete, Luke Gipson, Donnie Johnson, Ryan Knightly, Ryan Klikus, Luke Lipinski, Jordan Morandini, Andrew Ransom, Alex Rochowiak, A.J. Snyder, Mike Thanos, Joe Troop, William Woods, Evan Zondor.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Tarra Fine.

JUNIORS

Ryan Bozak, Brooke Gardner, Claire Holba, Maddie Houpt, Reva Key, Riley Taubert, Alyssa White.

SOPHOMORES

Annette Frank, Lindsay Gorman.

FRESHMEN

Sydney Kutz, Ariane Mahaffey, Hannah McCafferty, Hannah Van Drie.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Kierstin Berry (9), Taylor Bissonnette (9), Kelly Braun (9), Shelby Gwizdalski (9), Megan Matheny (9), Mary Mochen (9), Anna Raffin (10), Kathleen Sheeran (10).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

Page Brinkman, Sarah Garling, McKenzie Richardson, Brittany Wilcox, Samantha Coen, Nikki Needham, Alandra Starks, Sara Filipek, Stephanie Pabon, Bryanna VanNostran.

CHEERLEADING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Abby Davis, Courtney Dyer, Kyle Keller, Brittany Kumpfer.

JUNIORS

Madison Dillabaugh, Mary Kovach, Erai Pena, Katlin Tloczek.

SOPHOMORES

Sarah Eggers, Alexis Hamilton.

FRESHMEN

Abbi Milligan, Tyler Moore, Emily Tezak.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Maggie Beland (10), Bre Eng (10), Heather Poland (9), Lexie Rusin (9), Katelyn Soffa (11), Samantha Zaremba (9).

FRESHMEN AWARDS

Keryn Carden, Ashley Castillo, Teonna Hamilton, Marissa Smith, Samm Wesley.

GYMNASTICS

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Kelley Freeman, Brianne Hendrix.

JUNIORS

Ashley Ballestero, Elizabeth Kozak, Lauren Weibl, Samantha Wilburn.

SOPHOMORES

Mariel McElfresh, Alex O’Brien.

FRESHMEN

Amanda Erxleben, Emily Kozak, Sarah Turner.

BOYS SWIMMING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Jake Brehmer, Alex Corrente, Matt Rosiecki, Roby Surber, Kyle Whitaker, Taylor Zakhar.

JUNIORS

Enrique Anaya, Nick Brahos, David Diaz, Tyler Fozkos, Brian Mabry, Salvador Mujica, Alex Olson, Nate Schuster.

SOPHOMORES

Nick Borzych, Collin Buckles, Greg Luke, Chris McGue, Jesse Mickley, Sean Miller, Patrick Teall.

FRESHMEN

Joe Gerard, Colin Ringas, Spencer Wright.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Andrew Claudio (9), Adam Eng (9), James Halpin (9), Tony Hord (9), Garrett Lee (9), Joe Michalak (12), Cody Olson (9), Alex Opat (10), Tate Paglia (10), Donny Puent (10), Austin Roach (10).

GIRLS SWIMMING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Shauna Foor, Brittany Fozkos, Danielle Hord, Jenn Melton, Kristy Oates, Milana Socha, Brooke Vondra.

JUNIORS

Jessica Campbell, Lauren Foor, Amanda Furmankiewicz, Erin Kelley, Meaghan McLaughlin, Jackie Purze.

SOPHOMORES

Olivia Kabacinski, Maddie Miller, Britta Ringas.

FRESHMEN

Alex Bianco, Melanie Buckmaster, Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Marissa Kroeger, Allison McAloon, Madison McCarthy, Kaylee Oates, Abby Sigler.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Katie Behrendt (11), Taylor Coons (10), Nicole Fessant (10), Symphony Garcia (9), Cami Hood (9), Alexis Malay (9), Ellie Mellin (9), Marcy Miles (10), Catherine Pannekoek (11), Geena Tumidalsky (9), Alisha Whittaker (9).

WRESTLING

VARSITY AWARDS

SENIORS

Chris Copollo, Brandon Garvey, Donovan Hamilton, Cameron Harbrecht, Gus Hultman, Frank Raudry, Zack Thornton, Sevante Yates.

JUNIORS

Will Butz, Vinnie Quiroga, Tony Sanchez.

SOPHOMORES

Ashlee Barkeloo, Joe Kelly, Anthony Quiroz.

FRESHMEN

Chris Katsafaros, Adam Scheerer.

JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS

Alex Bobos (9), Dana Konchar (9), Ronnie Kovach (9), Julian Raudry (9), Dekota Szparaga (9), Justin Tassler (9), Chris Thompson (10), Justin Zosso (10).

SCHOLAR ATHLETES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Joe Bishop, Scott Chemma, Seth Eash, Kevin Fekete, Alec Houpt, Ryan Knightly, Mike Thanos.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kelly Braun, Sara Filipek, Lindsay Gorman, Claire Holba, Ariane Mahaffey, Megan Matheny, Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen, Anna Raffin, Kathleen Sheeran, Riley Taubert, Hannah Van Drie, Brittany Wilcox.

CHEERLEADING

Sarah Eggers, Teonna Hamilton, Mary Kovach, Emily Tezak.

GYMNASTICS

Amanda Erxleben, Kelley Freeman, Elizabeth Kozak, Emily Kozak, Samantha Wilburn.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nick Borzych, Nick Brahos, Alex Corrente, James Halpin, Brian Mabry, Chris McGue, Joe Michalak, Sean Miller, Salvador Mujica, Alex Olson, Cody Olson, Alex Opat, Donny Puent, Colin Ringas, Nate Schuster, Patrick Teall, Spencer Wright.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Alex Bianco, Melanie Buckmaster, Jessica Campbell, Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Lauren Foor, Olivia Kabacinski, Marissa Kroeger, Alexis Malay, Allison McAloon, Maddie Miller, Kaylee Oates, Kristy Oates, Britta Ringas, Milana Socha, Brooke Vondra, Alisha Whittaker.

WRESTLING

Brandon Garvey, Adam Scheerer, Zack Thornton.