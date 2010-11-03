2010 Chesterton High School Winter Sports Awards

The Chesterton winter sports season saw the end of the high school career of
boys swimming sensation Kyle Whitaker, but he wasn’t the only highlight in
another stellar campaign by the Trojans.
Whitaker won two individual titles, the 200 IM and the 500 Free, while
teammate Tyler Fozkos repeated in the 50 Free. The 200 Free Relay quartet of
Whitaker, Fozkos, Taylor Zakhar and Matt Rosiecki also took state
championship honors as the Trojans finished third as a team.
On the girls side, CHS finished fourth overall with sophomore Olivia
Kabacinski winning the 200 Free.
The No. 5 ranked Gymnastics team will try to continue the winter sports
season as they travel to Valparaiso for the Regional on Friday night
beginning at 6 p.m. The Trojans will be looking for their fifth straight and
13th berth in the State Finals.
Winners of MVP awards for the fourth time in their career were Kyle Whitaker
(Boys Swimming) and Kelley Freeman (Gymnastics). Two-time winners included
Tyler Fozkos (Boys Swimming) and Olivia Kabacinski (Girls Swimming).
Other MVP’s included Fred Price (Boys Basketball), Claire Holba (Girls
Basketball), Emily Tezak (Cheerleading), Brianne Hendrix (Gymnastics), Alex
Olson (Boys Diving), Jake Brehmer (Boys Diving), Marissa Kroeger (Girls
Diving) and Chris Katsafaros (Wrestling).
Mental Attitude award winners were Alec Houpt (Boys Basketball), Riley
Taubert (Girls Basketball), Madison Dillabaugh (Cheerleading), Samantha
Wilburn (Gymnastics), Nick Brahos (Boys Swimming), Brittany Fozkos (Girls
Swimming) and Brandon Garvey (Wrestling).
Sportsmanship award winners were Alec Houpt (Boys Basketball), Lindsay
Gorman (Girls Basketball), Alexis Hamilton (Cheerleading), Alex O’Brien
(Gymnastics), Nate Schuster (Boys Swimming), Brooke Vondra (Girls Swimming),
Jessica Campbell (Girls Swimming) and Cameron Harbrecht (Wrestling).
Most Improved award winners were Remy Lewis (Boys Basketball), Reva Key
(Girls Basketball), Abbi Milligan (Cheerleading), Emily Kozak (Gymnastics),
Chris McGue (Boys Swimming Sophomore), Brian Mabry (Boys Swimming Junior),
Andrew Claudio (Boys Swimming Diving), Kate Curley (Girls Swimming
Freshman), Maddie Miller (Girls Swimming Sophomore), Lauren Foor (Girls
Swimming Junior), Symphony Garcia (Girls Swimming Diving) and Vicente
Quiroga (Wrestling).
Other special awards were given to Alyssa White (Todd Talbert Memorial Award
in Girls Basketball), Brooke Gardner (Trojan Award in Girls Basketball),
Hannah Van Drie (Trojan Award in Girls Basketball), Annette Frank (Trojan
Award in Girls Basketball) and Mariel McElfresh (Maroon & Gold Award in
Gymnastics).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Alec Houpt, Remy Lewis, Fred Price, Blake Sleicher.
JUNIORS
Scott Homner, Mitch McGary, Zach Rochowiak, Jon Watson.
SOPHOMORES
KeMonte Price, Kyle Schmidt.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Nathan Apathy (10), Andrew Bobrowski (11), Tyler Devitte (11), Bobby
Humphreys (10), Jake Post (10), Josh Spanier (11), Blake Valadez (10), K.J.
Zelenika (10).
FRESHMEN AWARDS
Jacob Andert, Joe Bishop, Scott Chemma, Seth Eash, Kevin Fekete, Luke
Gipson, Donnie Johnson, Ryan Knightly, Ryan Klikus, Luke Lipinski, Jordan
Morandini, Andrew Ransom, Alex Rochowiak, A.J. Snyder, Mike Thanos, Joe
Troop, William Woods, Evan Zondor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Tarra Fine.
JUNIORS
Ryan Bozak, Brooke Gardner, Claire Holba, Maddie Houpt, Reva Key, Riley
Taubert, Alyssa White.
SOPHOMORES
Annette Frank, Lindsay Gorman.
FRESHMEN
Sydney Kutz, Ariane Mahaffey, Hannah McCafferty, Hannah Van Drie.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Kierstin Berry (9), Taylor Bissonnette (9), Kelly Braun (9), Shelby
Gwizdalski (9), Megan Matheny (9), Mary Mochen (9), Anna Raffin (10),
Kathleen Sheeran (10).
FRESHMEN AWARDS
Page Brinkman, Sarah Garling, McKenzie Richardson, Brittany Wilcox, Samantha
Coen, Nikki Needham, Alandra Starks, Sara Filipek, Stephanie Pabon, Bryanna
VanNostran.
CHEERLEADING
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Abby Davis, Courtney Dyer, Kyle Keller, Brittany Kumpfer.
JUNIORS
Madison Dillabaugh, Mary Kovach, Erai Pena, Katlin Tloczek.
SOPHOMORES
Sarah Eggers, Alexis Hamilton.
FRESHMEN
Abbi Milligan, Tyler Moore, Emily Tezak.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Maggie Beland (10), Bre Eng (10), Heather Poland (9), Lexie Rusin (9),
Katelyn Soffa (11), Samantha Zaremba (9).
FRESHMEN AWARDS
Keryn Carden, Ashley Castillo, Teonna Hamilton, Marissa Smith, Samm Wesley.
GYMNASTICS
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Kelley Freeman, Brianne Hendrix.
JUNIORS
Ashley Ballestero, Elizabeth Kozak, Lauren Weibl, Samantha Wilburn.
SOPHOMORES
Mariel McElfresh, Alex O’Brien.
FRESHMEN
Amanda Erxleben, Emily Kozak, Sarah Turner.
BOYS SWIMMING
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Jake Brehmer, Alex Corrente, Matt Rosiecki, Roby Surber, Kyle Whitaker,
Taylor Zakhar.
JUNIORS
Enrique Anaya, Nick Brahos, David Diaz, Tyler Fozkos, Brian Mabry, Salvador
Mujica, Alex Olson, Nate Schuster.
SOPHOMORES
Nick Borzych, Collin Buckles, Greg Luke, Chris McGue, Jesse Mickley, Sean
Miller, Patrick Teall.
FRESHMEN
Joe Gerard, Colin Ringas, Spencer Wright.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Andrew Claudio (9), Adam Eng (9), James Halpin (9), Tony Hord (9), Garrett
Lee (9), Joe Michalak (12), Cody Olson (9), Alex Opat (10), Tate Paglia
(10), Donny Puent (10), Austin Roach (10).
GIRLS SWIMMING
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Shauna Foor, Brittany Fozkos, Danielle Hord, Jenn Melton, Kristy Oates,
Milana Socha, Brooke Vondra.
JUNIORS
Jessica Campbell, Lauren Foor, Amanda Furmankiewicz, Erin Kelley, Meaghan
McLaughlin, Jackie Purze.
SOPHOMORES
Olivia Kabacinski, Maddie Miller, Britta Ringas.
FRESHMEN
Alex Bianco, Melanie Buckmaster, Julia Campbell, Kate Curley, Marissa
Kroeger, Allison McAloon, Madison McCarthy, Kaylee Oates, Abby Sigler.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Katie Behrendt (11), Taylor Coons (10), Nicole Fessant (10), Symphony Garcia
(9), Cami Hood (9), Alexis Malay (9), Ellie Mellin (9), Marcy Miles (10),
Catherine Pannekoek (11), Geena Tumidalsky (9), Alisha Whittaker (9).
WRESTLING
VARSITY AWARDS
SENIORS
Chris Copollo, Brandon Garvey, Donovan Hamilton, Cameron Harbrecht, Gus
Hultman, Frank Raudry, Zack Thornton, Sevante Yates.
JUNIORS
Will Butz, Vinnie Quiroga, Tony Sanchez.
SOPHOMORES
Ashlee Barkeloo, Joe Kelly, Anthony Quiroz.
FRESHMEN
Chris Katsafaros, Adam Scheerer.
JUNIOR VARSITY
AWARDS
Alex Bobos (9), Dana Konchar (9), Ronnie Kovach (9), Julian Raudry (9),
Dekota Szparaga (9), Justin Tassler (9), Chris Thompson (10), Justin Zosso
(10).
SCHOLAR ATHLETES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joe Bishop, Scott Chemma, Seth Eash, Kevin Fekete, Alec Houpt, Ryan
Knightly, Mike Thanos.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kelly Braun, Sara Filipek, Lindsay Gorman, Claire Holba, Ariane Mahaffey,
Megan Matheny, Hannah McCafferty, Mary Mochen, Anna Raffin, Kathleen Sheeran,
Riley Taubert, Hannah Van Drie, Brittany Wilcox.
CHEERLEADING
Sarah Eggers, Teonna Hamilton, Mary Kovach, Emily Tezak.
GYMNASTICS
Amanda Erxleben, Kelley Freeman, Elizabeth Kozak, Emily Kozak, Samantha
Wilburn.
BOYS SWIMMING
Nick Borzych, Nick Brahos, Alex Corrente, James Halpin, Brian Mabry, Chris
McGue, Joe Michalak, Sean Miller, Salvador Mujica, Alex Olson, Cody Olson,
Alex Opat, Donny Puent, Colin Ringas, Nate Schuster, Patrick Teall, Spencer
Wright.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Alex Bianco, Melanie Buckmaster, Jessica Campbell, Julia Campbell, Kate
Curley, Lauren Foor, Olivia Kabacinski, Marissa Kroeger, Alexis Malay,
Allison McAloon, Maddie Miller, Kaylee Oates, Kristy Oates, Britta Ringas,
Milana Socha, Brooke Vondra, Alisha Whittaker.
WRESTLING
Brandon Garvey, Adam Scheerer, Zack Thornton.