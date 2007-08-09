1987 Boys Basketball Reunion set for February 24

Members of the 1987 CHS Boys Sectional Championship team are trying to put together a reunion on Friday night Feb. 24.

Chesterton will be hosting Crown Point that night with the junior varsity game beginning at 6 p.m. and the varsity starting at about 7:30 p.m.

The pre-game social will begin at 6 p.m. in the CHS cafeteria and plans are to recognize the team, cheerleaders and coaches at halftime of the varsity contest.

Any team member or cheerleader interested in attending should contact Pete Amstutz at Peter.Amstutz@CLYNCH.com

or the CHS Athletic Office at (219) 983-3730 to RSVP.