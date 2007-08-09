Chesterton Tribune

Chesterton Boys swim team wins 16th straight Duneland Conference title

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 
 

A lot of them just don’t know any different.

The Chesterton boys swim team picked up Duneland Athletic Conference title number 16, in a row, on Saturday at Crown Point High School.

The Trojans finished with 531 points, followed by Valparaiso (346), Crown Point (321 1), Lake Central (281), Portage (244), LaPorte (121), Michigan City (113) and Merrillville (101 1).

“Getting number 16 is pretty cool,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I was telling the kids that this thing started in ‘97 when a lot of these guys were born. It’s always fun and this is a great conference. Valpo swam great and I had a feeling about them. Crown Point swam great and Lake Central is always good.

“There’s so much talent in this conference, so to win it and continue the streak is always special.”

The Trojans made an early statement with a four-second victory for the quartet of Nick Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni in the 200 Medley Relay (1:35.79).

Valpo’s Andrew Antonetti won the 200 Free, but the Trojans picked off a 2-3-4 finish with the trio of Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley and Jack Kurfman.

“I’m always worried about a letdown coming off of Munster on Thursday and we had a little one today,” Kinel said. “Our times were pretty close to what they were at Munster, so I’m pretty pleased. We do have a lot of depth and a lot of these kids can swim a lot of different events. We’re still trying to figure out our lineup and what’s best.

“We’ve got some spots on Relays that we are competing for, so that keeps them on their toes a little bit.”

Blake Pieroni started his double individual championship day with a win in the 200 IM (1:54.53) and later followed that up with a DAC record-breaking performance in the 100 Free (45.82).

“Blake’s IM was tremendous and breaking the conference record in the 100 Free is pretty impressive,“ Kinel said. “There have been some awfully good swimmers in this conference, so that’s saying a lot for a sophomore.”

Crown Point’s Mike Kukurugya (50 Free) and LaPorte’s Josh Arndt (1-Meter Diving) won events before the Trojans took complete control of the meet.

Aaron Whitaker sandwiched victories in the 100 Fly (50.98) and the 100 Back (53.03) around the victory of Ethan Whitaker in the 500 Free (4:46.49).

Jack Wallar was the other individual winner with a victory in the 100 Breast (59.00).

“Aaron winning two events and Jack swimming well was all nice to see,” Kinel said. “Nick Boryzch in the 200 IM was a great swim and Brent Vondra going 5:01 to give us the 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free was huge for us.”

The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni winning in 1:28.07, while the 400 Free Relay of Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Patrick Curley and Aaron Whitaker won in 3:16.05.

“We have to approach things one step at a time and we’ve got a long way to go,” Kinel said.

DAC Meet

AT CROWN POINT

Team Results

1. Chesterton, 531; 2. Valparaiso, 346; 3. Crown Point, 321 1; 4. Lake Central, 281; 5. Portage, 244; 6. LaPorte, 121; 7. Michigan City, 113; 8. Merrillville, 101 1/2.

Individual Results

200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Borych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:35.79; 2. Crown Point, 1:39.25; 3. Valparaiso, 1:42.21; 4. Lake Central, 1:44.25; 5. Portage, 1:46.05.

200 Free -- 1. Andrew Antonetti (V), 1:44.96; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:45.31; 3. Patrick Curley ©, 1:48.54; 4. Jack Kurfman ©, 1:50.77; 5. Trevor Stalbaum (V), 1:52.20.

200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:54.53; 2. Dion Low (V), 1:56.98; 3. Nick Borzych ©, 2:02.06; 4. Andy Hurst ©, 2:04.11; 5. Joshua Barajas (LC), 2:06.78.

50 Free -- 1. Mike Kukurugya (CP), 21.85; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 22.19; 3. Matt Quinlan (MC), 22.68; 4. Chris McGue ©, 22.75; 5. Jon Arlow ©, 23.22.

1-Meter Diving -- 1. Josh Arndt (L), 455.90; 2. Muyenda Burnett (V), 423.50; 3. Alex Rosales (P), 411.50; 4. Zach Schwartz (V), 380.45; 5. Sage Chiaro (CP), 366.30; 7. Austin Roach ©, 342.50; 9. Andrew Claudio ©, 320.95; 13. Jack McCusker ©, 260.50.

100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.98; 2. Dan Kvachkoff (CP), 54.29; 3. Joel Gentler (CP), 55.00; 4. Brandon Stefano (LC), 55.21; 5. Josh VanNevel ©, 56.12; 6. Colin Buckles ©, 56.71.

100 Free -- 1 Blake Pieroni ©, 45.82 (DAC RECORD); 2. Andrew Antonetti (V), 48.36; 3. Austin Butcher (L), 49.14; 4. Chris McGue ©, 49.92; 5. Jack Kurfman ©, 50.82.

500 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:46.49; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:56.55; 3. Brent Vondra ©, 5:01.13; 4. Joshua Barajas (LC), 5:04.47; 5. Trevor Stalbaum (V), 5:05.34.

200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Blake Pieroni), 1:28.07; 2. Lake Central, 1:34.92; 3. Portage, 1:35.29; 4. Valparaiso, 1:35.70; 5. Michigan City, 1:36.16.

100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 53.03; 2. Dion Low (V), 54.30; 3. Mike Kukurugya CP), 54.42; 4. Austin Butcher (L), 55.18; 5. Nick Borzych ©, 56.58; 6. Josh VanNevel ©, 57.11.

100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 59.00; 2. Matt Quinlan (MC), 59.51; 3. Patrick Curley ©, 1:03.14; 4. Andrew Kvachkoff (CP), 1:03.78; 5. Dan Kvachkoff (CP), 1:04.31; 9. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 1:07.94.

400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Patrick Curley, Aaron Whitaker), 3:16.05; 2. Valparaiso, 3:19.57; 3. Crown Point, 3:26.11; 4. Lake Central, 3:29.06; 5. Portage, 3:45.19.

CHS Boys leave little doubt at Munster

The Chesterton boys swim team left little doubt who the top team in Northwest Indiana is with a dominating 131-55 victory at Munster on Thursday night.

The Trojans won every event including double individual victories from Ethan Whitaker in the 200 Free (1:44.94) and the 500 Free (4:44.43), Blake Pieroni in the 200 IM (1:54.48) and the 100 Free (45.63), Jack Wallar in the 50 Free (21.98) and the 100 Breast (59.09) and Aaron Whitaker in the 100 Fly (50.61) and the 100 Back (52.55).

Austin Roach was the other individual winner for Chesterton with a victory in 1-Meter Diving (239.20).

The Trojans also won the 200 Medley Relay with the quartet of Nick Borzych, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni winning in 1:36.16.

Chesterton also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni winning in 1:28.53, while the 400 Free Relay of Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Boryzch and Aaron Whitaker won in 3:17.74.

The Trojans return to the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Highland for a 6 p.m. start.

Chesterton 131, Munster 55

AT MUNSTER

200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:36.16; 2. Munster, 1:40.50; 3. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Colin Ringas, Colin Buckles, Jon Arlow), 1:43.28.

200 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:44.94; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:49.23; 3. Cole Briggs (M), 1:50.68.

200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:54.48; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 2:03.41; 3. Joey Gardner (M), 2:05.29.

50 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 21.98; 2. Chris McGue ©, 22.76; 3. Sammy Odtallah (M), 22.86.

1-Meter Diving -- 1. Austin Roach ©, 239.20; 2. Sean Cloghessy (M), 221.95; 3. Andrew Claudio ©, 219.40.

100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.61; 2. Eric Dobis (M), 55.05; 3. Josh VanNevel ©, 55.91.

100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 45.63; 2. Chris McGue ©, 49.84; 3. Sammy Odtallah (M), 49.97.

500 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:44.43; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:54.40; 3. Cole Briggs (M), 4:58.72.

200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Blake Pieroni), 1:28.53; 2. Munster, 1:32.74; 3. Chesterton (Jon Arlow, Jack Kurfman, Patrick Curley, Andy Hurst), 1:33.95.

100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 52.55; 2. Wilson Beckman (M), 54.11; 3. Josh VanNevel ©, 56.82.

100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 59.09; 2. Joey Gardner (M), 1:02.20; 3. Patrick Curley ©, 1:02.28.

400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Nick Boryzch, Aaron Whitaker), 3:17.74; 2. Munster, 3:23.75; 3. Chesterton (Jack Kurfman, Andy Hurst, Josh VanNevel, Patrick Curley, 3:23.86.

　

　

 

Posted 1/30/2012

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 