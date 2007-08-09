Chesterton Boys swim team wins 16th straight Duneland Conference title

A lot of them just don’t know any different.

The Chesterton boys swim team picked up Duneland Athletic Conference title number 16, in a row, on Saturday at Crown Point High School.

The Trojans finished with 531 points, followed by Valparaiso (346), Crown Point (321 1), Lake Central (281), Portage (244), LaPorte (121), Michigan City (113) and Merrillville (101 1).

“Getting number 16 is pretty cool,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I was telling the kids that this thing started in ‘97 when a lot of these guys were born. It’s always fun and this is a great conference. Valpo swam great and I had a feeling about them. Crown Point swam great and Lake Central is always good.

“There’s so much talent in this conference, so to win it and continue the streak is always special.”

The Trojans made an early statement with a four-second victory for the quartet of Nick Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni in the 200 Medley Relay (1:35.79).

Valpo’s Andrew Antonetti won the 200 Free, but the Trojans picked off a 2-3-4 finish with the trio of Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley and Jack Kurfman.

“I’m always worried about a letdown coming off of Munster on Thursday and we had a little one today,” Kinel said. “Our times were pretty close to what they were at Munster, so I’m pretty pleased. We do have a lot of depth and a lot of these kids can swim a lot of different events. We’re still trying to figure out our lineup and what’s best.

“We’ve got some spots on Relays that we are competing for, so that keeps them on their toes a little bit.”

Blake Pieroni started his double individual championship day with a win in the 200 IM (1:54.53) and later followed that up with a DAC record-breaking performance in the 100 Free (45.82).

“Blake’s IM was tremendous and breaking the conference record in the 100 Free is pretty impressive,“ Kinel said. “There have been some awfully good swimmers in this conference, so that’s saying a lot for a sophomore.”

Crown Point’s Mike Kukurugya (50 Free) and LaPorte’s Josh Arndt (1-Meter Diving) won events before the Trojans took complete control of the meet.

Aaron Whitaker sandwiched victories in the 100 Fly (50.98) and the 100 Back (53.03) around the victory of Ethan Whitaker in the 500 Free (4:46.49).

Jack Wallar was the other individual winner with a victory in the 100 Breast (59.00).

“Aaron winning two events and Jack swimming well was all nice to see,” Kinel said. “Nick Boryzch in the 200 IM was a great swim and Brent Vondra going 5:01 to give us the 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free was huge for us.”

The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni winning in 1:28.07, while the 400 Free Relay of Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Patrick Curley and Aaron Whitaker won in 3:16.05.

“We have to approach things one step at a time and we’ve got a long way to go,” Kinel said.