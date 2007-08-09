Chesterton Boys swim team wins 16th straight Duneland Conference title

|
The Chesterton boys swim team picked up Duneland Athletic Conference title
number 16, in a row, on Saturday at Crown Point High School.
The Trojans finished with 531 points, followed by Valparaiso (346), Crown
Point (321 1), Lake Central (281), Portage (244), LaPorte (121), Michigan
City (113) and Merrillville (101 1).
“Getting number 16 is pretty cool,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “I
was telling the kids that this thing started in ‘97 when a lot of these guys
were born. It’s always fun and this is a great conference. Valpo swam great
and I had a feeling about them. Crown Point swam great and Lake Central is
always good.
“There’s so much talent in this conference, so to win it and continue the
streak is always special.”
The Trojans made an early statement with a four-second victory for the
quartet of Nick Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni in
the 200 Medley Relay (1:35.79).
Valpo’s Andrew Antonetti won the 200 Free, but the Trojans picked off a
2-3-4 finish with the trio of Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley and Jack
Kurfman.
“I’m always worried about a letdown coming off of Munster on Thursday and we
had a little one today,” Kinel said. “Our times were pretty close to what
they were at Munster, so I’m pretty pleased. We do have a lot of depth and a
lot of these kids can swim a lot of different events. We’re still trying to
figure out our lineup and what’s best.
“We’ve got some spots on Relays that we are competing for, so that keeps
them on their toes a little bit.”
Blake Pieroni started his double individual championship day with a win in
the 200 IM (1:54.53) and later followed that up with a DAC record-breaking
performance in the 100 Free (45.82).
“Blake’s IM was tremendous and breaking the conference record in the 100
Free is pretty impressive,“ Kinel said. “There have been some awfully good
swimmers in this conference, so that’s saying a lot for a sophomore.”
Crown Point’s Mike Kukurugya (50 Free) and LaPorte’s Josh Arndt (1-Meter
Diving) won events before the Trojans took complete control of the meet.
Aaron Whitaker sandwiched victories in the 100 Fly (50.98) and the 100 Back
(53.03) around the victory of Ethan Whitaker in the 500 Free (4:46.49).
Jack Wallar was the other individual winner with a victory in the 100 Breast
(59.00).
“Aaron winning two events and Jack swimming well was all nice to see,” Kinel
said. “Nick Boryzch in the 200 IM was a great swim and Brent Vondra going
5:01 to give us the 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free was huge for us.”
The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Ethan
Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni winning in 1:28.07, while the 400 Free
Relay of Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Patrick Curley and Aaron Whitaker won in
3:16.05.
“We have to approach things one step at a time and we’ve got a long way to
go,” Kinel said.
DAC Meet
AT CROWN POINT
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 531; 2. Valparaiso, 346; 3. Crown Point, 321 1; 4. Lake
Central, 281; 5. Portage, 244; 6. LaPorte, 121; 7. Michigan City, 113; 8.
Merrillville, 101 1/2.
Individual
Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Borych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker,
Blake Pieroni), 1:35.79; 2. Crown Point, 1:39.25; 3. Valparaiso, 1:42.21; 4.
Lake Central, 1:44.25; 5. Portage, 1:46.05.
200 Free -- 1. Andrew Antonetti (V), 1:44.96; 2. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:45.31;
3. Patrick Curley ©, 1:48.54; 4. Jack Kurfman ©, 1:50.77; 5. Trevor Stalbaum
(V), 1:52.20.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:54.53; 2. Dion Low (V), 1:56.98; 3. Nick
Borzych ©, 2:02.06; 4. Andy Hurst ©, 2:04.11; 5. Joshua Barajas (LC),
2:06.78.
50 Free -- 1. Mike Kukurugya (CP), 21.85; 2. Jack Wallar ©, 22.19; 3. Matt
Quinlan (MC), 22.68; 4. Chris McGue ©, 22.75; 5. Jon Arlow ©, 23.22.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Josh Arndt (L), 455.90; 2. Muyenda Burnett (V), 423.50;
3. Alex Rosales (P), 411.50; 4. Zach Schwartz (V), 380.45; 5. Sage Chiaro
(CP), 366.30; 7. Austin Roach ©, 342.50; 9. Andrew Claudio ©, 320.95; 13.
Jack McCusker ©, 260.50.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.98; 2. Dan Kvachkoff (CP), 54.29; 3. Joel
Gentler (CP), 55.00; 4. Brandon Stefano (LC), 55.21; 5. Josh VanNevel ©,
56.12; 6. Colin Buckles ©, 56.71.
100 Free -- 1 Blake Pieroni ©, 45.82 (DAC RECORD); 2. Andrew Antonetti (V),
48.36; 3. Austin Butcher (L), 49.14; 4. Chris McGue ©, 49.92; 5. Jack
Kurfman ©, 50.82.
500 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:46.49; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:56.55; 3. Brent
Vondra ©, 5:01.13; 4. Joshua Barajas (LC), 5:04.47; 5. Trevor Stalbaum (V),
5:05.34.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue,
Blake Pieroni), 1:28.07; 2. Lake Central, 1:34.92; 3. Portage, 1:35.29; 4.
Valparaiso, 1:35.70; 5. Michigan City, 1:36.16.
100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 53.03; 2. Dion Low (V), 54.30; 3. Mike
Kukurugya CP), 54.42; 4. Austin Butcher (L), 55.18; 5. Nick Borzych ©,
56.58; 6. Josh VanNevel ©, 57.11.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 59.00; 2. Matt Quinlan (MC), 59.51; 3.
Patrick Curley ©, 1:03.14; 4. Andrew Kvachkoff (CP), 1:03.78; 5. Dan
Kvachkoff (CP), 1:04.31; 9. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 1:07.94.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Patrick
Curley, Aaron Whitaker), 3:16.05; 2. Valparaiso, 3:19.57; 3. Crown Point,
3:26.11; 4. Lake Central, 3:29.06; 5. Portage, 3:45.19.
CHS Boys leave little doubt at Munster
The Chesterton boys swim team left little doubt who the top team in
Northwest Indiana is with a dominating 131-55 victory at Munster on Thursday
night.
The Trojans won every event including double individual victories from Ethan
Whitaker in the 200 Free (1:44.94) and the 500 Free (4:44.43), Blake Pieroni
in the 200 IM (1:54.48) and the 100 Free (45.63), Jack Wallar in the 50 Free
(21.98) and the 100 Breast (59.09) and Aaron Whitaker in the 100 Fly (50.61)
and the 100 Back (52.55).
Austin Roach was the other individual winner for Chesterton with a victory
in 1-Meter Diving (239.20).
The Trojans also won the 200 Medley Relay with the quartet of Nick Borzych,
Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Pieroni winning in 1:36.16.
Chesterton also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Ethan
Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni winning in 1:28.53, while the 400 Free
Relay of Ethan Whitaker, McGue, Boryzch and Aaron Whitaker won in 3:17.74.
The Trojans return to the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Highland for a
6 p.m. start.
Chesterton 131,
Munster 55
AT MUNSTER
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron
Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:36.16; 2. Munster, 1:40.50; 3. Chesterton (Josh
VanNevel, Colin Ringas, Colin Buckles, Jon Arlow), 1:43.28.
200 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:44.94; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 1:49.23; 3.
Cole Briggs (M), 1:50.68.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:54.48; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 2:03.41; 3. Joey
Gardner (M), 2:05.29.
50 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 21.98; 2. Chris McGue ©, 22.76; 3. Sammy
Odtallah (M), 22.86.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Austin Roach ©, 239.20; 2. Sean Cloghessy (M), 221.95;
3. Andrew Claudio ©, 219.40.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 50.61; 2. Eric Dobis (M), 55.05; 3. Josh
VanNevel ©, 55.91.
100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 45.63; 2. Chris McGue ©, 49.84; 3. Sammy
Odtallah (M), 49.97.
500 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:44.43; 2. Andy Hurst ©, 4:54.40; 3. Cole
Briggs (M), 4:58.72.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue,
Blake Pieroni), 1:28.53; 2. Munster, 1:32.74; 3. Chesterton (Jon Arlow, Jack
Kurfman, Patrick Curley, Andy Hurst), 1:33.95.
100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 52.55; 2. Wilson Beckman (M), 54.11; 3.
Josh VanNevel ©, 56.82.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 59.09; 2. Joey Gardner (M), 1:02.20; 3.
Patrick Curley ©, 1:02.28.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Nick Boryzch,
Aaron Whitaker), 3:17.74; 2. Munster, 3:23.75; 3. Chesterton (Jack Kurfman,
Andy Hurst, Josh VanNevel, Patrick Curley, 3:23.86.
