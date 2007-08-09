CHS Gymnasts set record to win Invitational

The Chesterton gymnastics team reinserted itself into talk of a State Finals berth by posting a 109.50 and setting a meet record in the beam as they won the CHS Invitational on Saturday.

The Trojans were followed by Angola (107.15), Crown Point (103.85), Homestead (103.30) and LaPorte (102.20) in the top five.

“I’m glad they got a score like that, so they realize they are capable of it,” Chesterton coach Lauren West said. “They can compete with any team in the Region or the State, but we still have some improvements that we can make.

“We’re progressing the way we need to be right now.”

The Trojans got off to a perfect start as they scored a 28.8 on the beam to set a new CHS Invitational record.

“A lot of teams, the beam makes or breaks their meet,” West said. “I feel so confident about these girls on the beam, I don’t worry about it.”

Marisa Myers started things off with a 9.55 and Lindsay Campbell followed with a 9.6. Brandi Tuzinski finished if off with a event-best 9.65.

“Marisa hit, then Lindsay hit and I just told Brandi to do what she does,” West said. “That’s her event and she loves being on the beam. It just all went together the way we’ve been working in practice. Hopefully now they have the confidence to keep it going.”

Tuzinski also took top honors in the vault with a 9.5 and finished second on the bars (9.15) and in the all-around (37.8).

“Brandi did a new vault for her today that was unbelievable,” West said. “She hit the first one, so we changed her second one a little and she absolutely nailed it.”

Myers finished fourth in the floor (9.55) and Campbell was sixth on the floor (9.4).

“Marisa had the best floor routine I’ve ever seen her do and Lindsay was really solid all day,” West said.

The Trojans return to competition on Tuesday when they travel to Valparaiso to take on the Vikings beginning at 6 p.m.