No. 1 Trojan swim team dismantles Munster 131-55

If you didn’t pay attention Thursday night, you might have focused on what was missing instead of what was happening.

The No. 1 ranked Chesterton boys swim team had little trouble in continuing its perfect season with a 131-55 victory over Munster.

“This meet always brings out fast swimming,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We really haven’t had a ton of competition since we swam in Indy late in December, so they’ve really been looking forward to this.

“This was a nice tune up for Conference on Saturday.”

The Trojans were without junior Blake Pieroni who is attending a USA National Swim Camp and won’t return home until Sunday.

“Blake missed tonight with another commitment,” Kinel said. “We felt like the kids would respond and they did. At a USA National Camp. It’s a rare honor and we encouraged him to do that.”

That shouldn’t overshadow what happened in the pool where Aaron Whitaker set a pair of pool records with victories in the 100 Fly (48.30) and the 100 Back (49.27).

“Aaron was incredible,” Kinel said. “I was really impressed with the way we swam tonight for it being this late in the season and a dual meet.”

Other double individual event winners included Ethan Whitaker in the 200 Free (1:41.79) and the 100 Free (46.66) and Jack Wallar in the 50 Free (22.24) and the 100 Breast (58.57).

Winners for the Trojans also included Patrick Curley in the 200 IM (1:58.79) and Andy Hurst in the 500 Free (4:50.53).

“Ethan had two best times. Patrick Curley had a best time in the IM,” Kinel said. “Everybody else had to rise to the occasion and gives us a little different perspective. Across the board, we really stepped up.”

Chesterton also swept the Relays with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay by Hurst, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Curley in 1:36.67.

The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Jack Kurfman, Curley and Ethan Whitaker (1:29.04), while the 400 Free Relay quartet of Ethan Whitaker, Hurst, Kurfman and Aaron Whitaker (3:15.94).

“To go 1:36 in the Medley without Blake makes me wonder how much that group is going to drop and if maybe we want to move him to the Free Relays for State,” Kinel said.