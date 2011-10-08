No. 1 Trojan swim team dismantles Munster 131-55

If you didn’t pay attention Thursday night, you might have focused on what
was missing instead of what was happening.
The No. 1 ranked Chesterton boys swim team had little trouble in continuing
its perfect season with a 131-55 victory over Munster.
“This meet always brings out fast swimming,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel
said. “We really haven’t had a ton of competition since we swam in Indy late
in December, so they’ve really been looking forward to this.
“This was a nice tune up for Conference on Saturday.”
The Trojans were without junior Blake Pieroni who is attending a USA
National Swim Camp and won’t return home until Sunday.
“Blake missed tonight with another commitment,” Kinel said. “We felt like
the kids would respond and they did. At a USA National Camp. It’s a rare
honor and we encouraged him to do that.”
That shouldn’t overshadow what happened in the pool where Aaron Whitaker set
a pair of pool records with victories in the 100 Fly (48.30) and the 100
Back (49.27).
“Aaron was incredible,” Kinel said. “I was really impressed with the way we
swam tonight for it being this late in the season and a dual meet.”
Other double individual event winners included Ethan Whitaker in the 200
Free (1:41.79) and the 100 Free (46.66) and Jack Wallar in the 50 Free
(22.24) and the 100 Breast (58.57).
Winners for the Trojans also included Patrick Curley in the 200 IM (1:58.79)
and Andy Hurst in the 500 Free (4:50.53).
“Ethan had two best times. Patrick Curley had a best time in the IM,” Kinel
said. “Everybody else had to rise to the occasion and gives us a little
different perspective. Across the board, we really stepped up.”
Chesterton also swept the Relays with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay by
Hurst, Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Curley in 1:36.67.
The Trojans also won the 200 Free Relay with the group of Wallar, Jack
Kurfman, Curley and Ethan Whitaker (1:29.04), while the 400 Free Relay
quartet of Ethan Whitaker, Hurst, Kurfman and Aaron Whitaker (3:15.94).
“To go 1:36 in the Medley without Blake makes me wonder how much that group
is going to drop and if maybe we want to move him to the Free Relays for
State,” Kinel said.
Chesterton 131,
Munster 55
AT CHESTERTON
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Andy Hurst, Jack Waller, Aaron Whitaker,
Patrick Curley), 1:36.67; 2. Munster, 1:39.29; 3. Chesterton (Cody Olson,
Nathan Rodriguez, Tony Kincaid, Brent Vondra), 1:44.54.
200 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:41.79; 2. Josh VanNevel ©, 1:47.71; 3.
Jack Kurfman ©, 1:48.07.
200 IM -- 1. Patrick Curley ©, 1:58.79; 2. Joe Gardner (M), 2:00.92; 3. Andy
Hurst ©, 2:01.39; 4. Tony Kincaid ©, 2:01.94.
50 Free -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 22.24; 2. Brent Vondra ©, 23.44; 3. Jeremy
Gonzalez (M), 23.67; 5. Chris Kaptur ©, 24.18.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Sean Cloghessy (M), 238.25; 2. Andrew Claudio ©,
214.00; 3. Jake Comanse (M), 212.30; 5. Collin Ringas ©, 176.35; 6. Jack
McCusker ©, 163.05.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 48.30; 2. Tony Kincaid ©, 53.26; 3. Wilson
Beckman (M), 53.51; 4. Josh VanNevel ©, 55.35.
100 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 46.66; 2. Patrick Curley ©, 49.38; 3. Sammy
Odtallah (M), 50.63; 4. Nathan Rodriguez ©, 51.88.
500 Free -- 1. Andy Hurst ©, 4:50.53; 2. Jack Kurfman ©, 5:00.84; 3. Spencer
Wright ©, 5:06.53.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Jack Wallar, Jack Kurfman, Patrick Curley,
Ethan Whitaker), 1:29.04; 2. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel, Nathan Rodriguez,
Tony Kincaid, Chris Kaptur), 1:34.57; 3. Munster, 1:38.01.
100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 49.27; 2. Wilson Beckman (M), 52.90; 3.
Brent Vondra ©, 58.09; 4. Cody Olson ©, 59.48.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 58.57; 2. Joe Gardner (M), 1:00.67; 3.
Nathan Rodriguez ©, 1:05.01; 4. Jon Kindmark ©, 1:05.71.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Ethan Whitaker, Andy Hurst, Jack Kurfman,
Aaron Whitaker), 3:15.94; 2. Munster, 3:25.63; 3. Chesterton (Josh VanNevel,
Brent Vondra, Chris Kaptur, Chad Schuster), 3:29.29.