CHS Girls swim to Hall of Fame title

The No. 4-ranked Chesterton girls swim team outlasted No. 2 Zionsville 543.5-508.5 to win the nine-team Hall of Fame Invitational at Franklin Community High School on Saturday.

The field included No. 25 FW Snider in third place (333), Hamilton Southeastern (329), No. 23 Bloomington South (290), No. 15 Castle (265), Terre Haute South (231), No. 21 Franklin Community (206) and Jeffersonville (84).

“We were really a team today and had to be to win,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “Our quality depth ended up prevailing. It was one of those meets where people stepped up where they had to.”

Olivia Kabacinski spearheaded the Trojans charge with three individual victories including a meet record in the 50 Breast.

Kabacinski won the 50 Breast in 30.16, while also taking victories in the 200 Free (1:53.68) and the 200 Breast (2:26.96). She was also part of the victorious 200 Free Relay with teammates Kate Curley, Madisyn Coudriet and Julia Campbell (1:39.76).

“Olivia just does what she’s got to do,” Kinel said. “She is a team player and she’ll do whatever she needs to do to help the team. Her breaststroke has always been a good event for her.”

Julia Campbell was the other individual winner for the Trojans with a victory in the 200 Back (2:10.20). Campbell also finished third in the 1,000 Free (10:35.03) and was sixth in the 400 IM (4:52.23).

“That’s a tough day,” Kinel said. “Julia swam great and had a lifetime best in the 1000 Free. That’s an event that she’s done for us each year at this meet.”

Other top finishers for Chesterton included Maddie Miller in the 100 IM (2nd, 1:02.93) and third in the 400 IM (4:45.18), Kate Curley was third in the 200 Back (2:12.28) and Kaylee Slont was fourth in the 200 Fly (2:18.32).

“Kate Curley has been fighting a back problem and is really gutting out some good times for us right now,” Kinel said. “The girls really came together after the first half of the meet. Once they got to that point it was all business and fun to watch.”

The Trojans utilized their depth in the morning preliminaries to set up the Finals points blitz

“In the morning, we were a little slow to start,” Kinel said. “They got so sky-high Tuesday for Crown Point, that it took a little while to get going. But, we qualified where we need to be.”

Then the depth took over.

“Our depth has been coming and it really showed up this weekend,” Kinel said. “Stephanie Krause went really fast in the 100 IM to qualify and then came back and qualified for the finals in the 200 Back. In the finals, she swam the 1000 Free and then the 100 IM and the 200 Back almost right back-to-back-to-back. She was huge for us.

“Mae Bass getting in the Finals of the 50 Free and being in the Finals of the 200 Free. In the 50 Back, Courtney O’Keefe finaled there too and we thought that was a place where we could be in trouble.”

The Trojans also scored extra points in Diving with the duo of Marissa Kroeger and Cheyanne Comer.

“Our divers did pretty well and scored some points for us with Marissa and Cheyanne,” Kinel said. “There were some really good divers there this weekend. Our kids are getting better and better.”