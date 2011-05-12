CHS Girls swim to Hall of Fame title

The No. 4-ranked Chesterton girls swim team outlasted No. 2 Zionsville
543.5-508.5 to win the nine-team Hall of Fame Invitational at Franklin
Community High School on Saturday.
The field included No. 25 FW Snider in third place (333), Hamilton
Southeastern (329), No. 23 Bloomington South (290), No. 15 Castle (265),
Terre Haute South (231), No. 21 Franklin Community (206) and Jeffersonville
(84).
“We were really a team today and had to be to win,” Chesterton coach Kevin
Kinel said. “Our quality depth ended up prevailing. It was one of those
meets where people stepped up where they had to.”
Olivia Kabacinski spearheaded the Trojans charge with three individual
victories including a meet record in the 50 Breast.
Kabacinski won the 50 Breast in 30.16, while also taking victories in the
200 Free (1:53.68) and the 200 Breast (2:26.96). She was also part of the
victorious 200 Free Relay with teammates Kate Curley, Madisyn Coudriet and
Julia Campbell (1:39.76).
“Olivia just does what she’s got to do,” Kinel said. “She is a team player
and she’ll do whatever she needs to do to help the team. Her breaststroke
has always been a good event for her.”
Julia Campbell was the other individual winner for the Trojans with a
victory in the 200 Back (2:10.20). Campbell also finished third in the 1,000
Free (10:35.03) and was sixth in the 400 IM (4:52.23).
“That’s a tough day,” Kinel said. “Julia swam great and had a lifetime best
in the 1000 Free. That’s an event that she’s done for us each year at this
meet.”
Other top finishers for Chesterton included Maddie Miller in the 100 IM
(2nd, 1:02.93) and third in the 400 IM (4:45.18), Kate Curley was third in
the 200 Back (2:12.28) and Kaylee Slont was fourth in the 200 Fly (2:18.32).
“Kate Curley has been fighting a back problem and is really gutting out some
good times for us right now,” Kinel said. “The girls really came together
after the first half of the meet. Once they got to that point it was all
business and fun to watch.”
The Trojans utilized their depth in the morning preliminaries to set up the
Finals points blitz
“In the morning, we were a little slow to start,” Kinel said. “They got so
sky-high Tuesday for Crown Point, that it took a little while to get going.
But, we qualified where we need to be.”
Then the depth took over.
“Our depth has been coming and it really showed up this weekend,” Kinel
said. “Stephanie Krause went really fast in the 100 IM to qualify and then
came back and qualified for the finals in the 200 Back. In the finals, she
swam the 1000 Free and then the 100 IM and the 200 Back almost right
back-to-back-to-back. She was huge for us.
“Mae Bass getting in the Finals of the 50 Free and being in the Finals of
the 200 Free. In the 50 Back, Courtney O’Keefe finaled there too and we
thought that was a place where we could be in trouble.”
The Trojans also scored extra points in Diving with the duo of Marissa
Kroeger and Cheyanne Comer.
“Our divers did pretty well and scored some points for us with Marissa and
Cheyanne,” Kinel said. “There were some really good divers there this
weekend. Our kids are getting better and better.”
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 543 1; 2. Zionsville, 508 1; 3. FW Snider, 333; 4. Hamilton
Southeastern, 329; 5. Bloomington South, 290; 6. Castle, 265; 7. Terre Haute
South, 231; 8. Franklin Community, 206; 9. Jeffersonville, 84.
Individual
Results
400 Medley Relay -- 1. Zionsville, 4:01.76; 2. FW Snider, 4:07.25; 3.
Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Olivia Kabacinski, Kaylee Slont, Madisyn Coudriet),
4:08.84; 4. Terre Haute South, 4:12.46; 5. Castle, 4:13.63; 8. Chesterton
(Stephanie Krause, Mae Bass, Erin Socha, Mary Miller), 4:20.52.
1000 Free -- 1. Hannah Miller (FWS), 10:26.22; 2. Elizabeth Lyon (Z),
10:31.52; 3. Julia Campbell ©, 10:35.03; 4. Georgia Baldus (FWS), 10:46.01;
5. Olivia Treski (CAS), 10:47.41; 10. Stephanie Krause ©, 11:14.32; 13.
Wendy Banta-Long ©, 11:24.04.
100 IM -- 1. Alex Cleveland (Z), 1:01.31; 2. Maddie Miller ©, 1:02.93; 3.
Katherine Senseman (THS), 1:03.50; 4. Hanna Martin (J), 1:04.63; 5. Sydney
Harris (FWS), 1:04.65; 7. Stephanie Krause ©, 1:06.24; 11. Gena Banta-Long
©, 1:07.71.
200 Free -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 1:53.68; 2. Hannah Miller (FWS),
1:57.96; 3. Elizabeth Lyon (Z), 1:58.76; 4. Georgia Baldus (FWS), 1:58.94;
5. Kate Curley ©, 1:59.81; 13. Wendy Banta-Long ©, 2:05.82.
50 Fly -- 1. Casey Papp (BS), 25.71; 2. Christie Jensen (CAS), 27.08; 3.
Taite Kitchel (Z), 27.37; 4. Shelby Barr (FC), 27.61; 5. Audrey Battisti
(Z), 28.22; 8. Erin Socha ©, 28.74; 10. Kaylee Slont ©, 29.06.
200 Back -- 1. Julia Campbell ©, 2:10.20; 2. Hannah Miller (FWS), 2:11.15;
3. Kate Curley ©, 2:12.28; 4. Grace Padget (THS), 2:13.23; 5. Emily Wagner
(BS), 2:13.43; 8. Stephanie Krause ©, 2:19.42.
50 Free -- 1. Abby Smith (FC), 24.29; 2. Casey Papp (BS), 24.66; 3. Michaela
Mintch (FWS), 24.84; 4. Caroline Thomas (HSE), 25.09; 5. Grace Einterz (Z),
25.20; 7. Madisyn Coudriet ©, 25.89; 11. Mary Miller ©, 26.70; 13. Brittany
Borzych ©, 27.01.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Jaya Brown (HSE), 402.65; 2. Courtney Wilder (HSE),
383.40; 3. Mikaila Buening (FC), 324.35; 4. Mary Pusti (FWS), 322.00; 5.
Courtney McKeen (BS), 321.65; 11. Marissa Kroeger ©, 195.25; 15. Cheyanne
Comer ©, 171.90; 19. Carly York ©, 133.75.
400 IM -- 1. Taite Kitchel (Z), 4:37.03; 2. Elizabeth Loyon (Z), 4:40.05; 3.
Maddie Miller ©, 4:45.18; 4. Amanda Short (Z), 4:47.54; 5. Olivia Treski (CAS),
4:49.95; 6. Julia Campbell ©, 4:52.23; 12. Erin Socha ©, 5:01.53.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Olivia Kabacinski, Kate Curley, Madisyn
Coudriet, Julia Campbell), 1:39.76; 2. Zionsville, 1:40.55; 3. Bloomington
South, 1:41.90; 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:42.07; 5. Franklin Community,
1:44.90; 9. Chesterton (Brittany Borzych, Mary Miller, Mae Bass, Erin Socha),
1:46.50.
50 Breast -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 30.16; 2. Sydney Harris (FWS), 32.50;
3. Mercedez Bray (THS), 32.70; 4. Michaela Mintch (FWS), 32.93; 5. Amanda
Short (Z), 33.09; 6. Brittany Borzych ©, 33.70; 7. Mae Bass ©, 33.73.
200 Fly -- 1. Taite Kitchell (Z), 2:09.57; 2. Anna Savery (Z), 2:12.41; 3.
Georgia Baldus (FWS), 2:14.07; 4. Kaylee Slont ©, 2:18.32; 5. Katie Malachi
(CAS), 2:18.63; 12. Gena Banta-Long ©, 2:31.07; 13. Erin Socha ©, 2:31.09.
50 Back -- 1. Alex Cleveland (Z), 27.56; 2. Casey Papp (BS), 28.59; 3.
Courtney Mudd (HSE), 28.65; 4. Michaela Mintch (FWS), 29.03; 5. Grace Padget
(THS), 29.16; 6. Maddie Miller ©, 29.31; 8. Courtney O’Keefe ©, 29.85; 10.
Kate Curley ©, 30.15.
200 Breast -- 1. Olivia Kabacinski ©, 2:26.96; 2. Mikayla Carroll (FC),
2:30.62; 3. Sydney Harris (FWS), 2:30.80; 4. Amanda Short (Z), 2:33.71; 5.
Sarah Senseman (THS), 2:37.94; 6. Mae Bass ©, 2:38.18; 8. Allison McAloon ©,
2:40.73.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Zionsville, 3:38.60; 2. FW Snider, 3:41.55; 3.
Chesterton (Maddie Miller, Kate Curley, Madisyn Coudriet, Julia Campbell),
3:42.97; 4. Bloomington South, 3:44.34; 5. Terre Haute South, 3:46.98; 7.
Chesterton (Mary Miller, Stephanie Krause, Megan Curley, Wendy Banta-Long),
3:51.05.