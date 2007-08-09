CHS Wrestlers get 4 medals at Al Smith

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up four individual medals Thursday on the final day of the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka High School.

Chris Katsafaros won his semifinal match at 152 pounds over Merrillville’s Zac Sand fur (6-4) before dropping a 6-4 decision in the finals to Goshen’s Ryan Ntende.

“For wrestling at the weight he’s at and the condition he’s in, he did pretty well,” Chesterton coach Chris Joll said. “He was giving up a lot of weight today and I think it caught up with him a little. He needs to work on a couple of things on top and on his feet, but I think he understands what he has to do from here on out.”

Anthony Quiroz fell in his semifinal match against No. 2 seed and eventual champion Sean Mappes of Center Grove. Quiroz responded with wins over Jimtown’s Lawrence Davis and Lowell’s Jeremy Cricker for third place.

“Anthony recovered well from a disappointing loss to beat two really quality guys,” Joll said. “The kid from Lowell was the number one seed and he wrestled the type of match he’s going to have to wrestle to get to the State Finals in February.”

Freshman Jack Davison came through the consolation bracket to finish sixth overall. He was the first freshman to qualify for the second day of the Al Smith since Quiroz did it three years ago.

“To qualify for the second day as a freshman is really impressive,” Joll said. “Anthony (Quiroz) did it, but it doesn’t happen very often. It’s something his dad (former state champion Keith Davison) didn’t do.”

Davison dropped decision’s to Center Grove’s Anthony Schoettle (8-5) and Jasper’s Nathan Schitter (8-1).

“Jack came away with a positive learning experience and it’ll show up the rest of the year and his career,” Joll said.

Alex Katsafaros fell to Danville’s Jordan Judy (6-3) for the second time in the tournament to open up Day 2, but beat Center Grove’s Tyler Trulock (10-8) to finish seventh.

Against Trulock, Katsafaros again came-from-behind late in the match scoring a takedown and back points to tie the match at 8. In overtime, a Katsafaros takedown was the difference.

“Alex became a better wrestler the last two days,” Joll said.

The Trojans return to the mat as a team on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when they travel to Michigan City for a 6:30 p.m. contest.