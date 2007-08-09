The Chesterton boys swimming continued its perfect season with a victory at
the Indianapolis North Central Invitational on Wednesday.
The Trojans scored 244 team points to edge Indianapolis North Central (241).
Fishers finished third (161), followed by Castle (143) and Concord (44).
The Trojans got off to a hot start by winning the 200 Medley Relay (Nick
Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni) in 1:37.69.
Chesterton followed that up by winning the next two individual events as
Ethan Whitaker won the 200 Free (1:46.76) and Blake Pieronit won the 200 IM
(1:57.69). The duo was backed up in both events by fourth place finishes
from Patrick Curley (200 Free, 1:49.64) and Andy Hurst (200 IM, 2:06.55).
Wallar (22.26) and Borzych (22.87) went 3-5 in the 50 Free and Austin Roach
was second in the Diving (219.75) with teammate Andrew Claudio finishing
fifth (163.95).
Aaron Whitaker returned the Trojans to the top of an individual race with a
victory in the 100 Fly (52.11) and Pieroni followed that with his second win
of the day in the 100 Free (46.81). Josh Van Nevel finished fourth in the
100 Fly (56.70).
Ethan Whitaker was third in the 500 Free (4:52.56) before the 200 Free Relay
quartet of Wallar, Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni finished second
(1:29.30).
Aaron Whitaker got his second individual victory of the day in the 100 Back
(53.66) and Wallar won the 100 Breast (58.50). Patrick Curley was third in
the 100 Breast (1:02.43).
The group of Ethan Whitaker, Curley, McGue and Aaron Whitaker finished the
day with a second place performance in the 400 Free Relay (3:21.67).
North Central
Invitational
AT INDIANAPOLIS
NORTH CENTRAL
Team Results
1. Chesterton, 244; 2. Indianapolis North Central, 241; 3. Fishers, 161; 4.
Castle, 143; 5. Concord, 44.
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Jack Wallar, Aaron
Whitaker, Blake Pieroni), 1:37.69; 2. Fishers, 1:41.49; 3. Castle, 1:41.63;
5. Chesterton (Josh Van Nevel, Patrick Curley, Andy Hurst, Chris McGue),
1:44.48.
200 Free -- 1. Ethan Whitaker ©, 1:46.76; 2. Joe Steinkamp (INC), 1:46.96;
3. Andy Krahulik (INC), 1:49.04; 4. Patrick Curley ©, 1:49.64.
200 IM -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 1:57.69; 2. Joe Krahulik (INC), 2:01.96; 3.
Kevin Broad (F), 2:05.48; 4. Andy Hurst ©, 2:06.55.
50 Free -- 1. Ted Steinkamp (INC), 21.15; 2. Davis Arick (F), 22.06; 3. Jack
Wallar ©, 22.26; 5. Nick Boryzch ©, 22.87.
1-Meter Diving -- 1. Anthony McHugh (INC), 239.80; 2. Austin Roach ©,
219.75; 3. Stirling Fordham (F), 210.65; 5. Andrew Claudio ©, 163.95.
100 Fly -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 52.11; 2. Phil Butler (CAS), 52.98; 3. Zach
Crist (INC), 56.46; 4. Josh Van Nevel ©, 56.70.
100 Free -- 1. Blake Pieroni ©, 46.81; 2. Ted Steinkamp (INC), 46.86; 3. Joe
Steinkamp (INC), 49.47; 7. Chris McGue ©, 52.18.
500 Free -- 1. Chris Cutter (F), 4:47.43; 2. Wade Costing (INC), 4:51.79; 3.
Ethan Whitaker ©, 4:52.56; 7. Jack Kurfman ©, 5:05.58.
200 Free Relay -- 1. Indianapolis North Central, 1:28.19; 2. Chesterton
(Jack Wallar, Ethan Whitaker, Chris McGue, Blake Pieroni), 1:29.30; 3.
Castle, 1:32.52; 6. Chesterton (Nick Boryzch, Nathan Rodriguez, Andy Hurst,
Jack Kurfman), 1:34.83.
100 Back -- 1. Aaron Whitaker ©, 53.66; 2. Wade Costin (INC), 53.88; 3.
Chris Cutter (F), 56.25; 5. Josh Van Nevel ©, 57.58.
100 Breast -- 1. Jack Wallar ©, 58.50; 2. Kevin Broad (F), 1:00.89; 3.
Patrick Curley ©, 1:02.43.
400 Free Relay -- 1. Indianapolis North Central, 3:16.69; 2. Chesterton
(Ethan Whitaker, Patrick Curley, Chris McGue, Aaron Whitaker), 3:21.67; 3.
Castle, 3:21.88; 6. Chesterton (Nick Borzych, Josh Van Nevel, Jack Kurfman,
Andy Hurst), 3:27.59.