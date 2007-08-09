The Chesterton boys swimming continued its perfect season with a victory at the Indianapolis North Central Invitational on Wednesday.

The Trojans scored 244 team points to edge Indianapolis North Central (241). Fishers finished third (161), followed by Castle (143) and Concord (44).

The Trojans got off to a hot start by winning the 200 Medley Relay (Nick Borzych, Jack Wallar, Aaron Whitaker and Blake Pieroni) in 1:37.69.

Chesterton followed that up by winning the next two individual events as Ethan Whitaker won the 200 Free (1:46.76) and Blake Pieronit won the 200 IM (1:57.69). The duo was backed up in both events by fourth place finishes from Patrick Curley (200 Free, 1:49.64) and Andy Hurst (200 IM, 2:06.55).

Wallar (22.26) and Borzych (22.87) went 3-5 in the 50 Free and Austin Roach was second in the Diving (219.75) with teammate Andrew Claudio finishing fifth (163.95).

Aaron Whitaker returned the Trojans to the top of an individual race with a victory in the 100 Fly (52.11) and Pieroni followed that with his second win of the day in the 100 Free (46.81). Josh Van Nevel finished fourth in the 100 Fly (56.70).

Ethan Whitaker was third in the 500 Free (4:52.56) before the 200 Free Relay quartet of Wallar, Whitaker, Chris McGue and Pieroni finished second (1:29.30).

Aaron Whitaker got his second individual victory of the day in the 100 Back (53.66) and Wallar won the 100 Breast (58.50). Patrick Curley was third in the 100 Breast (1:02.43).

The group of Ethan Whitaker, Curley, McGue and Aaron Whitaker finished the day with a second place performance in the 400 Free Relay (3:21.67).