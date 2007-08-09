Gough leads Clarion to NCAA Tourney Elite 8

Chesterton High School grad Amanda Gough has led the Clarion University Golden Eagles volleyball team into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament.

Clarion improved to 32-4 on the season with three victories to win the NCAA Atlantic Regional last weekend in Edinboro, PA.

The Golden Eagles beat Chowan 25-11, 25-16, 15-15 in the opening round as Gough dished out 28 assists and recorded three kills from her setter position. In the second round, Gough tallied 54 assists and 13 digs in a 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22 win over No. 24 Wheeling Jesuit.

In the finals, Clarion beat California (PA) 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. Gough recorded 39 assists and five digs in the win.

Clarion will play Dowling in the National Quarterfinals on Dec. 2 in Louisville, KY.