Gough leads Clarion to NCAA Tourney Elite 8

Chesterton High School grad Amanda Gough has led the Clarion University
Golden Eagles volleyball team into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II
Volleyball Tournament.
Clarion improved to 32-4 on the season with three victories to win the NCAA
Atlantic Regional last weekend in Edinboro, PA.
The Golden Eagles beat Chowan 25-11, 25-16, 15-15 in the opening round as
Gough dished out 28 assists and recorded three kills from her setter
position. In the second round, Gough tallied 54 assists and 13 digs in a
25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22 win over No. 24 Wheeling Jesuit.
In the finals, Clarion beat California (PA) 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. Gough
recorded 39 assists and five digs in the win.
Clarion will play Dowling in the National Quarterfinals on Dec. 2 in
Louisville, KY.