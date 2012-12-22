CHS Girls win DAC opener 60-39 at LaPorte

Chalk up another one.

Senior Lindsay Gorman poured in 30 points and the Chesterton girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 60-39 victory at LaPorte on Friday night.

It was the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

“LaPorte was 2-0 and had beaten a good South Bend Washington team earlier in the year,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “It’s nice to get a road win to start the DAC.”

The Trojans started with a pair of free throws from Sarah Richards before Gorman hit her first 3-pointer of the night for an early 5-0 lead. Things seesawed back-and-forth throughout the opening quarter before a traditional three-point play put the Slicers on top 16-14 at the break.

“Early in the game, we committed a lot of silly fouls,” Campbell said. “I thought we did a better job of moving our feet and playing solid defense the last three quarters.”

On the night, the Trojans held LaPorte to just 10-of-42 shooting (24 percent) from the field and 5-of-23 from 3-point range (22 percent).

“Defensively I thought we did a really good job,” Campbell said. “Sule and Heath are outstanding 3-point shooters and we did a nice job of changing up defenses and giving them some trouble.”

LaPorte’s lead extended to 21-18 at the 5:38 mark of the second quarter, but the Trojan defense held the Slicers without a point and finished the half on an 18-0 run.

Gorman started the run with a triple from the left wing and also went 7-of-8 from the foul line during the stretch. The senior finished 18-of-20 at the charity stripe on the night.

“Another big ball game for Lindsay,” Campbell said. “Lindsay did a great job of putting the ball on the floor and taking it to the basket. She’s expanded her game so much, because last year she’d have never done that.

“She’s gone from being a good 3-point shooter to having a mid-range game and the ability to drive to the basket.”

Sophomore Jocelyn Lipscomb also added eight points including a pair of 3-pointers. Lipscomb scored 15 points and had a team-best five rebounds.

“Jocelyn hit some big three’s for us today,” Campbell said. “Jocelyn, Caroline (Puntillo) and Lindsay are all very good shooters. Any given night, one of them can have that kind of game. You can’t just focus on one person because the other two can step in have big games.”

The Trojans were also able to utilize their bench after battling through some early foul trouble.

“Kelly Braun and Kelsey Conway came in and gave us some good minutes,” Campbell said. “Kelsey we’re trying to play at both levels to get her minutes, but she’s a bright kid that does what we ask her too.”

On the night, Chesterton hit on 15-of-28 shots from the field (54 percent) and 24-of-30 from the foul line (80 percent).

Chesterton 60, LaPorte 39