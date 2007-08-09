Trojan Wrestlers go 3-2 at CHS Super Duals

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up three victories Saturday at the CHS
Super Duals, but it was the fourth one that coach Chris Joll wanted.
“I honestly think we should have been 4-1 today,” Joll said. “I used to take
all the blame for our failures myself, but today I think some of it has to
go to our guys who can’t seem to stay off their back. If we don’t get
pinned, we win at least one more match.
“We need to get tougher.”
The Trojans picked up victories over Munster (54-18), Kankakee Valley
(46-15) and Shenandoah (40-30). Losses on the day came at the hands of
Elkhart Memorial (49-15) and Delphi (45-31).
The loss against Delphi is the one that frustrated Joll.
“I’m a little disappointed in the intestinal fortitude that some of our
older kids showed today,” Joll said. “That to me is frustrating. There comes
a time when the match is not about them, but about the team. I thought we
rolled over on our backs and didn’t fight our way off of it too much today.
“That’s thinking about themselves instead of the team and I’m not going to
put up with that very long.”
There were bright spots for the Trojans though. Joe Kelly finished 5-0 at
138 pounds, while Chris Katsafaros (145), Dax Jones (160) and Ryley Harlow
(285) all were 4-1 on the day.
“I’m not surprised Joe Kelly had the day he had today,” Joll said. “He had
very little trouble with a couple of kids that were Semistate qualifiers
last year. He’s worked very hard during the off-season and you could see
things he was better at today.
“We’ve still got a long way to do, but he’ll get there.”
Katsafaros and Harlow led the Trojans junior class.
“I’m not surprised that Ryley and Chris had the success that they had
today,” Joll said. “For someone (Harlow) that’s supposed to have an injury
and strength problem, I didn’t see it. He’s a monster. Hopefully, Chris will
get some things straightened out and I’m confident he’ll be ok.”
The talented freshman class also had a solid showing led by Jones.
“Give credit to the freshman we had in our lineup today,” Joll said. “Dax
Jones had a good day and I thought Jack Davison wrestled well. Tommy St.
Germain did a nice job for us today too. Tommy’s smart and controlled and
that’s why he’s going to be really good someday.”
Elkhart Memorial
49, Chesterton 15
AT CHESTERTON
195 -- Tieshawn Johnson (EM) dec. Joe Ponda, 12-3. 220 -- Chance Speam (EM)
pin Julian Raudry, 1:51. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © dec. Matt Henderson, 6-2. 106
-- Tony Valash (EM) pin Eric Kramer, :26. 113 -- Codey Flick (EM) tech fall
Jack Davison, 15-0. 120 -- Jeremiah Mandy (EM) pin Mike Double, 3:00. 126 --
Chris Thompson © pin Phillip Martinek, 1:51. 132 -- Eric Bloderell (EM) dec.
Hunter Royer, 15-3. 138 -- Joe Kelly © def. Kris Kaberts, 6-4. 145 -- Ronnie
Bogle (EM) def. Chris Katsafaros, 4-3. 152 -- Nick Kavelan (EM) def. Alex
Katsafaros, 5-1. 160 -- Dax Jones © def. Tomm Kendall, 6-5. 170 -- Barker
Vaupe (EM) pin Jaycee Jensen, 3:21. 182 -- Kain Jenkins (EM) pin Tommy St.
Germain, 2:38.
Chesterton 54,
Munster 18
AT CHESTERTON
220 -- Connor Smith © pin Sahill Sing, 1:37. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Tim
Weiser, :50. 106 -- Kyle Knowezer (M) fall Eric Kramer, 3:15. 113 -- Jack
Davison © dec. Ryan Flason, 14-3. 120 -- Mike Double © dec. Matog Sihalton,
8-2. 126 -- Chris Thompson © pin Nick Synka, 3:26. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin
Ian Boston, 3:47. 138 -- Joe Kelly © fall Adam Bogst, 4:44. 145 -- Chris
Katsafaros © fall Marcus Prado, 3:14. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © fall Darious
Flores, 4:11. 160 -- Dax Jones © dec. Jonny Murray, 4-3. 170 -- Kami Haddain
(M) pin Jaycee Jensen, 1:51. 182 -- Dominic Fibiancie (M) fall Tommy St.
Germain, 1:40. 195 -- Joe Ponda © dec. Eric Sabada, 9-3.
Chesterton 46,
Kankakee Valley 15
AT CHESTERTON
235 -- Ryley Dalka (KV) dec. Ryley Harlow, 4-2 (ot). 106 -- Jeremy Dunlop
(KV) pin Eric Kramer, :54. 113 -- Jack Davison © fall Skyler Davis, 2:40.
120 -- Mike Double © dec. Shawn Wright, 8-3. 126 -- Chris Thompson © dec.
Matt Mezzacapo, 4-2. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin Michael Mikowitz, 5:44. 138
-- Joe Kelly © dec. Jimmy Marich, 11-4. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Andrew
Scholtzeis, 3:15. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © dec. Beau Tauber, 7-4. 165 -- Dax
Jones © dec. Johnny Morrison, 14-4. 170 -- Tim Schoonveld (KV) pin Jaycee
Jensen, 5:51. 182 -- Tommy St. Germain © dec. Joel Bolen, 8-7. 195 -- Joe
Ponda © pin Roberto Herrera, 1:22. 220 -- Julian Raudry © dec. Matt Berdine,
7-6.
Delphi 45,
Chesterton 31
AT CHESTERTON
106 -- Zach Offut (D) pin Eric Kramer, 1:05. 113 -- Adam Marvel (D) dec.
Jack Davison, 6-4. 120 -- Walker Alderman (D) pin Mike Double, 2:39. 126 --
Johnny Little (D) pin Chris Thompson, 5:36. 132 -- Cody Alderman (D) pin
Hunter Royer, 3:14. 138 -- Joe Kelly © dec. Chris Brown, 13-0. 145 -- Chris
Katsafaros © pin Aldo Guadaramma, 1:49. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © pin Kevin
Offut, 4:14. 160 -- Cody Miller (D) dec. Dax Jones, 9-5. 170 -- Jaycee
Jensen © pin Tanner Watson, :35. 182 -- Tanner Lynde (D) pin Tommy St.
Germain, :45. 195 -- Alonzo Berumen (D) pin Joe Ponda, 1:22. 220 -- Julian
Raudry © dec. Raul Rondeo, 6-1. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Randy Peck, 3:59.
Chesterton 40,
Shenanadoah 30
AT CHESTERTON
113 -- Jack
Davison © pin Lucas Bolander, 1:41. 120 -- Mike Double © ffw. 126 -- Doug
Kelly (S) pin Chris Thompson, 1:46. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin Austin Watern,
:42. 138 -- Joe Kelly © dec. Chandler Haly, 10-2. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros ©
dec. Kyle Webster, 7-4. 152 -- Johnny Slivka (S) pin Alex Katsafaros, 1:17.
160 -- Dax Jones © dec. Kyle Lacy, 5-1. 170 -- Evan Young (S) pin Jaycee
Jensen, 4:43. 182 -- Tommy St. Germain © pin Rock Henson, 2:31. 195 -- Jacob
Lundkin (S) dec. Joe Ponda, 9-8. 220 -- Devin Debkuhl (S) dec. Connor Smith,
7-5. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Jacob Hunt, 3:07. 106 -- Dean Fites (S) pin
Eric Kramer, :39.
11/21/2011