Chesterton Tribune

Trojan Wrestlers go 3-2 at CHS Super Duals

By TR HARLAN

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up three victories Saturday at the CHS Super Duals, but it was the fourth one that coach Chris Joll wanted.

“I honestly think we should have been 4-1 today,” Joll said. “I used to take all the blame for our failures myself, but today I think some of it has to go to our guys who can’t seem to stay off their back. If we don’t get pinned, we win at least one more match.

“We need to get tougher.”

The Trojans picked up victories over Munster (54-18), Kankakee Valley (46-15) and Shenandoah (40-30). Losses on the day came at the hands of Elkhart Memorial (49-15) and Delphi (45-31).

The loss against Delphi is the one that frustrated Joll.

“I’m a little disappointed in the intestinal fortitude that some of our older kids showed today,” Joll said. “That to me is frustrating. There comes a time when the match is not about them, but about the team. I thought we rolled over on our backs and didn’t fight our way off of it too much today.

“That’s thinking about themselves instead of the team and I’m not going to put up with that very long.”

There were bright spots for the Trojans though. Joe Kelly finished 5-0 at 138 pounds, while Chris Katsafaros (145), Dax Jones (160) and Ryley Harlow (285) all were 4-1 on the day.

“I’m not surprised Joe Kelly had the day he had today,” Joll said. “He had very little trouble with a couple of kids that were Semistate qualifiers last year. He’s worked very hard during the off-season and you could see things he was better at today.

“We’ve still got a long way to do, but he’ll get there.”

Katsafaros and Harlow led the Trojans junior class.

“I’m not surprised that Ryley and Chris had the success that they had today,” Joll said. “For someone (Harlow) that’s supposed to have an injury and strength problem, I didn’t see it. He’s a monster. Hopefully, Chris will get some things straightened out and I’m confident he’ll be ok.”

The talented freshman class also had a solid showing led by Jones.

“Give credit to the freshman we had in our lineup today,” Joll said. “Dax Jones had a good day and I thought Jack Davison wrestled well. Tommy St. Germain did a nice job for us today too. Tommy’s smart and controlled and that’s why he’s going to be really good someday.”

Elkhart Memorial 49, Chesterton 15

AT CHESTERTON

195 -- Tieshawn Johnson (EM) dec. Joe Ponda, 12-3. 220 -- Chance Speam (EM) pin Julian Raudry, 1:51. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © dec. Matt Henderson, 6-2. 106 -- Tony Valash (EM) pin Eric Kramer, :26. 113 -- Codey Flick (EM) tech fall Jack Davison, 15-0. 120 -- Jeremiah Mandy (EM) pin Mike Double, 3:00. 126 -- Chris Thompson © pin Phillip Martinek, 1:51. 132 -- Eric Bloderell (EM) dec. Hunter Royer, 15-3. 138 -- Joe Kelly © def. Kris Kaberts, 6-4. 145 -- Ronnie Bogle (EM) def. Chris Katsafaros, 4-3. 152 -- Nick Kavelan (EM) def. Alex Katsafaros, 5-1. 160 -- Dax Jones © def. Tomm Kendall, 6-5. 170 -- Barker Vaupe (EM) pin Jaycee Jensen, 3:21. 182 -- Kain Jenkins (EM) pin Tommy St. Germain, 2:38.

Chesterton 54, Munster 18

AT CHESTERTON

220 -- Connor Smith © pin Sahill Sing, 1:37. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Tim Weiser, :50. 106 -- Kyle Knowezer (M) fall Eric Kramer, 3:15. 113 -- Jack Davison © dec. Ryan Flason, 14-3. 120 -- Mike Double © dec. Matog Sihalton, 8-2. 126 -- Chris Thompson © pin Nick Synka, 3:26. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin Ian Boston, 3:47. 138 -- Joe Kelly © fall Adam Bogst, 4:44. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros © fall Marcus Prado, 3:14. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © fall Darious Flores, 4:11. 160 -- Dax Jones © dec. Jonny Murray, 4-3. 170 -- Kami Haddain (M) pin Jaycee Jensen, 1:51. 182 -- Dominic Fibiancie (M) fall Tommy St. Germain, 1:40. 195 -- Joe Ponda © dec. Eric Sabada, 9-3.

Chesterton 46, Kankakee Valley 15

AT CHESTERTON

235 -- Ryley Dalka (KV) dec. Ryley Harlow, 4-2 (ot). 106 -- Jeremy Dunlop (KV) pin Eric Kramer, :54. 113 -- Jack Davison © fall Skyler Davis, 2:40. 120 -- Mike Double © dec. Shawn Wright, 8-3. 126 -- Chris Thompson © dec. Matt Mezzacapo, 4-2. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin Michael Mikowitz, 5:44. 138 -- Joe Kelly © dec. Jimmy Marich, 11-4. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Andrew Scholtzeis, 3:15. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © dec. Beau Tauber, 7-4. 165 -- Dax Jones © dec. Johnny Morrison, 14-4. 170 -- Tim Schoonveld (KV) pin Jaycee Jensen, 5:51. 182 -- Tommy St. Germain © dec. Joel Bolen, 8-7. 195 -- Joe Ponda © pin Roberto Herrera, 1:22. 220 -- Julian Raudry © dec. Matt Berdine, 7-6.

Delphi 45, Chesterton 31

AT CHESTERTON

106 -- Zach Offut (D) pin Eric Kramer, 1:05. 113 -- Adam Marvel (D) dec. Jack Davison, 6-4. 120 -- Walker Alderman (D) pin Mike Double, 2:39. 126 -- Johnny Little (D) pin Chris Thompson, 5:36. 132 -- Cody Alderman (D) pin Hunter Royer, 3:14. 138 -- Joe Kelly © dec. Chris Brown, 13-0. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros © pin Aldo Guadaramma, 1:49. 152 -- Alex Katsafaros © pin Kevin Offut, 4:14. 160 -- Cody Miller (D) dec. Dax Jones, 9-5. 170 -- Jaycee Jensen © pin Tanner Watson, :35. 182 -- Tanner Lynde (D) pin Tommy St. Germain, :45. 195 -- Alonzo Berumen (D) pin Joe Ponda, 1:22. 220 -- Julian Raudry © dec. Raul Rondeo, 6-1. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Randy Peck, 3:59.

Chesterton 40, Shenanadoah 30

AT CHESTERTON

113 -- Jack Davison © pin Lucas Bolander, 1:41. 120 -- Mike Double © ffw. 126 -- Doug Kelly (S) pin Chris Thompson, 1:46. 132 -- Hunter Royer © pin Austin Watern, :42. 138 -- Joe Kelly © dec. Chandler Haly, 10-2. 145 -- Chris Katsafaros © dec. Kyle Webster, 7-4. 152 -- Johnny Slivka (S) pin Alex Katsafaros, 1:17. 160 -- Dax Jones © dec. Kyle Lacy, 5-1. 170 -- Evan Young (S) pin Jaycee Jensen, 4:43. 182 -- Tommy St. Germain © pin Rock Henson, 2:31. 195 -- Jacob Lundkin (S) dec. Joe Ponda, 9-8. 220 -- Devin Debkuhl (S) dec. Connor Smith, 7-5. 285 -- Ryley Harlow © pin Jacob Hunt, 3:07. 106 -- Dean Fites (S) pin Eric Kramer, :39.

 

Posted 11/21/2011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 