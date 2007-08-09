Trojan Wrestlers go 3-2 at CHS Super Duals

The Chesterton wrestling team picked up three victories Saturday at the CHS Super Duals, but it was the fourth one that coach Chris Joll wanted.

“I honestly think we should have been 4-1 today,” Joll said. “I used to take all the blame for our failures myself, but today I think some of it has to go to our guys who can’t seem to stay off their back. If we don’t get pinned, we win at least one more match.

“We need to get tougher.”

The Trojans picked up victories over Munster (54-18), Kankakee Valley (46-15) and Shenandoah (40-30). Losses on the day came at the hands of Elkhart Memorial (49-15) and Delphi (45-31).

The loss against Delphi is the one that frustrated Joll.

“I’m a little disappointed in the intestinal fortitude that some of our older kids showed today,” Joll said. “That to me is frustrating. There comes a time when the match is not about them, but about the team. I thought we rolled over on our backs and didn’t fight our way off of it too much today.

“That’s thinking about themselves instead of the team and I’m not going to put up with that very long.”

There were bright spots for the Trojans though. Joe Kelly finished 5-0 at 138 pounds, while Chris Katsafaros (145), Dax Jones (160) and Ryley Harlow (285) all were 4-1 on the day.

“I’m not surprised Joe Kelly had the day he had today,” Joll said. “He had very little trouble with a couple of kids that were Semistate qualifiers last year. He’s worked very hard during the off-season and you could see things he was better at today.

“We’ve still got a long way to do, but he’ll get there.”

Katsafaros and Harlow led the Trojans junior class.

“I’m not surprised that Ryley and Chris had the success that they had today,” Joll said. “For someone (Harlow) that’s supposed to have an injury and strength problem, I didn’t see it. He’s a monster. Hopefully, Chris will get some things straightened out and I’m confident he’ll be ok.”

The talented freshman class also had a solid showing led by Jones.

“Give credit to the freshman we had in our lineup today,” Joll said. “Dax Jones had a good day and I thought Jack Davison wrestled well. Tommy St. Germain did a nice job for us today too. Tommy’s smart and controlled and that’s why he’s going to be really good someday.”