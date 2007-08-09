Calvin College senior and Chesterton High School grad Elaine Schnabel has been named a first team ESPN Academic All-American in women's soccer in the college division.

The college division includes institutions at the NCAA II, NCAA III and NAIA levels.

Schnabel carries a 3.94 grade point average while majoring in English. As an English major, Schnabel has served on a student committee with the school's bi-annual Festival of Faith and Writing. After graduation this upcoming May, she plans to serve as an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor overseas.

While at Calvin, Schnabel has been a four-year member of the Calvin women's soccer team and has been a part of four Calvin teams that have advanced to the NCAA III Tournament, three teams that have captured MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) regular season titles and two teams that have claimed MIAA Tournament crowns.

A midfielder, Schnabel tallied two goals and six assists this fall on a Calvin team that finished 15-3-2 overall, captured the MIAA Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA III Tournament for a sixth straight year.

Over the course of her career, Schnabel finished with 17 goals and 14 assists. Of her 17 goals, four were game-winners.

Her biggest game-winning goal came in a 2-1 upset victory over third-ranked Augustana College in the Sweet 16 round of the 2009 NCAA III Tournament. Schnabel's game-winning goal against Augustana came midway through the second half and enabled the Knights to advance to the national quarterfinals for the second time in program history.