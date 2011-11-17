Gorman leads Trojans to opening victory

Lindsay Gorman has a pretty good memory.

“My sophomore year, we were 0-for-25 from 3-point range here,” the senior recalled after torching Munster for 29 points en route to Chesterton’s 75-39 season-opening victory.

The Mustangs built a 6-4 lead through the first two minutes of play before Gorman started a 9-0 run that gave the Trojans a lead they would never relinquish.

Munster scored, but Gorman answered with her second 3-pointer of the night for a 16-8 lead. The senior sharpshooter hit a school-record seven triples on the night.

“I know the girls look to me to be a leader and I wanted to do that for them,” Gorman said. “It’s my senior year and I’m playing with more urgency every night. I know what it’s like to win a Sectional and I want to do it again.

“Tonight was so much fun.”

Munster crept back within 16-14 before a basket by Hannah McCafferty and one from Kelly Braun pushed the Trojans to a 20-18 lead after one quarter.

“We made shots early and got a lead,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “There were times, as a coach, when you think ‘one more pass.’ We either made the pass, or made the shot. There wasn’t a lot of things to say.”

Caroline Puntillo scored back-to-back baskets to start the second quarter as Chesterton went on a 15-4 run to build a double digit lead.

“You’d like to think everything you draw up is going to be successful, but sometimes they just have to go out and play basketball,” Campbell said. “That’s what the kids did tonight.”

After giving up seven first quarter baskets, the Trojan defense allowed just six baskets the rest of the night. They also forced 34 Munster turnovers.

“We went box-and-one on the Gasich girl and they went about four possessions in a row where they tried to force it to her,” Campbell said. “They turned the ball over and we were able to convert on the other end to keep extending the lead.”

Another 11-1 run to end the first half by the Trojans pushed their lead to 46-26 at the break.

“That’s about as well offensively, defensively and everything as I’ve had a team play in quite a while,” Campbell said. “Every aspect of a team we saw tonight.”

Gorman started the third quarter with another trey and the Mustangs never got back in the game. The senior was 7-of-10 from 3-point range, dished out five assists and had three steals in the victory.

“Lindsay did a little bit of everything for us tonight,” Campbell said. “Not only did she score, but she handled the ball, got some assists and steals too. Just an all-around great game from the girl you’re counting on to be that player.”

Puntillo finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and Jocelyn Lipscomb tallied nine points. Hannah McCafferty chipped in six points as Sarah Richards, Annette Frank and Braun added four each.

“Lindsay had a great summer and we know that she can really shoot it,” Campbell said. “Caroline and Jocelyn are very good shooters too, so we know we’re capable of putting the ball in the hole. Kelsey Conway, Kelly Braun and Hannah McCafferty came in and gave us some really good minutes off the bench tonight.”

The Trojans hit on 27-of-50 shots from the field (54 percent) and 13-of-14 from the foul line (93 percent).