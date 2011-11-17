Gorman leads Trojans to opening victory

Lindsay Gorman has a pretty good memory.
“My sophomore year, we were 0-for-25 from 3-point range here,” the senior
recalled after torching Munster for 29 points en route to Chesterton’s 75-39
season-opening victory.
The Mustangs built a 6-4 lead through the first two minutes of play before
Gorman started a 9-0 run that gave the Trojans a lead they would never
relinquish.
Munster scored, but Gorman answered with her second 3-pointer of the night
for a 16-8 lead. The senior sharpshooter hit a school-record seven triples
on the night.
“I know the girls look to me to be a leader and I wanted to do that for
them,” Gorman said. “It’s my senior year and I’m playing with more urgency
every night. I know what it’s like to win a Sectional and I want to do it
again.
“Tonight was so much fun.”
Munster crept back within 16-14 before a basket by Hannah McCafferty and one
from Kelly Braun pushed the Trojans to a 20-18 lead after one quarter.
“We made shots early and got a lead,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.
“There were times, as a coach, when you think ‘one more pass.’ We either
made the pass, or made the shot. There wasn’t a lot of things to say.”
Caroline Puntillo scored back-to-back baskets to start the second quarter as
Chesterton went on a 15-4 run to build a double digit lead.
“You’d like to think everything you draw up is going to be successful, but
sometimes they just have to go out and play basketball,” Campbell said.
“That’s what the kids did tonight.”
After giving up seven first quarter baskets, the Trojan defense allowed just
six baskets the rest of the night. They also forced 34 Munster turnovers.
“We went box-and-one on the Gasich girl and they went about four possessions
in a row where they tried to force it to her,” Campbell said. “They turned
the ball over and we were able to convert on the other end to keep extending
the lead.”
Another 11-1 run to end the first half by the Trojans pushed their lead to
46-26 at the break.
“That’s about as well offensively, defensively and everything as I’ve had a
team play in quite a while,” Campbell said. “Every aspect of a team we saw
tonight.”
Gorman started the third quarter with another trey and the Mustangs never
got back in the game. The senior was 7-of-10 from 3-point range, dished out
five assists and had three steals in the victory.
“Lindsay did a little bit of everything for us tonight,” Campbell said. “Not
only did she score, but she handled the ball, got some assists and steals
too. Just an all-around great game from the girl you’re counting on to be
that player.”
Puntillo finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and
Jocelyn Lipscomb tallied nine points. Hannah McCafferty chipped in six
points as Sarah Richards, Annette Frank and Braun added four each.
“Lindsay had a great summer and we know that she can really shoot it,”
Campbell said. “Caroline and Jocelyn are very good shooters too, so we know
we’re capable of putting the ball in the hole. Kelsey Conway, Kelly Braun
and Hannah McCafferty came in and gave us some really good minutes off the
bench tonight.”
The Trojans hit on 27-of-50 shots from the field (54 percent) and 13-of-14
from the foul line (93 percent).
Chesterton 75,
Munster 39
AT MUNSTER
Chesterton (20-26-13-16)
Sarah Richards 2-5 0-0 4, Caroline Puntillo 6-9 5-6 17, Lindsay Gorman 8-13
6-6 29, Jocelyn Lipscomb 4-11 0-0 9, Annette Frank 2-3 0-0 4, McKenzie
Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2, Kelsey Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah McCafferty 2-3 2-2 6,
Kelly Braun 2-3 0-0 4, Mary Mochen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 13-14 75.
Munster (18-8-5-8)
Jordan Cole 3-6 0-0 6, Lauren Grunewald 1-3 0-0 2, Alyssa Sheets 1-2 0-0 3,
Anika Gasich 4-8 4-4 13, Aleks Obradovic 2-4 3-6 7, Hannah Buvala 1-1 2-3 4,
Jolie Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah White 0-0 0-0 0,
Bernadette Grabowski 1-3 0-1 2, Lexi Deluna 0-5 2-2 2, Serena Lopez 0-0 0-0
0. Totals 13-32 11-15 39.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 8-22 (Richards 0-1, Puntillo 0-2, Gorman
7-10, Lipscomb 1-7, McCafferty 0-1, Mochen 0-1); Munster 2-8 (Grunewald 0-1,
Sheets 1-2, Gasich 1-4, Grabowski 0-1). Rebounds: Chesterton 23 (Lipscomb
5); Munster 22 (Grabowski 4). Assists: Chesterton 19 (Richards 6); Munster 4
(Grunewald 2). Steals: Chesterton 10 (Gorman 3); Munster 4 (Grunewald 2).