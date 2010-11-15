Chesterton Girls Hoops win season opener 74-61

The puzzle certainly looks better with all its pieces.
The Chesterton girls basketball team took the court just the way they wanted
too on Saturday night in the season-opener and posted a 74-61 victory over
Munster.
“It was the first game of the season,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.
“We still have a lot of things to work on and we didn’t close it out like we
wanted too. But, we scored a lot of points.”
The Trojans were able to get dominating performances from the senior
inside-outside combination of Brooke Gardner and Claire Holba.
“Obviously, Brooke and Claire played well, but we got a lot of good
contributions from a lot of people,” Campbell said. “Early in the game we
gave them some second chances on the offensive glass and we committed a lot
of fouls.”
Munster opened the scoring with a basket by Jennifer Walton, but the Trojans
responded with a 3-pointer from Lindsay Gorman and four free throws from
Gardner for a 7-3 lead. Chesterton would hit 25-of-30 from the foul line
including a 10-for-10 performance from Gardner.
“We were 25-for-30 at the foul line and that’s pretty good,” Campbell said.
“I think we’ll be aggressive enough offensively that we’ll get to the line
some, so making those will absolutely help.”
After four straight points from the Mustangs, Chesterton ended the quarter
on a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 16-8 at the first break.
Another 15-3 run that included six points from Holba gave the Trojans a
14-point lead. Holba finished with 27 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
“Claire isn’t just a post up kind of kid,” Campbell said. “She can go out on
the floor and handle the ball. Her first step is pretty quick and a lot of
the other big kids in the area are going to have trouble guarding her.
“She went to the boards really well too.”
The Mustangs tried to mount a rally in the fourth quarter behind the 3-point
shooting of Anika Gasich, but it was too little, too late as the Trojans hit
on 11-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter. Gardner, who scored 25 points
and dished out five assists on the night, was 6-for-6 during the stanza.
“Brooke isn’t completely 100 percent, but it’s hard to tell because she does
so many good things out there,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, she’ll over
penetrate and go a little too far, but you’ll take that with all the good
things she does.
“Brooke has some things you really can’t teach.”
On the night, Chesterton hit on 23-of-49 shots from the field (47 percent),
while holding Munster to just 23-of-61 (38 percent).
“If you have a point guard and a post player like that, you’ve got a chance
to be really good,” Campbell said.
The Trojans return to the court on Friday when they host LaPorte in the DAC
opener for both teams. The junior varsity game is scheduled for a 6 p.m.
start.
Chesterton 74,
Munster 61
AT CHESTERTON
Munster (8-11-18-24)
Alyssa Sheets 2-6 0-0 6, Anika Gasich 8-16 1-3 21, Alex Fimbianti 1-8 4-8 6,
Jenna Pagane 2-6 1-3 5, Jennifer Walton 9-18 1-2 19, Lauren Grunewald 0-3
0-0 0, Aleks Obradovic 1-3 0-4 2, Alexis Deluna 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 7-20
61.
Chesterton (16-16-21-21)
Riley Taubert 1-4 2-2 4, Claire Holba 9-17 7-9 27, Lindsay Gorman 2-4 2-2 8,
Brooke Gardner 7-14 10-10 25, Alyssa White 1-4 1-2 3, Ryan Bozak 1-3 2-3 4,
Maddie Houpt 0-0 0-0 0, Caroline Puntillo 0-0 0-0 0, Reva Key 1-1 0-0 2,
Sydney Kutz 0-1 0-0 0, Annette Frank 0-0 1-2 1, Hannah Van Drie 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 23-49 25-30 74.
3-point shooting: Munster 6-19 (Sheets 2-6, Gasich 4-8, Pagane 0-3, Walton
0-1, Grunewald 0-1); Chesterton 3-8 (Holba 0-1, Gorman 2-3, Gardner 1-2,
White 0-1, Kutz 0-1). Rebounds: Munster 34 (Fimbianti 9); Chesterton 34 (Holba
16). Assists: Munster 7 (Walton 3); Chesterton 13 (Gardner 5). Steals:
Munster 6 (Walton 4); Chesterton 10 (Gardner 6).