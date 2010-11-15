Chesterton Girls Hoops win season opener 74-61

The puzzle certainly looks better with all its pieces.

The Chesterton girls basketball team took the court just the way they wanted too on Saturday night in the season-opener and posted a 74-61 victory over Munster.

“It was the first game of the season,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “We still have a lot of things to work on and we didn’t close it out like we wanted too. But, we scored a lot of points.”

The Trojans were able to get dominating performances from the senior inside-outside combination of Brooke Gardner and Claire Holba.

“Obviously, Brooke and Claire played well, but we got a lot of good contributions from a lot of people,” Campbell said. “Early in the game we gave them some second chances on the offensive glass and we committed a lot of fouls.”

Munster opened the scoring with a basket by Jennifer Walton, but the Trojans responded with a 3-pointer from Lindsay Gorman and four free throws from Gardner for a 7-3 lead. Chesterton would hit 25-of-30 from the foul line including a 10-for-10 performance from Gardner.

“We were 25-for-30 at the foul line and that’s pretty good,” Campbell said. “I think we’ll be aggressive enough offensively that we’ll get to the line some, so making those will absolutely help.”

After four straight points from the Mustangs, Chesterton ended the quarter on a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 16-8 at the first break.

Another 15-3 run that included six points from Holba gave the Trojans a 14-point lead. Holba finished with 27 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

“Claire isn’t just a post up kind of kid,” Campbell said. “She can go out on the floor and handle the ball. Her first step is pretty quick and a lot of the other big kids in the area are going to have trouble guarding her.

“She went to the boards really well too.”

The Mustangs tried to mount a rally in the fourth quarter behind the 3-point shooting of Anika Gasich, but it was too little, too late as the Trojans hit on 11-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter. Gardner, who scored 25 points and dished out five assists on the night, was 6-for-6 during the stanza.

“Brooke isn’t completely 100 percent, but it’s hard to tell because she does so many good things out there,” Campbell said. “Sometimes, she’ll over penetrate and go a little too far, but you’ll take that with all the good things she does.

“Brooke has some things you really can’t teach.”

On the night, Chesterton hit on 23-of-49 shots from the field (47 percent), while holding Munster to just 23-of-61 (38 percent).

“If you have a point guard and a post player like that, you’ve got a chance to be really good,” Campbell said.

The Trojans return to the court on Friday when they host LaPorte in the DAC opener for both teams. The junior varsity game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.