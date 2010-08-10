Chesterton Boys Soccer Team beats Valpo in sectional opener

Every cliché in the book applies.

It truly is a new season when the IHSAA State Tournament begins and the Chesterton boys soccer team took full advantage in getting a 1-0 victory over No. 18 Valparaiso at the IHSAA Wheeler Sectional Thursday night.

The Trojans dropped a 4-1 regular season decision to Valparaiso earlier this season and finished the regular season with a 3-0 loss at home to Michigan City.

“We worked really hard the last couple of days on some things we thought we could take advantage of,” Chesterton coach Jamie Sensibaugh said. “On the shorter field we knew that throw-in’s would be a key. We got several opportunities on those. We worked on taking advantage of set plays and that’s how we scored.”

After battling to a scoreless tie through the first half, the Trojans mustered just one shot in the second half and made it count.

Evan Coudriet started the play by lofting a pass into the box off a direct kick. Austin Haire battled with a Viking defender and got his head on the ball and it fell to the foot of sophomore Colin Ringas. Ringas punched the ball into the back of the net for the game’s only tally.

“We did a lot of situational things in practice,” Sensibaugh said. “Down 1-0 with two minutes left. Up 1-0 with 10 minutes to go. Different things, but they all included set plays.”

The Vikings tried to respond, but the Trojan defense and goalkeeper Jacob Garmany were up to the task. Garmany had nine saves on the night.

“Jacob played a great game tonight,” Sensibaugh said. “Our entire defense really did a great job.”

Chesterton will face Wheeler, a 2-1 victor over Morgan Twp., on Saturday at noon at Wheeler High School for the Sectional title.