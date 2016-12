The Chesterton girls soccer team took little time in moving on in the postseason with a 10-0 victory over Hobart in the Trojansí Sectional opener at Portage.

Ciera Brown led the way for Chesterton with three goals, while Rosie Biehl, Nicki Kollar and Sam Furto all added two goals.

Bridget Brendza also added a goal in the win.

The Trojans will face Valparaiso at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Portage High School for the Sectional title. The Vikings beat the host Indians 7-1 in the other semifinal.