CHS football team to raffle a Jay Cutler helmet to benefit Camp Riley

The Chesterton High School football team is conducting a raffle for a signed Jay Cutler Chicago Bears helmet to benefit Camp Riley of Riley’s Children Hospital.

The drawing will be conducted at halftime of the varsity football game against Merrillville on Oct. 15 and tickets are $10 each. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and the winner does not need to be present to win.

Camp Riley opened in 1955 and is a summer camp experience for youth ages 8-18 with physical disabilities that calls the 2,500 wooded acres at Bradford Woods home (25 miles southwest of Indianapolis).

The camp offers traditional camping activities including swimming, camping, arts and crafts, nature projects and horseback riding, while offering youth the opportunity to meet others with similar disabilities. All activities are customized to meet each child’s individual abilities and needs.

Camp Riley offers a staff-to-camper ratio that never exceeds 1-to-3 and has a licensed physician and registered nurse at all times. Student nurses reside in most cabins as well.

Cost of the camp is $2,000 for one week or $2,500 for two weeks with each camper only paying $400 or $800 of the fee. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Camp Riley.

Tickets can be purchased from any Trojan football player (Pop Warner through High School), at any Duneland School or at select businesses.

Checks can be made payable to Riley’s Children’s Foundation / Camp Riley.