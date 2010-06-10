Chesterton Girls Soccer team wins Duneland Conference Championship

Mission accomplished for the Chesterton girls soccer team.

The Trojans finished off a perfect 7-0 run through the Duneland Athletic Conference and secured a league title with a 4-0 victory at Michigan City on Tuesday night.

It is the Trojans’ first outright DAC title since 2000.

Chesterton got on the board with just over 14 minutes to play in the half when Rosie Biehl crossed the ball to Bridget Brendza in the box. Brendza beat Wolves goalkeeper Betsy Carpenter for a 1-0 lead.

After halftime, Lauren Seawright sent a through ball ahead that found the foot of Stephanie Fisher for a 2-0 lead. Ashton Balch beat a defender and scored pushing the lead to 3-0.

The final tally of the game came as Nikki Kollar scored.

Defensively, the Trojans gave up few opportunities as Catherine Pannekoek and Katie Behrendt locked down the Wolves’ wings and Biehl controlled things through the center back.

Junior Varsity

Chesterton 7, Michigan City 0

The Chesterton girls junior varsity soccer team beat Michigan City 7-0 on Tuesday night.

Claire Brady, Alyssa Schroeder and Sam Wilson all scored two goals each and Halle Charlebois scored the other.

Brady, Schroeder, Charlebois, Wilson and Molnar all tallied assists.