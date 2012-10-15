CHS Girls end Valpo Cross Country Regional run

The last time Valparaiso's girls cross country team didn't win the New Prairie Regional, the title went to Chesterton in 2005.

Seven years later, it happened again.

The Trojans ended the Vikings' regional run at six years Saturday, capturing the championship, 50-68.

"It feels good. It's nice to be there," Chesterton coach Brian Carden said. "We know Valpo was a little banged up with (Ellie) Joll not running, but we'll take it. A regional win is a regional win. That's the way I look at it. We know that as long as we can run close to Valpo, we've got a good shot to advance."

Hannah Hoffmann (sixth, 19:35.7) led the way for Chesterton with Haley Cushway next in 10th (19:42.8).

"I'll say it again, our seniors keep stepping up," Carden said.

Thanks to the trio of Leah Sink (13th, 19:54.2), Melanie Buckmaster (14th, 19:58) and Sam Giordano (17th, 19:58.9), Chesterton bested Valpo by putting its top five ahead of the Vikings' fourth.

"The girls were so pumped up afterwards," Carden said. "We ran well as a team. We finished well. We had the pack working, which is what we try to instill in them. If someone's down, someone else is there to pick up the slack. That's what we're trying to do as we keep moving on. Sam just missed all-regional (top 15) by one place or we would've had five. She wanted that. She's been our most improved runner by far. From Hannah, Haley to Mel, our little freshman Leah, they all ran solid."

Chesterton also raced Rosie Biehl (23rd, 20:21.5) and Kaylee Slont (36th, 20:59.5), who filled in for Kassidy Scott.

"We want to try to give everyone a chance to run and Kassidy was a little banged up," Carden said. "We told her, let's rest, get in a little workout and get you back in the mix next (race)."

The post-race wasn't without a little drama as Carden found out that the girls were actually wearing the boys bib numbers. The switch didn't have any bearing on times or places, so it was not an issue.

"My blood pressure was going up here," Carden said.

The Trojans will return to New Prairie on Saturday looking to end their string of semistate disappointments.

"We hope this is a good springboard," Carden said. "If we can do what we did again next (race), we'll be going to a place (state) we haven't been in five years. That's what we're shooting for."