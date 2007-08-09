Whitten opposed to TIF district at hospital

While some county officials are enthusiastic about the possibility of
establishing a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district around the future
hospital to capture funds for economic development, Porter County Council
president Dan Whitten, D-at large, voiced concerns Tuesday, saying a TIF on
the hospital would be largely unfair to residents, referring to it as a
"backdoor tax."
Whitten sidestepped Tuesdays County Council meeting agenda for a moment to
tell council members he would like to have them "think a lot" about the new
county redevelopment commission which was officially established by the
board of commissioners earlier this month. The new five-member commission
will have the statutory ability to propose TIF districts in the
unincorporated areas of the county.
John Shepherd, who facilitated the former advisory county redevelopment
commission, told the commissioners at their previous meetings that possible
areas for a TIF could be the areas surrounding the hospital at U.S. 6 and
Ind. 49 and the county municipal airport.
In his reaction Tuesday, Whitten said he is "adamantly opposed" to creating
a TIF district at the hospital for a few reasons. One would be that the
council had already awarded a 10-year tax abatement to Porter Health Systems
for the new site, with certain conditions including a fee to boost
redevelopment in the U.S. 6 corridor.
Another reason for his opposition is he feels the TIF would disrupt the
countys tax collection process, taking away money that would otherwise go to
local taxing units and that no benefit would come to county taxpayers who
would have to pay the full levy. Unable to reap those benefits, all the tax
advantages of having the new hospital which were promised to residents would
essentially be eliminated, Whitten said.
"To the average homeowner, Im not entirely sure thats fair," he said. "Why
would you grab millions from an area busting at the seams?"
Lastly, Whitten is concerned that the Duneland School Corporation would also
be shortchanged in the process.
He beseeched the council to seek answers to these concerns so they can
inform their constituents.
"Theyre going to understand it, because we will make them understand it," he
said.
County Commissioner John Evans, R-North, gently told Whitten he will have a
say in what the redevelopment commission does because the council president
is one of the five members. The commissioner president, Evans, will also sit
on the board along with three citizen appointments, one to be made by the
council and two by the commissioners. According to state provisions, a
school board member will also be appointed but will not have voting power.
The new commission will function as an economic redevelopment commission
focusing on the improvement of utility needs and infrastructure. If a TIF
district were proposed, it would take several steps to get it finally
approved. The measure would have to be approved by the plan commission and
the board of commissioners who could adjust district parameters.
Evans later told the Chesterton Tribune Whitten is right to be
cautious but noted there is no proposal yet for any TIF districts since
appointments for the board have not been made.
"We dont even know who will be on that board yet," Evans said. Commissioner
appointments will be announced on July 17. Applications are being taken
through July 12.
The redevelopment commission can explore different possibilities as to how
the TIF would collect its money and see what options would bring the most
benefits. Evans, as he previously stated, said that the county will make
sure that no school district will be adversely affected by TIF collections.
Evans did question what point Whitten was trying to make with the tax
abatements since they came a year or so after the sale was contracted.
Minutes from the county council meeting on Sept. 10, 2009, show the hospital
estimated its assessed value (AV) would be $173 million including personal
property and equipment. The tax bill over the ten-year period would have
come to approximately $29.1 million, but it would be closer to $16 million
with the abatement granted.
Shepherd said hypothetically if a TIF were to be placed on the hospital in
its second year of abatement, in this case its 2013 assessment, 80 percent
of that assessed value would be the basis for the TIF district. The
assessment would only include the building itself, Shepherd said, not the
personal property such as beds and x-ray machines. The percentage rate of
assessment to be included in the baseline for the TIF district would
fluctuate slightly each year, he said.
According to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, a baseline
property value is set in the TIF district by the redevelopment commission.
Any property taxes collected at or before the baseline go to the taxing unit
while any tax revenue from commercial and industrial property above the
baseline, known as "incremental assessed value" would be received by the
redevelopment commission.
Property tax rates that are adopted and approved for the civil taxing units
are applied to the total value in the allocation area, the DLGF said.
One "solution" the county can make is to choose not to include the hospital
at all in the TIF district, Shepherd said, but if it does, it still would
have great control over how the TIF would operate and could choose the
option that would have the most benefit.
"There are a lot of nuances with this," said Shepherd, who said it is
unusual for redevelopment commissions to implement multiple types of
mechanisms to pass money along to the underlying tax districts.
Shepherd acknowledged the hospital has been a catalyst for starting a new
redevelopment commission. The growth around it on the U.S. 6 corridor could
generate funds to help expand utility services.
Evans said another reason the commissioner board favored revamping the
redevelopment commission with statutory powers was that Porter was the only
county in Indiana which had not yet done so.
School Reaction
Since the hospital is within the Duneland School district, school
Superintendent Dirk Baer said he would ask county officials to give them
full consideration, since any impact to the AV collected would affect
certain school budgets.
"We are the largest taxing unit in the district so we want to be a player in
this," Baer said.
The capital projects and the debt service funds are almost entirely serviced
by property taxes, Baer said. With the passing of the referendum to raise
property taxes in the school district by 22 cents for each $100 of assessed
value, TIF districts could also have impact on the schools general fund
budget.
Schools are also facing challenges due to other factors shrinking the local
tax base like the state tax caps on personal property, Baer said, and as
they move closer to the circuit breaker, schools have few options on ways to
increase their budgets for school equipment and to pay debts.
The situation becomes even more troubling for taxing units when abatements
are granted and TIF districts are established, Baer said. The good thing
about abatements, he said, is that they are limited to a number of years but
TIF districts are different in that they have no limit. Since the hospital
is in the Duneland School district, school Superintendent Dirk Baer would
ask county officials to give them full consideration since any impact to the
AV collected would affect certain school budgets.
"We are the largest taxing unit in the district so we want to be a player in
this," Baer said.
The capital projects and the debt service funds are almost entirely serviced
by property taxes, Baer said. With the passing of the referendum to raise
property taxes in the school district by 22 cents for each $100 of assessed
value, TIF districts could also have impact on the schools general fund
budget.
Schools are also facing challenges due to the other factors shrinking the
local tax base like the state tax caps on personal property, Baer said, and
as they move closer to the circuit breaker, schools have little options on
ways to increase their budgets for school equipment and to pay debts.
The situation becomes even more troubling for taxing units when abatements
are granted and TIF districts are established, Baer said. The good thing
about abatements, he said, is that they are limited to a number of years,
but TIF districts have no limit.