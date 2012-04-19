State upholds Martin firing of county worker

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that former Porter County
Clerk’s office employee Margaret Hammond of Portage was rightfully
terminated from her job by County Clerk Karen Martin last June due to
insubordination.
According to appellate court’s account of the procedural history, Hammond
routinely worked at the clerk’s office Portage location and was working in
the Valparaiso office on June 20 when Martin asked her to attend a training
session on June 24 at 8:30 a.m. Hammond said to Martin she “could not attend
the training on time because of difficulties in getting up” going to
Valparaiso office, the court said.
Martin told Hammond the training was required but Hammond refused and after
an argument “walked out of Martin’s office, slamming the door,” the court
said.
On the morning of the training, Hammond sent a text message to Martin
reporting she was ill but would report to a training session on June 27 in
Valparaiso. Hammond was given a letter of termination for insubordination by
Martin when she arrived for work on June 27, the court said.
The Department of Workforce Development on July 14 upheld that Hammond was
rightfully discharged, but Hammond appealed the claim on July 19, the court
said.
An administrative law judge also upheld the decision on Aug. 3 and ruled
that Hammond was not entitled to unemployment benefits. Hammond appealed the
judge’s decision and asked that the Review Board of the Indiana Department
of Workforce Development accept new evidence. The board subsequently
affirmed the judge’s decision on Sept. 13 without taking a look at any new
evidence.
Hammond in a further appeal contended the Review Board’s decision was not
supported by evidence.
The appellate court’s order said that according to Indiana law, an employer
may discharge any employee justly if an employee refuses to obey
instructions. The appellate court upheld the administrative law judge’s
ruling that “Hammond willfully disregarded Martin’s reasonable instructions
to attend training in Valparaiso” and that Hammond’s arguments are
“insufficient to prove that Martin discharged her with just cause.”
Martin testified that she “never considered discharging Hammond” beforehand
and directed her to attend the training sessions after co-workers complained
Hammond had difficulties with document scanning, the court said. Hammond had
admitted to Martin that her scanning abilities were not sufficient, the
court said.
The court found three arguments made by Hammond to be insufficient in
proving Martin discharged her wrongfully. Hammond said she did not refuse
the training but sought to postpone it to care for an ill relative but the
appellate court dismissed the claim based on the determination of witness
credibility by the administrative law judge, the court said.
A second argument Hammond made was she fired due to a violation over rules
governing employee insubordination and absenteeism and contended that Martin
“failed to meet her burden to prove a ‘knowing violation of a reasonable and
uniformity enforced rule of an employer, including a rule regarding
attendance,’” the court said. The court however affirmed the Review Board’s
conclusion that Martin had the grounds to discharge Hammond.
Hammond also argued the administrative law judge performed negligence by not
collecting further evidence into her claims surrounding her termination. The
court said Hammond appeared before the judge pro se and contended that a law
says the judge shall hear witnesses from both sides when either party is not
presented by an attorney. The court dismissed the argument citing another
law that says judges do not have to explore every claim, only sufficient
facts.
Hammond is one of three employees who recently filed a lawsuit in federal
court against Martin alleging their job terminations were based on
discrimination and political retaliation.