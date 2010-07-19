Scenic overlay districts on commissioners agenda

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to hear a
proposal from the Porter County Plan Commission for a scenic overlay study
that is to develop along U.S. 6.
The commission will also give a first reading for the Meridian Road Scenic
Overlay District from Northern Valparaiso to Chesterton. According to the
county Unified Development Ordinance, scenic overlay districts are intended
to preserve rural and scenic spots in Porter County and encourage rural
activity.
The Plan Commission will also give a first reading tabled from the July 6
meeting to amend the UDO regarding assisted living facilities.
A second reading will be given on a request to rezone nearly 100 acres in
Liberty Twp. belonging to Jane Pecor from Rural Residential to General
Agriculture. The petitioner, represented by surveyor Don Bengel, would like
to sell off the parcel in ten acre lots, Bengel said.
The petition, which was voted against by the plan commission last month, was
approved by the commissioners after first reading.
The Building Commission will also give the county commissioners a second
reading for Building Permit Fee increases for multi-story buildings. Under
the proposal, developers can be charged up to $5,000 for each additional
story to a building. First reading met approval by the commissioners.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday, the commissioners will revisit the issue of
appointing board members to the recently created Grand Oaks Conservancy
District in Porter Twp. The commissioners told the conservancy district’s
attorney David Hollenbeck at their July 6 meeting they would like to know
from their own attorney what powers or responsibility they would have.
Porter County Substance Abuse Council Director Sharon Cawood is going to
request the commissioners to approve the release for Drug Free Community
funds.
Anton Insurance representatives Mike Anton and Leigh Westergren will present
the benefits summary plan description for county employees which will need
to be approved by the commissioners.
Mike Jabo of DLZ Indiana will give another update on the countywide
comprehensive drainage study.
The commissioners will also announce their appointment to the Jail Museum
advisory board on Tuesday.
The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in Suite 205 of the Porter County
Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).