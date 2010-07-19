Scenic overlay districts on commissioners agenda

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to hear a proposal from the Porter County Plan Commission for a scenic overlay study that is to develop along U.S. 6.

The commission will also give a first reading for the Meridian Road Scenic Overlay District from Northern Valparaiso to Chesterton. According to the county Unified Development Ordinance, scenic overlay districts are intended to preserve rural and scenic spots in Porter County and encourage rural activity.

The Plan Commission will also give a first reading tabled from the July 6 meeting to amend the UDO regarding assisted living facilities.

A second reading will be given on a request to rezone nearly 100 acres in Liberty Twp. belonging to Jane Pecor from Rural Residential to General Agriculture. The petitioner, represented by surveyor Don Bengel, would like to sell off the parcel in ten acre lots, Bengel said.

The petition, which was voted against by the plan commission last month, was approved by the commissioners after first reading.

The Building Commission will also give the county commissioners a second reading for Building Permit Fee increases for multi-story buildings. Under the proposal, developers can be charged up to $5,000 for each additional story to a building. First reading met approval by the commissioners.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday, the commissioners will revisit the issue of appointing board members to the recently created Grand Oaks Conservancy District in Porter Twp. The commissioners told the conservancy district’s attorney David Hollenbeck at their July 6 meeting they would like to know from their own attorney what powers or responsibility they would have.

Porter County Substance Abuse Council Director Sharon Cawood is going to request the commissioners to approve the release for Drug Free Community funds.

Anton Insurance representatives Mike Anton and Leigh Westergren will present the benefits summary plan description for county employees which will need to be approved by the commissioners.

Mike Jabo of DLZ Indiana will give another update on the countywide comprehensive drainage study.

The commissioners will also announce their appointment to the Jail Museum advisory board on Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in Suite 205 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).