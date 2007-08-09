Residents invited to give input on new medical park in Liberty Township

The developers of the proposed 80-acre medical park that is to adjoin the new Porter hospital on its western boundary have called upon the public to give them some last-minute input before the plans for the property are presented to the Porter County Plan Commission in July.

Representatives from Great Lakes Development and The Lannert Group will be on hand Thursday evening at the Evelyn Bay Coffee Company to take questions or comments from the public. Those living near the proposed site are encouraged to attend.

The site will be located exactly west of the 104-acre parcel for the hospital which is to sit at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Twp. The two properties, which are to complement each other, will be developed separately.

Preliminary plans include a medical office complex for hospital physicians and possibly lifestyle housing for senior citizens.

A proposed entryway in boulevard style will serpentine through the property off of U.S. 6.

The developers also plan to rezone the property which is currently zoned as Agriculture.

Pat Kleihege of Great Lakes Development said the meeting will be held in an informal town hall style. The presentation will begin approximately at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Residents can arrive at any time throughout the meeting.

The Evelyn Bay Coffee Company is located at 3400 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.